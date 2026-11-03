Día de decisión

Decision Day

Today is November 3rd, Election Day.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Find your Election Day poll site in New York City at https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc or outside New York City here at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

More than 1.7 million New Yorkers have successfully voted early, without any major issues.

Today is the day.

Through Election Day, the statewide nonpartisan Election Protection program will have hundreds of poll monitors stationed at poll sites throughout the state and on the phones to protect voters and answer questions, observe for any misconduct, and assist voters in multiple languages. On site, poll monitors will be wearing yellow hats and buttons that say Election Protection.

Polls are open until 9:00 p.m.

“We were thrilled to see that nearly two million New Yorkers voted early without any systemic problems,” said Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York, in a statement. “Our elections are safe, secure, and run by and for New Yorkers and nothing has changed for voters. Today, trained volunteers will be ready at the polls to protect your voting rights and answer any questions. And if you have any issues, our 866-OUR-VOTE hotline will be ready to assist you in multiple languages.”

More than 1.7 million New Yorkers have successfully voted early.

Since the start of early voting, hundreds of poll monitors have been deployed to poll sites in New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester, Onondaga, Clinton, Jefferson, Erie, Dutchess, Columbia, Cortland, Oneida, and Broome counties.

Voters who run into any issues or witness any misconduct are also encouraged to call the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, where trained legal personnel can answer questions.

Language assistance is available through the Election Protection website and the following numbers:

All New Yorkers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their rights and know the facts about these elections. Here’s what to know:

New Yorkers run New York’s elections . The federal government has no role in our elections, and poll workers are your friends and neighbors.

. The federal government has no role in our elections, and poll workers are your friends and neighbors. Only eligible voters can vote in our elections . Registration checks are very thorough, and verify voter eligibility through their drivers’ license or social security and more.

. Registration checks are very thorough, and verify voter eligibility through their drivers’ license or social security and more. New York does not require voter ID in most cases . If you’ve voted in New York before, you never need to show ID – no matter who asks.

. If you’ve voted in New York before, you never need to show ID – no matter who asks. Do not leave your poll site without casting your ballot , whether that means placing it into a scanner or voting by affidavit ballot (also known as a provisional ballot). Even if you are challenged, it is more than likely that you will still be able to cast a ballot!

, whether that means placing it into a scanner or voting by affidavit ballot (also known as a provisional ballot). Even if you are challenged, it is more than likely that you will still be able to cast a ballot! If voters are unsure about what they see or hear online, check official sources. Check with local Boards of Elections or the New York State Board of Elections website X/Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube www.vote.nyc X/Twitter

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