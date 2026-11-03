Día de decisión

Decision Day
Today is November 3rd, Election Day.
Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Find your Election Day poll site in New York City at https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc or outside New York City here at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
More than 1.7 million New Yorkers have successfully voted early, without any major issues.
Through Election Day, the statewide nonpartisan Election Protection program will have hundreds of poll monitors stationed at poll sites throughout the state and on the phones to protect voters and answer questions, observe for any misconduct, and assist voters in multiple languages. On site, poll monitors will be wearing yellow hats and buttons that say Election Protection.
“We were thrilled to see that nearly two million New Yorkers voted early without any systemic problems,” said Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause New York, in a statement. “Our elections are safe, secure, and run by and for New Yorkers and nothing has changed for voters. Today, trained volunteers will be ready at the polls to protect your voting rights and answer any questions. And if you have any issues, our 866-OUR-VOTE hotline will be ready to assist you in multiple languages.”
Since the start of early voting, hundreds of poll monitors have been deployed to poll sites in New York City, and Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester, Onondaga, Clinton, Jefferson, Erie, Dutchess, Columbia, Cortland, Oneida, and Broome counties.
Voters who run into any issues or witness any misconduct are also encouraged to call the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline, where trained legal personnel can answer questions.
Language assistance is available through the Election Protection website and the following numbers:
- 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish language hotline
- 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic language hotline
- 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bangla, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog hotline
- 301-818-VOTE (301-818-8683) – American Sign Language video call number
All New Yorkers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their rights and know the facts about these elections. Here’s what to know:
- New Yorkers run New York’s elections. The federal government has no role in our elections, and poll workers are your friends and neighbors.
- Only eligible voters can vote in our elections. Registration checks are very thorough, and verify voter eligibility through their drivers’ license or social security and more.
- New York does not require voter ID in most cases. If you’ve voted in New York before, you never need to show ID – no matter who asks.
- Do not leave your poll site without casting your ballot, whether that means placing it into a scanner or voting by affidavit ballot (also known as a provisional ballot). Even if you are challenged, it is more than likely that you will still be able to cast a ballot!
- If voters are unsure about what they see or hear online, check official sources. Check with local Boards of Elections or the New York State Board of Elections website, and follow the New York State Board of Elections social channels on X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. New York City residents can get up-to-date election information from the New York City Board of Elections at www.vote.nyc and by following the NYC Board on X/Twitter.
Photos: Shutterstock
Día de decisión
Hoy es 3 de noviembre, día de las elecciones.
Los centros de votación estarán abiertos de las 6:00 a. m. a las 9:00 p. m.
Encuentre su centro de votación para las elecciones en la ciudad de Nueva York en https://findmypollsite.vote.nyc o fuera de la ciudad de Nueva York, en https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
Más de 1.7 millones de neoyorquinos han votado con éxito de manera anticipada, sin que se hayan presentado problemas importantes.
Hasta el día de las elecciones, el programa estatal no partidista de Protección Electoral contará con cientos de observadores electorales distribuidos en los centros de votación de todo el estado y disponibles por teléfono para proteger a los votantes, responder preguntas, vigilar cualquier conducta indebida y brindar asistencia a los votantes en varios idiomas. En los centros de votación, los observadores llevarán gorras amarillas e insignias con la leyenda Election Protection.
“Nos emocionó mucho ver que casi dos millones de neoyorquinos votaron por adelantado sin ningún problema sistémico”, dijo Susan Lerner, directora ejecutiva de Common Cause Nueva York, en un comunicado. “Nuestras elecciones son seguras y están organizadas por y para los neoyorquinos, y nada ha cambiado para los votantes. Hoy, habrá voluntarios capacitados en los centros de votación para proteger sus derechos electorales y responder cualquier pregunta. Y si tienen algún problema, nuestra línea directa 866-OUR-VOTE estará lista para ayudarles en varios idiomas”.
Desde el inicio de la votación anticipada, se han desplegado cientos de observadores electorales en los centros de votación de la ciudad de Nueva York y en los condados de Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Westchester, Onondaga, Clinton, Jefferson, Erie, Dutchess, Columbia, Cortland, Oneida y Broome.
También se invita a los votantes que enfrenten algún problema o sean testigos de alguna conducta indebida a llamar a la línea directa 866-OUR-VOTE, donde personal legal capacitado puede responder sus preguntas.
Se ofrece asistencia lingüística a través del sitio web de Protección Electoral y los siguientes números telefónicos:
- 888-VE-Y-VOTA(888-839-8682) – línea directa en español
- 844-YALLA-US(844-925-5287) – línea directa en árabe
- 888-API-VOTE(888-274-8683) – línea directa en chino, vietnamita, coreano, bengalí, hindi, urdu y tagalo
- 301-818-VOTE(301-818-8683) – número para videollamadas en lengua de señas estadounidense
Se invita a todos los neoyorquinos a que se informen sobre sus derechos y conozcan los detalles de estas elecciones. Esto es lo que deben saber:
- Los neoyorquinos organizan las elecciones de Nueva York. El gobierno federal no tiene ningún papel en nuestras elecciones, y los miembros de las mesas electorales son sus amigos y vecinos.
- Solo los votantes elegibles pueden votar en nuestras elecciones. Las verificaciones de registro son muy minuciosas y comprueban la elegibilidad de los votantes mediante su licencia de conducir o su número de seguridad social, etc.
- En Nueva York, en la mayoría de los casos, no se exige una identificación para votar. Si ya ha votado antes en Nueva York, nunca tendrá que presentar una identificación, sin importar quién se la pida.
- No salga del centro de votación sin haber emitido su voto, ya sea que eso signifique colocarlo en un escáner o votar mediante una boleta de declaración jurada (también conocida como boleta provisional). Incluso si tiene alguna dificultad, ¡es muy probable que aún pueda emitir su voto!
- Si los votantes tienen dudas sobre lo que ven o escuchan en línea, consulten fuentes oficiales. Verifique con las juntas electorales locales o en el sitio web de la Junta Electoral del estado de Nueva York, y sigue las redes sociales de la Junta Electoral del estado de Nueva York en X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram y YouTube. Los residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York pueden obtener información actualizada sobre las elecciones a través de la Junta Electoral de la ciudad de Nueva York en www.vote.nyc y siguiendo a la Junta de la ciudad de Nueva York en X/Twitter.
Fotos: Shutterstock