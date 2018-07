Haven or Hell

Pedestrian plaza plan raises ire

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

A plan to transform a Washington Heights street near Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) into a pedestrian plaza has received the blessing of Community Board 12 (CB 12), but some local residents continue to oppose the project.

The plan would shut down Haven Avenue between West 169th Street and Fort Washington Avenue, to create a pedestrian plaza designed to host arts and cultural events, a greenmarket, health screenings, and other programming.

Community Board 12 voted on June 26 to approve the plan.

The vote was 27 to 16 in favor, according to CB 12 members.

Despite this, some opponents continue to cry foul, saying the Haven Plaza plan was rushed through by the city, and that board members had little time to review a traffic study related to the plan.

“We asked the city for the traffic study when the project was first proposed last September,” said Ayisha Ogilvie, an active member of CB 12 who serves as its Housing and Human Services Committee Chair. “Most of the board members didn’t receive a copy until a few days before the vote, after months of asking for it. It’s not enough time for people to review it and make an informed decision.”

A vocal opponent of the project since it first came before CB 12, Ogilvie has helped to organize local residents against it.

“I’m speaking for myself, not for the board,” she said.

Residents have also criticized the loss of public parking spaces that would be removed to make room for the plaza, and voiced concerns that rerouted traffic would create more gridlock in the neighborhood.

“There’s already too much traffic around here,” said Haven Avenue resident Michael Hano. “You’ve got patients being dropped off at the hospital, delivery trucks, residents trying to park.”

The project would reroute vehicular traffic to turn left onto 169th Street before reaching the plaza area. Hano said this change would clog local roads, pointing to a loading dock on 169th Street behind the Hammer Health Sciences Building.

“You come here during the day, and you’ll see trucks backed up trying to get into the loading dock,” Hano said. “Imagine what it’ll be like after they close part of Haven Avenue?”

A partnership between CUMC and the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT), Haven Plaza has been proposed as a 60,000-square foot-pedestrian space protected by bollards. Existing parking spaces owned by CUMC’s Irving Medical Center will be transformed into green space open to the public, officials said.

All costs related to the creation and maintenance of the plaza will be the responsibility of CUMC.

Haven Plaza will be built under DOT’s Plaza Program, which seeks to repurpose underutilized public land into community spaces.

After the plaza plan was first introduced last fall, CB 12 initially delayed a vote on the proposal, citing concerns over removal of 17 public parking spaces.

As a concession, CUMC agreed offer up to 100 parking spaces in one of its parking garages at a discounted rate of $150 per month, available to community members on evenings and weekends.

In addition, CUMC has promised to relocate the displaced parking spaces elsewhere.

“Working with the Department of Transportation, we were able to identify 18 new alternate side parking spots and 13 new metered spots in the vicinity of Haven Plaza, so there will be no net loss of parking,” CUMC Vice President for Government and Community Affairs and Associate Dean Ross Frommer explained in an email.

The 13 metered spaces will be located along Fort Washington Avenue, Frommer explained, while the other 18 spots will be split up on surrounding streets.

But Robert Ortiz, who has lived in the neighborhood for 55 years, said the concessions still aren’t enough.

“There are few parking spaces for residents as it is,” he said. “They say they’ll give you a garage discount, but that’s still 150 bucks a month. Not everyone can afford that, especially if they’re used to parking for free.”

Haven Avenue resident Lisa Stepanian questioned the city’s wisdom in seeking a pedestrian plaza in that location, noting that the DOT’s Plaza Program is meant to target underused public spaces.

“Look at the traffic, look at all the people coming and going for the hospital, the nearby Armory,” she remarked. “How can they think this space is underused?”

Hano was critical of the traffic study commissioned in conjunction with the project, calling it “flawed and insufficient.”

The study does not include data for 165th Street, located one block south of the plaza site, which draws heavy traffic pouring off Riverside Drive and Broadway.

Also, the traffic study indicates that it takes more than 800 seconds for southbound vehicles on Fort Washington Avenue to pass from above 169th Street through the intersection at 168th Street.

“Looking at that, I don’t see how anyone could think a street closure in that area is a good idea,” Hano said.

Since the summer of 2017, CUMC has hosted several one-day street closure events at the proposed Haven Plaza site, drawing more than 3,000 attendees each time.

Columbia has noted that 92 percent of attendees surveyed at the events said they’d welcome a permanent plaza; however, 53 percent of respondents indicated they reside outside of CB 12.

According to survey data compiled by Sam Schwartz Engineering, out of 652 respondents, less than 150 said they visited the one-day event because they live nearby.

“Most of the people who showed up work at Columbia,” Stepanian said. “That’s probably why they said they want a plaza.”

For Stepanian, the plaza is symbolic of what she called a growing “encroachment” on the neighborhood by CUMC, pointing to the opening of the 14-story Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center in 2016 and the medical center’s large real-estate portfolio overall.

“The medical center owns most of the buildings around here. Slowly but surely, they’re taking over the neighborhood. “A lot of residents feel like they’re being driven out.”

Plaza opponents suggested there are better options for CUMC to use for a green space or plaza, pointing to nearby J. Hood Wright Park as well as the Chapel Garden, a park located behind New York-Presbyterian’s Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital.

During a recent walkthrough of the Chapel Garden, a large green space with seating as well as open grassy areas, residents pointed out the site’s merits as an alternative to Haven Plaza.

“It’s got everything Columbia says it wants for Haven Plaza, plus it’s shaded. There’s plenty of room for programming, too,” Ortiz said. “They’ve got a perfect plaza already sitting here. Why not use it?”

In response, CUMC said the Chapel Garden’s proximity to patient rooms makes it ill-suited to host programming such as music and art events.

“Because the garden is surrounded in part by hospital rooms and other patient care facilities, it is not always an appropriate place for the types of activities and programming we hope to have in Haven Plaza,” said Frommer.

Though CB 12 has already voted on Haven Plaza, Ogilvie said she’s holding out hope that the project can still be halted.

“There is precedent on the board for overturning a vote,” she said. “An example of that is the Sherman Plaza project, and mostly because the community came out in force to say ‘This is wrong, this is going to hurt us.’”

“I don’t think we should just accept this,” she added.

“We’re not anti-Columbia. That’s not what this is about,” remarked Stepanian. “But this project is a misuse of the neighborhood.”