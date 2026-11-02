The candidate, in character

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

“She had ideas, was more of a hippie,” noted Darializa Ávila Chevalier of Miss Grotke, the fourth-grade teacher whom she chose as her Halloween costume.

It was a toss-up: Skeletina or There’s a Ghost in This House.

Storytime had some extra sparkle this Halloween as Darializa Ávila Chevalier made a special guest appearance at Word Up Community Bookshop on Halloween.

Chevalier is heavily favored to win the 13th Congressional District seat in the November 3rd general election after the Democratic Socialist emerged victorious over five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the June primary.

A pumpkin takes a pose. Photo: S. Mazzocchi

If elected, she will be youngest Congressional member at 32.

But first, story time – with candy and costumes.

Chevalier dressed as Miss Alordayne Grotke, the fourth-grade teacher at Third Street School of Disney’s Recess series (1997-2001). On the show, Miss Grotke, warm and engaging, is a champion of critical thinking, frequently asking students to consider and include the perspectives of indigenous peoples and women, among others. A martial arts aficionado, she also has a fierce sense of style, with lustrous curls, colorful jewelry and wire-rimmed glasses.

“Ella tenía ideas, era más hippie [She had ideas, was more of a hippie],” noted Chevalier, who explained that, during the campaign, social media chatter lit up with distinct comparisons between the television teacher and the primary candidate.

She took note.

“Entonces para Halloween, me vestí como ella [And so for Halloween, I dressed like her],” she laughed. And in case anyone missed the connection, there was a chalkboard welcome sign.

Take your pick.

Chevalier read several Halloween-themed picture books to a crowd of toddler-sized fairies, furries and even a small engineer.

Reading in both English and Spanish, she asked if anyone had ever claimed to have brushed their teeth when they actually didn’t. A few adults raised their hands.

Chevalier, who earned a B.A. in Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University and is a doctoral candidate in sociology, told The Manhattan Times that reading was a priority growing up. “My mom really made it a point to read to us,” she said. “And she also made it a point to make sure I always had a book every time. Her idea of babysitting was bringing me with her, and giving me a book. That’s how I would entertain myself.”

Understanding the assignment.

Some of her favorites growing up were the Lemony Snicket books, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Harry Potter. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini made a big impression during her teen years. In high school she immersed herself in classics such as Animal Farm and The Odyssey.

The story time was held on Halloween.

Even in the midst of a high-stakes campaign and the run-up to the election, Chevalier is still taking time to read her friend Mahmoud Khalil’s book No Land to Stand On: “It’s an incredible book and I highly recommend it.”

A Columbia student and a green-card holder married to an American citizen, Khalil was active in pro-Palestinian protests on campus, as was Chevalier. He was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2025 and was transported to a detention center in Louisiana. Held for 104 days, he missed the birth of his son. His book is part family memoir and an account of his time in detention. He currently has two pending legal cases.

Chevalier poses with Word Up general coordinator and founder Veronica Liu (far left, in witch’s hat), volunteers and trick-or-treaters. Photo: S. Mazzocchi

Before beginning her campaign, Chevalier had also started reading Children of Dune, the third book in the Frank Herbert sci-fi series. “I’m slowly working my way through that one as well,” she said.

It’s unlikely she will have a lot of free time in the near future. When asked what she will be doing on Election Night, she said, “We will hopefully be celebrating. I’m feeling pretty good about it. We’re going to just be enjoying it with the community.”