“También dejé la tierra puesta”
Nueva exposición dedicada a artistas locales en diálogo con la Tierra
“I also kept the dirt on”
New exhibit focuses on local artists in dialogue with Earth
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: NoMAA
If you were to talk to the planet, what would you say?
In its latest show, Dear Earth…Love, Uptown, Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) asks the question. It seems local artists have plenty to say about the state of nature.
“The show is a beautiful balance of questioning who we are and, ‘Have we been good?’” said NoMAA’s Executive Director Niria E. Leyva-Gutiérrez. “Most of the answers are ‘No, we have not.’”
Nature’s ephemeral beauty is highlighted in Emily Stedman’s watercolor, Field Flowers and Kae Sato’s Kiss of Cupid. Meanwhile, Franck de las Mercedes’ mixed media collage, Last Second of Life on Earth (A Destruction Myth), contemplates a Lenape legend where animals pass judgement on humans’ stewardship of creation.
Others have lighthearted takes. In a famous New Yorker cartoon, Felipe Galindo (Feggo) shows a mother polar bear disguising her cubs as pandas, hoping to evade loss of habitat due to climate change.
Mike Estabrook’s Billionaire Bug Demons depicts tech moguls as specimens, pinned for our inspection in a butterfly case. Estabrook previously depicted politicians as insects. Here, he includes the mega-rich in his taxonomic universe. The bugs, which he concocted by baking Shrinky Dinks in a toaster oven, represent the uber-wealthy he says have overtly taken over politics. Each bug’s carapace has a carefully drawn face. The identification tags have invented scientific names such as Oligarchus Dorkus, Luxuria Hotairus and Amazonea Parisitia. “With a lot of bugs, there is a scary face that you see at the bottom of the bug. It’s supposed to freak you out,” Estabrook said. “This scary face is a kind of monstrous reality, which is corporate capitalism where a psychopathic mind-set is the default rule of the whole system.”
Nature is a source of childhood joy in Christopher Gómez’s Running with Pencils. The painting was inspired by photos he took of his students on a scavenger hunt at Roberto Clemente State Park.
Gómez, who taught at the Bronx Children’s Museum, said, “They’re enjoying life. At that moment, in the sunset, in the wonder of it all. I wanted to capture that.”
Light is a key element in Chae Kihn’s two photos, Mushroom and Roots, which revel in the underside of mushrooms and the tangle of roots. “It’s not grandiose landscapes,” she said. “But you can see those landscapes if you look at small details of the vegetables or roots.”
She told The Manhattan Times that when people think of the Earth as “the other,” we feel separate from it. “We don’t see that we are actually part of [the Earth],” she said. Kihn usually photographs people, but here she lights vegetables as she would a person, emphasizing the intricacy and patterns of ridges and roots. “I try to take it out of its natural environment to create a sense of beauty,” she said. “But I also kept the dirt on.”
Houseplants also get their due. In a pixelated painting printed on board, Lance Foley’s Aglaonema was inspired by houseplants that he “innocently killed.” A laser cutter allowed him to incorporate negative spaces between the leaves. “I’ve never done painting that was dimensional like that,” he said. “I was curious if people would think it looked like a sign instead of a piece of art.” The pixelation reflects not only the piece’s ghostly inspiration, but also, he said, how people tend to blur things they don’t want to see.
Oscar M. Caballero’s S.C.A.R.E.C.R.O.W.S. is ingenious in both its technical execution and response to agricultural issues. Caballero, an architect who also teaches eco-fiction, inverted the concept of a scarecrow into a structure where birds actually facilitate land management.
S.C.A.R.E.C.R.O.W.S. starts in 2031, “after the collapse of humanity because of AI.” Where scarecrows and other technologies like motion sensors keep crows away from crops, this structure serves to attract them.
The bowl is designed to rock in the wind, with spouts to distribute seeds. Birds can pull the fibers to release the “three sisters” of corn, squash and beans. “[The seeds] basically have a symbiotic relationship of nutrients that they give to the soil, what they take from it, and how they create moisture for themselves. It’s a triad that allows them to grow successfully in a natural way before monoculture,” said Caballero.
His work went through several iterations, sketches and 3D printings. “It took a while,” he said. Using woven banana fibers for the strings and resin for the bowl, he combined ancient and modern equipment to complete his vision. “It’s sort of like this concept of ancestral-future technologies.”
In an agricultural painting, Narrowing Spaces Between Farmland and Residential, Janet Stewart explores the tensions between suburban sprawl and rural farms. Inspired by the Lancaster County countryside, where Amish and Mennonite farms have diminished in the face of growing population. “If we don’t take care of the land, we’re going to be demolished like the dinosaurs. It just won’t last,” she said.
Stewart favors deep greens, vibrant reds and natural umbers. “I like to use my hands in everything,” she said, pointing to her painting’s slightly turbulent blue and white sky. “I like to get messy doing my paintings.”
Elizabeth Starčević takes a cosmic approach in her weaving The Moon & Mars in the Water. As the two celestial bodies were close to each other in the sky, she imaged them as similar-sized orbs, just above the horizon, shimmering in the night and reflected in the Hudson River. “It’s our river, our world, and it’s something that we have to both treasure and take care of,” she said.
Leyva-Gutiérrez said the show was revelatory. “I’m blown away by what artists have submitted,” she said. More than 80 artists sent in over 200 images, making curation challenging. “It’s a wonderful problem to have.”
She added that about 30 percent of the show’s artists are new to NoMAA. “It reminds you of the amount of artists that live and work here—emerging, established, and everything in between. We’re very singular in that way. It just doesn’t exist anywhere else.”
Participating Artists:
Gloria Adams | Francisco Alvarado-Juárez | Valentina Bardavid Hoecker | Yael Ben-Zion | Stephen Beveridge | Peter Bulow | Oscar M. Caballero | Wendy Correa | Franck de las Mercedes | Rose Deler | Mike Estabrook | Lance Foley | Felipe Galindo (Feggo) | Christopher Gómez | Francis Hsueh | ioulex | Vandana Jain | Chae Kihn | Wildriana Paulino | Paula Maria Persiani | Kelly Pfister | Darcy Rogers | Kaé Sato | Tony Serio | Elizabeth Starčević | Emily Stedman | Janet Stewart | Joseph Taylor | Linda Vigdor
Dear Earth…Love, Uptown is on view until January 6, 2027 at NoMAA Gallery at 4140 Broadway (at 176 Street) First Floor, New York, NY 10033.Gallery hours are Saturdays 1-5 pm (excluding holidays) or by appointment. For more information, visit www.nomaanyc.org.
“También dejé la tierra puesta”
Nueva exposición dedicada a artistas locales en diálogo con la Tierra
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: NoMAA
Si pudiera hablarle al planeta, ¿qué le diría?
En su más reciente exposición, la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés), Dear Earth…Love, Uptown, (Querida Tierra… Con cariño, el Alto Manhattan, en español), plantea la pregunta. Parece que los artistas locales tienen mucho que decir sobre el estado de la naturaleza.
“La exposición es un hermoso equilibrio entre preguntarnos quiénes somos y si hemos sido buenos”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de NoMAA, Niria E. Leyva-Gutiérrez. “La mayoría de las respuestas son no, no lo hemos sido”.
La belleza efímera de la naturaleza se destaca en la acuarela de Emily Stedman, Field Flowers y en Kiss of Cupid, de Kae Sato. Por otro lado, el collage de técnica mixta de Franck de las Mercedes, Last Second of Life on Earth (A Destruction Myth), reflexiona sobre una leyenda lenape en la que los animales juzgan la forma en que los humanos cuidan la creación.
Otros lo abordaron de manera más desenfadada. En una famosa tira cómica del New Yorker, Felipe Galindo (Feggo) muestra a una osa polar disfrazando a sus cachorros de pandas, con la esperanza de evitar la pérdida de su hábitat debido al cambio climático.
Billionaire Bug Demons, la obra de Mike Estabrook representa a los magnates de la tecnología como especímenes, fijados para nuestra inspección en una caja de mariposas. Estabrook ya había representado anteriormente a los políticos como insectos. Aquí incluye a los megamillonarios en su universo taxonómico. Los insectos, que creó horneando Shrinky Dinks en un horno tostador, representan a los ultra-ricos que, según él, se han apoderado abiertamente de la política. El caparazón de cada insecto tiene un rostro cuidadosamente dibujado. Las etiquetas de identificación tienen nombres científicos inventados, como Oligarchus Dorkus, Luxuria Hotairus and Amazonea Parisitia. “En muchos insectos, se ve una cara de miedo en la parte inferior. Se supone que te va a asustar”, dijo Estabrook.
“Esta cara de miedo es una especie de realidad monstruosa, que es el capitalismo corporativo, donde una mentalidad psicópata es la regla por defecto de todo el sistema”.
La naturaleza es una fuente de alegría infantil en Running with Pencils, obra de Christopher Gómez. La pintura está inspirada en las fotos que tomó de sus alumnos durante una búsqueda del tesoro en el Parque Estatal Roberto Clemente.
Gómez, quien enseñaba en el Museo Infantil del Bronx, dijo: “estaban disfrutando de la vida. Ese momento, con la puesta de sol, en medio de toda esa maravilla, quería capturarlo”.
La luz es un elemento clave en las dos fotos de Chae Kihn, Mushroom y Roots, que se recrean en la parte inferior de los hongos y en la maraña de raíces. “No son paisajes grandiosos”, dijo. “Pero puedes apreciarlos si te fijas en los pequeños detalles de las verduras o las raíces”.
Explicó al Manhattan Times que cuando la gente piensa en la Tierra como “lo otro”, nos sentimos separados de ella. “No nos damos cuenta de que, en realidad, somos parte suya”, dijo. Kihn suele fotografiar personas, pero aquí ilumina las verduras como lo haría con una persona, resaltando la complejidad y los patrones de las estrías y las raíces. “Trato de sacarlas de su entorno natural para crear una sensación de belleza”, señaló. “Pero también dejé la tierra puesta”.
Las plantas de interior también reciben reconocimiento. Una pintura pixelada impresa sobre cartón, Aglaonema, de Lance Foley, se inspiró en las plantas de interior que “mató sin querer”. Una cortadora láser le permitió incorporar espacios negativos entre las hojas. “Nunca había hecho una pintura tan tridimensional como esta”, dijo. “Tenía curiosidad por saber si la gente pensaría que se veía como un letrero en lugar de una obra de arte”. La pixelación refleja no solo la inspiración fantasmal de la obra, sino también, según él, la forma en que las personas tienden a difuminar aquello que no quieren ver.
S.C.A.R.E.C.R.O.W.S., de Oscar M. Caballero es ingeniosa tanto en su ejecución técnica como en su respuesta a los problemas agrícolas. Caballero, un arquitecto que también imparte clases de ecoficción, invirtió el concepto del espantapájaros para convertirlo en una estructura en la que las aves facilitan realmente la gestión de la tierra.
S.C.A.R.E.C.R.O.W.S. comienza en 2031, “tras el colapso de la humanidad a causa de la IA”. Mientras que los espantapájaros y otras tecnologías, como los sensores de movimiento, mantienen a los cuervos alejados de los cultivos, esta estructura sirve para atraerlos.
El cuenco está diseñado para balancearse con el viento y cuenta con boquillas para distribuir semillas. Las aves pueden tirar de las fibras para liberar a las “tres hermanas”: el maíz, la calabaza y los frijoles. “(Las semillas) básicamente tienen una relación simbiótica en cuanto a los nutrientes que aportan al suelo, lo que obtienen de él y cómo generan humedad para sí mismas. Es una tríada que les permite crecer con éxito de manera natural antes de la llegada del monocultivo”, explicó.
Su trabajo pasó por varias iteraciones, bocetos e impresiones en 3D. “Me tomó un tiempo”, dijo. Utilizando fibras de plátano tejidas para los hilos y resina para el recipiente, combinó herramientas antiguas y modernas para hacer realidad su visión. “Es algo parecido al concepto de tecnologías ancestrales-futuras”.
En Narrowing Spaces Between Farmland and Residential, una pintura agrícola, Janet Stewart explora las tensiones entre la expansión suburbana y las granjas rurales. Se inspira en la campiña del condado de Lancaster, donde las granjas amish y menonitas han disminuido ante el crecimiento de la población. “Si no cuidamos la tierra, vamos a desaparecer como los dinosaurios. Simplemente no va a durar”, dijo.
Stewart prefiere los verdes intensos, los rojos vibrantes y los ocres naturales. “Me gusta usar mis manos en todo”, afirmó, señalando el cielo azul y blanco ligeramente agitado de su pintura. “Me gusta ensuciarme mientras pinto”.
Elizabeth Starčević adopta un enfoque cósmico en sus tejidos The Moon & Mars in the Water. Dado que los dos cuerpos celestes se encontraban cerca uno del otro en el cielo, ella los imaginó como esferas de tamaño similar, justo sobre el horizonte, brillando en la noche y reflejándose en el río Hudson. “Es nuestro río, nuestro mundo, y es algo que debemos atesorar y cuidar”, dijo.
Leyva-Gutiérrez señaló que la exposición fue reveladora. “Estoy impresionada por lo que han presentado los artistas”, dijo. Más de 80 artistas enviaron más de 200 imágenes, lo que hizo que la selección fuera todo un reto. “Es un problema maravilloso”.
Agregó que alrededor del 30 por ciento de los artistas de la exposición son nuevos en NoMAA. “Te recuerda la cantidad de artistas que viven y trabajan aquí: emergentes, consagrados y todo lo que hay en medio. Somos muy singulares en ese sentido. Simplemente no existe en ningún otro lugar”.
Artistas participantes:
Gloria Adams | Francisco Alvarado-Juárez | Valentina Bardavid Hoecker | Yael Ben-Zion | Stephen Beveridge | Peter Bulow | Oscar M Caballero | Wendy Correa | Franck de las Mercedes | Rose Deler | Mike Estabrook | Lance Foley | Felipe Galindo (Feggo) | Christopher Gómez | Francis Hsueh | ioulex | Vandana Jain | Chae Kihn | Wildriana Paulino | Paula Maria Persiani | Kelly Pfister | Darcy Rogers | Kaé Sato | Tony Serio | Elizabeth Starčević | Emily Stedman | Janet Stewart | Joseph Taylor | Linda Vigdor
Dear Earth…Love, Uptown está abierta al público hasta el 6 de enero de 2027 en la Galería NoMAA, en en No. 4140 de Broadway (en la calle 176) Primer piso, Nueva York, NY 10033. El horario de la galería es los sábados de 1 a 5 p. m. (excepto días festivos) o con cita previa. Para obtener más información, visite www.nomaanyc.org.