The candidate, in character
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Cristóbal Vivar
It was a toss-up: Skeletina or There’s a Ghost in This House.
Storytime had some extra sparkle this Halloween as Darializa Ávila Chevalier made a special guest appearance at Word Up Community Bookshop on Halloween.
Chevalier is heavily favored to win the 13th Congressional District seat in the November 3rd general election after the Democratic Socialist emerged victorious over five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the June primary.
If elected, she will be youngest Congressional member at 32.
But first, story time – with candy and costumes.
Chevalier dressed as Miss Alordayne Grotke, the fourth-grade teacher at Third Street School of Disney’s Recess series (1997-2001). On the show, Miss Grotke, warm and engaging, is a champion of critical thinking, frequently asking students to consider and include the perspectives of indigenous peoples and women, among others. A martial arts aficionado, she also has a fierce sense of style, with lustrous curls, colorful jewelry and wire-rimmed glasses.
“Ella tenía ideas, era más hippie [She had ideas, was more of a hippie],” noted Chevalier, who explained that, during the campaign, social media chatter lit up with distinct comparisons between the television teacher and the primary candidate.
She took note.
“Entonces para Halloween, me vestí como ella [And so for Halloween, I dressed like her],” she laughed. And in case anyone missed the connection, there was a chalkboard welcome sign.
Chevalier read several Halloween-themed picture books to a crowd of toddler-sized fairies, furries and even a small engineer.
Reading in both English and Spanish, she asked if anyone had ever claimed to have brushed their teeth when they actually didn’t. A few adults raised their hands.
Chevalier, who earned a B.A. in Middle Eastern Studies from Columbia University and is a doctoral candidate in sociology, told The Manhattan Times that reading was a priority growing up. “My mom really made it a point to read to us,” she said. “And she also made it a point to make sure I always had a book every time. Her idea of babysitting was bringing me with her, and giving me a book. That’s how I would entertain myself.”
Some of her favorites growing up were the Lemony Snicket books, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Harry Potter. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini made a big impression during her teen years. In high school she immersed herself in classics such as Animal Farm and The Odyssey.
Even in the midst of a high-stakes campaign and the run-up to the election, Chevalier is still taking time to read her friend Mahmoud Khalil’s book No Land to Stand On: “It’s an incredible book and I highly recommend it.”
A Columbia student and a green-card holder married to an American citizen, Khalil was active in pro-Palestinian protests on campus, as was Chevalier. He was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2025 and was transported to a detention center in Louisiana. Held for 104 days, he missed the birth of his son. His book is part family memoir and an account of his time in detention. He currently has two pending legal cases.
Before beginning her campaign, Chevalier had also started reading Children of Dune, the third book in the Frank Herbert sci-fi series. “I’m slowly working my way through that one as well,” she said.
It’s unlikely she will have a lot of free time in the near future. When asked what she will be doing on Election Night, she said, “We will hopefully be celebrating. I’m feeling pretty good about it. We’re going to just be enjoying it with the community.”
La candidata, en personaje
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Cristóbal Vivar
Era una decisión difícil: Skeletina o There’s a Ghost in This House.
La hora del cuento tuvo un toque especial este Halloween, ya que Darializa Ávila Chevalier hizo una aparición especial como invitada en la Librería Comunitaria Word Up en Halloween.
Chevalier es la gran favorita para ganar el escaño del Distrito 13 del Congreso en las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre, después de que la socialista demócrata saliera victoriosa frente al titular de cinco mandatos, Adriano Espaillat, en las primarias de junio.
Si resulta elegida, será la congresista más joven, a los 32 años de edad.
Pero primero, la hora del cuento – con dulces y disfraces.
Chevalier se disfrazó de la señorita Alordayne Grotke, la maestra de cuarto grado de la serie de Disney Recess (1997-2001). En el programa, la señorita Grotke se muestra cálida y cautivadora, y es una defensora del pensamiento crítico, pidiendo con frecuencia a los estudiantes que consideren e incluyan las perspectivas de los pueblos indígenas y de las mujeres, entre otras. Aficionada a las artes marciales, también tiene un estilo muy propio, con rizos exuberantes, joyas coloridas y lentes de montura de alambre.
“Ella tenía ideas, era más hippie”, señaló Chevalier, explicando que, durante la campaña, las redes sociales se llenaron de comparaciones claras entre la maestra de la televisión y la candidata de las primarias.
Ella tomó nota.
“Entonces, para Halloween, me vestí como ella”, dijo riendo. Y por si alguien no captaba la conexión, había un letrero de bienvenida escrito en una pizarra.
Chevalier leyó varios libros ilustrados con temática de Halloween ante un grupo de hadas, personajes de peluche e incluso un pequeño ingeniero, todos del tamaño de un niño pequeño.
Al leer tanto en inglés como en español, preguntó si alguien alguna vez había dicho que se había cepillado los dientes cuando en realidad no lo había hecho. Algunos adultos levantaron la mano.
Chevalier, quien obtuvo una licenciatura en Estudios de Oriente Medio de la Universidad de Columbia y es candidata a doctorado en sociología, dijo a The Manhattan Times que la lectura fue una prioridad durante su infancia. “Mi mamá se esforzaba mucho por leernos”, explicó. “Y también se aseguraba de que yo siempre tuviera un libro a la mano. Su forma de cuidarme era llevarme con ella y darme un libro. Así era como me entretenía”.
Algunos de sus libros favoritos de la infancia eran Una serie de eventos desafortunados, de Lemony Snicket, y Harry Potter. Cometas en el cielo de Khaled Hosseini le causó una gran impresión durante su adolescencia. En la preparatoria se sumergió en clásicos como Rebelión en la granja y La Odisea.
A pesar de encontrarse en medio de una campaña electoral muy reñida y en la recta final hacia las elecciones, Chevalier sigue dedicando tiempo a leer a su amiga el libro de Mahmoud Khalil’s, No Land to Stand On: “es un libro increíble y lo recomiendo mucho”.
Khalil, estudiante de Columbia, titular de una tarjeta verde y casado con una ciudadana estadounidense, participaba activamente en las protestas a favor de Palestina en el campus, al igual que Chevalier. Fue detenido por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en 2025 y trasladado a un centro de detención en Luisiana. Tras permanecer 104 días detenido, se perdió el nacimiento de su hijo. Su libro es en parte recuerdos familiares y en parte un relato de su tiempo en detención. Actualmente tiene dos casos legales pendientes.
Antes de comenzar su campaña, Chevalier también había empezado a leer Hijos de Dune, el tercer libro de la serie de ciencia ficción de Frank Herbert. “También voy avanzando poco a poco con ese”, dijo.
Es poco probable que tenga mucho tiempo libre en el futuro cercano. Cuando se le preguntó qué haría la noche de las elecciones, respondió: “Ojalá estemos celebrando. Me siento bastante optimista al respecto. Simplemente vamos a disfrutar con la comunidad”.