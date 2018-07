Worker protections unveiled in AG bid: James

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s an assault.

Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, said the current state of affairs in the United States, including recent Supreme Court decisions, amounted to an “assault on working men and women.”

LaBarbera was referring to the Supreme Court’s recent Janus v. AFSCME ruling, which decided that public sector unions no longer can collect agency fees.

“Whether it’s in the public sector with this terrible Janus decision, or the private sector or in the building trades, we’re all in the same fight,” remarked LaBarbera. “The fight is to preserve middle class careers, middle class jobs, and a middle class lifestyle.”

The impact is already being felt in New York State, where State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli already announced that state employees who do not belong to a union will no longer have “agency shop fees” deducted from their paychecks beginning July 11 for administrators and July 19 for rank-and-file workers.

In response, Public Advocate Letitia James, who is running for the post of State Attorney General, joined with LaBarbera and other union leaders, to announce a comprehensive agenda to protect workers in her bid to become the state’s next Attorney General.

Flanked by members of organized labor, including DC 37, the city’s largest municipal public employee union, at a rally in Manhattan on July 8, James vowed to combat employee harassment, boost civil and criminal penalties for companies that exploit workers, and take on companies that use forced arbitration contracts to escape worker lawsuits and collective action.

James said her platform took on even greater importance after the recent Supreme Court decisions, including Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis, where the court ruled that individual arbitration contracts must be enforced, preventing employees from collective arbitration.

“I will go after companies that use their outsized powers and influence to protect themselves from lawsuits, accountability, transparency, because forcing workers to sign mandatory arbitration clauses as a basic condition of employment denies them a right to their fair day in court,” stated James.

She said she takes issue with arbitration contracts as a precondition of employment.

“It’s these contracts that have allowed for this corrosive and abusive behavior to continue,” she remarked.

LaBarbera threw his support squarely behind James for Attorney General, noting her longtime alliance with organized labor.

“She is not afraid to stand up and say, ‘Union,’” LaBarbera said. “She’s not afraid to take on power.”

Stuart Applebaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), said James had fought for the working class as Public Advocate, “and that’s why Tish James is better prepared than anybody else as Attorney General.”

“It is about time that somebody stood with labor and fought for basic protections,” added Gina Strickland, First Vice President of CWA Local 1180.

Since announcing her candidacy for Attorney General, James has received the endorsement of ten major labor unions, including 1199 SEIU, 32BJ SEIU, TWU Local 100, DC 37, and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

James explained that as Attorney General, she would form an Arbitration Review Team to screen complaints from workers subjected to forced arbitration and bring enforcement actions.

She said she would push for state legislation to ensure that companies cannot hide behind non-disclosure agreements in matters involving harassment.

“It’s really critically important that individuals have the right to seek action in court regarding allegations of sexual harassment or other types of abuses,” said James.

She also said she would “not hesitate” to prosecute violators of New York’s Labor Law and corporations suspected of wage theft, focusing on problem industries, and also seek legislation that would allow workers with successful wage theft claims to put liens on businesses.

James noted that more radical worker protections were needed in the wake of decisions being made in Washington, and suggested her progressive background compared favorably with that of her opponents in the Attorney General’s race.

“There’s no denying my progressive credentials,” James remarked. “There’s no denying that I have been a strong voice on a wide range of issues in the city and state of New York. I look forward to debating anyone who calls into question my credentials or my ability to speak truth to power.”