Rezoning Rebuffed

Opponents bring fight to City Hall

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Accusations of ethnic cleansing, Twitter trolling and even the specter of Trumpism.

So flew the vitriol – and the exhortations and pleas to vote “no”– this past Tuesday as Northern Manhattan community members and stakeholders jammed City Hall for a tense rally and public hearing on the city’s Inwood rezoning proposal.

During a marathon session that lasted nearly seven hours, Councilmembers heard testimony from city officials and concerned residents about the city’s plan to rezone a large section of the neighborhood.

The hearing grew hostile at times, with Councilmember Francisco Moya, Chair of the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises, repeatedly admonishing attendees to quiet down.

The meeting was held to hear new land use applications.

Moya aggressively questioned representatives of the New York City Economic Development Council (NYCEDC) and Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) on whether the plan would cause displacement.

“There’ve been several large purchases of rent-regulated housing since the announcement of the possible rezoning of Inwood,” said Moya. “Don’t you feel that that’s how it leads to speculation coming into community, these developers that are going to benefit themselves?”

HPD Commissioner María Torres-Springer argued that the rezoning plan to build 1,300 housing units, coupled with preservation and anti-displacement initiatives included in the plan, was to the benefit of the community.

“The reality is that if we do nothing, if we do not build more affordable housing, rents will continue to rise, deepening the crisis,” she said.

Councilmember Antonio Reynoso said that 30,000 black and Latino residents were displaced from Williamsburg after a 2006 rezoning there and called on the city to learn from past mistakes.

“I just want to caution you, use history to do better,” he told city officials.

Reynoso advised them that community residents are defensive about rezonings because the city tends to target neighborhoods of color for redevelopment.

“They need to see that you’re going to build in white communities as much as in black and brown [ones], and then you’ll stop these fights,” said Reynoso, who also chided the city for tying improvements in low-income neighborhoods to rezoning plans.

In his opening remarks, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who represents Inwood, acknowledged that the EDC’s plan would likely need to be amended to placate community residents and said the city needed to address a historical lack of investment uptown.

“My community, like other underserved communities, has not benefitted from the investment necessary to create new economic opportunities,” argued Rodríguez. “While other communities in the city have enjoyed public investments in new affordable housing, community infrastructure, education and training, we have been ignored by previous administrations.”

“With the Inwood NYC proposal, we are striving to have an opportunity to address many of the challenges that have gone neglected for countless years,” he added.

“There are certainly changes that will need to be made to this rezoning proposal to respond directly to community feedback,” said Rodríguez who issued what he called his “vision for the rezoning” on July 9. It included a “Certificate of No Harassment” (CONH) pilot program in District 10, and 10-year leases for small businesses.

“Today we are here to listen to your concerns and your voices on the proposed rezoning plan, particularly in the preservation and construction of affordable housing which we agree have to be more clearly defined and articulated by the administration,” he noted.

The hearing was preceded by a large and raucous rally on the City Hall steps, where opponents of the rezoning called on Rodríguez and his colleagues to vote “no.”

Inwood resident Lena Meléndez noted that all of the previous rezoning proposals put forth by the de Blasio administration were approved by the City Council despite fierce opposition from residents in those communities.

“Time after time… the City Council caves to landlord lobbyists, the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and corporate interests,” she remarked. “It stops today.”

“Stand with us, and vote ‘no,’” she implored Councilmembers.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat remarked that the city is focused on Inwood “now that the neighborhood is sexy, and you can eat sushi and go to Starbucks.”

He called on the de Blasio administration to put forth a rezoning plan that ensured 5,000 affordable apartments tailored to Inwood’s household income levels.

“The mayor brags that he’s going to build 200,000 units of affordable housing. He should be able to give us 5,000,” Espaillat said, who was unequivocal about his opposition.

“This is where I was raised, where my kids were born, and where my grandchild was born four years ago,” he said. “Northern Manhattan has my DNA in it. That’s why I’m against this plan.”

Ava Farkas, Executive Director of the Met Council on Housing, said the city is practicing “a collective amnesia” that rezonings do not affect gentrification or displacement, pointing out how many residents have fled Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

“The Inwood rezoning is nothing more than Bloomberg rezoning 2.0,” Farkas said. “It’s the same failed policy of giving away buildable space and height to developers for inadequate amounts of affordable housing for our community that’s still unaffordable to the most vulnerable families who need it most.”

Johanna García of Community Education Council 6 said 80 percent of kids in the district qualify for free school lunches, and stressed that the addition of market-rate housing would mean residents like her children might not be able to afford their own neighborhood when they’re a bit older.

“If my kids move out, it should be a choice, not because they are forced out,” said García.

Maggie Clarke of the advocacy group Inwood Preservation was direct in her assessment of the EDC’s rezoning plan.

“This plan, if it goes through, is going to destroy Inwood forever,” she stated.

She pointed out the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) done for the rezoning stated that 45 traffic intersections would be negatively impacted by the rezoning.

“When Inwood is gridlocked, it’s going to affect Washington Heights and the Bronx as well,” she said.

Clarke also noted that part of the rezoning area is along the Harlem River, which is susceptible to flooding.

“They want to put these buildings in a flood plain,” she said.

The EDC’s rezoning plan for Inwood has endured a bumpy reception — in addition to community opposition, Community Board 12 pushed for substantial changes in a resolution passed in March. In addition, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer disapproved of the plan and submitted numerous recommendations to the City Planning Commission (CPC) needed to gain her approval.

Nonetheless, the CPC approved the plan as proposed in a June 25 vote.

On July 9, the Dominican Studies Institute at the City University of New York released a report that called for the implementation of a “gentrification tax” that would generate revenue for a community land trust (CLT) to reinvest in affordable housing and neighborhood improvements.

The city could charge additional property taxes over the price increase of housing brought about by gentrification,” the report suggested. “This additional revenue could be set aside for two specific purposes in these neighborhoods: to finance affordable housing – whether through preservation or by building new units – and to apply it to the betterment of amenities such as better parks and more reliable services.”

The report noted that the city announced it would allocate $1.65 million to create three CLTs to improve low-income housing in Queens and Brooklyn.

“As new value is created by upzoning is enjoyed by luxury tenants, it seems like a sensible plan to generate revenue that way,” said Avi Garelick, an organizer with Faith in New York, which has sought to create a CLT related to a DOT property on West 158th Street.

Farkas said she was holding out hope that Rodríguez would vote “no” on the Inwood rezoning. She pointed out that Rodríguez ultimately opposed the Sherman Plaza plan, which would have allowed a spot rezoning to build a 15-story building across from Fort Tryon Park, after intense community backlash.

“I think he showed real leadership in listening to the community during Sherman Plaza, and he changed his mind on that,” Farkas said. “He has fought for equity and for social justice his whole life, and this is not good enough for his community, and it should not be good enough for him to settle for.”

Advocate and paralegal Pilar de Jesus, who said the East Harlem rezoning had dismantled a vibrant neighborhood and displaced longtime residents who had been neighbors, was even more blunt in her testimony, speaking directly to Rodríguez: “If you pass this rezoning, you will be considered a local Trump.”

The next stated City Council meeting is scheduled for August 8th. Northern Manhattan Not For Sale has shared its rezoning proposal here: http://bit.ly/UptownUnited.