From lemons to lyrics
Uptown creative event to support Palestinian families
By Sherry Mazzocchi
“Threads Between Us” is a celebration of Palestinian art at Holy Trinity Church spanning two days this weekend, November 6-7.
Organized by Inwood resident Trish Maud, it includes food, films, music, photography, poetry and panel discussions.
The two-day event, supported by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, is part of a larger effort titled Goods for Gaza as Maud and her two children saw how life there was increasingly difficult.
Her children started a lemonade stand in front of their building on 207th Street. “I was anticipating negative responses from people,” said Maud. “But Inwood was amazing and everyone was so supportive.”
The lemonade stand eventually grew into a bake sale at the Inwood Greenmarket. Maud had Israeli friends from grad school who put her in touch with families from Gaza. However, the bake sale funds paled in comparison to the vast need. “It’s not nearly enough for everyone who needs things,” she said.
Maud created Threads Between Us to scale up the fundraising. “Since my background is in art, I thought it would be interesting to focus on artists, writers and filmmakers, so we put out a general post to call for these types of creatives in Gaza to see if they’d be interested in the event. The response we got was incredible,” she said. “We got so many submissions from amazing authors, filmmakers, journalists, photographers, artists and so it’s just sort of spiraled from there and turned into a much bigger event than we were anticipating.”
“We picked the church because the Episcopal Church that Holy Trinity is associated with already [did] field work in the West Bank and in Gaza before this war,” explained Maud. “They’re welcoming and receptive to the work we’re doing.”
Pulitzer Prize winner Mosab Abu Toha will give a keynote talk on his experiences in Gaza. Iranian-American poet Muhammad Ali Mojaradi (also known by the pen name Sharghzadeh) will discuss preserving art in adverse conditions. There will also be a special presentation of the work of Gazan educator and poet Munira EL Najar, and of her husband, the writer Dr. Hassan Al Qatrawi.
“We’ll be projecting that onto a large transparent piece of fabric so that the writing kinds of drifts through the fabric and onto the space and onto people’s bodies as well,” said Maud.
She developed a correspondence with EL Najar after following her on social media. One of her best-known works is the poem A Letter From a Mother in Gaza to Mothers Around the World.
In addition to art, photos and books for sale, the event will also include films on daily life, displacement and creativity in Gaza. There will be live music, workshops and children’s activities, including a kite-building session. Food will be catered by Ayat, a Palestinian restaurant with locations in New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
Proceeds from the event will go directly to families living in Gaza, many of who are featured on the Goods For Gaza website.
Hind and her three children Heba, Mona and Nabil live in a tent encampment in the Mediterranean town El-Mawasi. “In the winter, when it rains it floods horribly,” said Maud. Not only does the bottom of their tent flood, but rain also comes in through the top of their tent. “People are stuck in their wet clothes and it is just miserable.”
Adel, 23, is another person Maud has come to know well. “He’s like a younger brother to me,” she said. “He just got married a couple of weeks ago.” Adel has done mutual aid work for various groups and independently. “He was stuck in the north at the worst of the bombing and was still managing to get water trucks into this really dangerous area, and help deliver them and make sure those communities at least got somewhat clean water to drink.”
The person she has known the longest is Malak, who was only 17 when they first made contact. Malak, who just turned 20, is the only source of support for her family. She cares for her two younger siblings and aging parents.
“Malak’s parents are elderly and not in great health. That’s why most of the family responsibilities fall on her,” said Maud. “And one of the reasons why their repeated displacement has been so hard.”
Malak always wanted to become a nurse, “but she thought that there was no way that would ever happen now,” Maud added. But with the additional aid, she has been able to graduate from high school and enroll in nursing school.
Malak is doing a practicum at a Gazan hospital, which is an hour long walk from her home. Maud was able to arrange for funds allowing her to get there more easily. “But there have been times when her family hasn’t any food or she’s very sick and she still has to go to take her exams. But she powers through and manages to do it.”
For more information, visit https://www.goodsforgaza.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.
Photos: Courtesy of T. Maud
Threads Between Us at Holy Trinity Church
Friday, November 6, 2026 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
TICKETS & ADMISSION
$25 — General Admission
$50 — Supporter
$100 — Solidarity Supporter
FREE — Community Admission
Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Suggested donation: $10 | Children free
De limones a letras
Evento creativo en el Alto Manhattan en apoyo a familias palestinas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Threads Between Us es una celebración del arte palestino en la Iglesia Holy Trinity los días 6 y 7 de noviembre.
Organizado por Trish Maud, residente de Inwood, la celebración incluye comida, películas, música, fotografía, poesía y mesas redondas.
El evento de dos días, con el apoyo de la Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA, por sus siglas en ingles), forma parte de una iniciativa más amplia llamada Goods for Gaza. Es impulsada por Maud y sus dos hijos en realizar cómo la vida se volvía cada vez más difícil en Gaza.
Sus hijos montaron un puesto de limonada frente a su edificio en la calle 207. “Esperaba respuestas negativas de la gente”, dijo Maud. “Pero Inwood fue increíble y todos nos apoyaron mucho”.
El puesto de limonada acabó convirtiéndose en una venta de pasteles en el Inwood Greenmarket. Maud tenía amigos israelíes de la escuela de posgrado que la pusieron en contacto con familias de Gaza. Sin embargo, los fondos recaudados en la venta de pasteles eran insignificantes en comparación con la enorme necesidad. “No es ni de lejos suficiente para todos los que necesitan ayuda”, dijo.
Maud creó Threads Between Us para ampliar la recaudación de fondos. “Dado que mi formación proviene del arte, pensé que sería interesante enfocarnos en artistas, escritores y cineastas, así que publicamos un mensaje general para convocar a este tipo de creativos en Gaza y ver si estarían interesados en el evento. La respuesta que recibimos fue increíble”, expresó. “Recibimos tantas propuestas de autores, cineastas, periodistas, fotógrafos y artistas increíbles que, a partir de ahí, todo se disparó y se convirtió en un evento mucho más grande de lo que esperábamos”.
“Elegimos la iglesia porque la Iglesia Episcopal, a la que pertenece Holy Trinity, ya había realizado trabajo de campo en Cisjordania y en Gaza antes de esta guerra”, explicó Maud. “Son muy acogedores y receptivos al trabajo que estamos haciendo”.
El ganador del Premio Pulitzer Mosab Abu Toha dará una conferencia magistral sobre sus experiencias en Gaza. El poeta iraní-estadounidense Muhammad Ali Mojaradi (también conocido por el seudónimo Sharghzadeh) hablará sobre la conservación del arte en condiciones adversas. También habrá una presentación especial de la obra de la educadora y poeta de Gaza Munira EL Najar, y de su esposo, el escritor Dr. Hassan Al Qatrawi.
“Lo proyectaremos sobre una gran pieza de tela transparente para que la escritura parezca flotar a través de la tela, en el espacio y también sobre los cuerpos de las personas”, dijo Maud.
Ella entabló correspondencia con EL Najar después de seguirla en las redes sociales. Una de sus obras más conocidas es el poema Una carta de una madre de Gaza a las madres de todo el mundo.
Además de obras de arte, fotos y libros a la venta, el evento también contará con proyecciones de películas sobre la vida cotidiana, el desplazamiento y la creatividad en Gaza. Habrá música en vivo, talleres y actividades para niños, incluyendo una sesión para hacer cometas. El servicio de comida estará a cargo de Ayat, un restaurante palestino con ubicaciones en Nueva York, Nueva Jersey y Washington, D.C.
Las ganancias del evento se destinarán directamente a las familias que viven en Gaza, muchas de las cuales aparecen en el sitio web de Goods For Gaza.
Hind y sus tres hijos, Heba, Mona y Nabil, viven en un campamento de tiendas de campaña en la localidad mediterránea de El-Mawasi. “En invierno, cuando llueve, se inunda muchísimo”, dijo Maud. No solo entra agua por la parte de abajo de la tienda, sino que también se filtra por arriba. “La gente se queda toda empapada con la ropa y es una situación realmente miserable”.
Adel, de 23 años, es otra persona a quien Maud ha llegado a conocer bien. “Es como un hermano menor para mí”, dijo. “Se acaba de casar hace un par de semanas”. Adel ha realizado labores de ayuda mutua para diversos grupos y de manera independiente. “Se quedó atrapado en el norte en lo peor de los bombardeos y, aun así, se las arregló para llevar camiones cisterna a esa zona tan peligrosa, ayudar a distribuir el agua y asegurarse de que esas comunidades tuvieran al menos un poco de agua limpia para beber”.
La persona a quien conoce desde hace más tiempo es Malak, quien tenía solo 17 años cuando se conocieron. Malak, que acaba de cumplir 20 años, es el único sustento de su familia. Cuida de sus dos hermanos menores y de sus padres.
“Los padres de Malak son mayores y no gozan de buena salud, por eso la mayor parte de las responsabilidades familiares recaen sobre ella”, dijo Maud. “Y esa es una de las razones por las que sus repetidos desplazamientos han sido tan difíciles”.
Malak siempre quiso ser enfermera, “pero pensaba que ahora eso nunca sería posible”, agregó Maud. Sin embargo, gracias a una ayuda adicional, ha podido graduarse de la preparatoria e inscribirse en la escuela de enfermería.
Malak está realizando prácticas en un hospital de Gaza, que se encuentra a una hora a pie de su casa. Maud logró conseguir fondos que le permiten llegar allí con mayor facilidad. “Pero ha habido momentos en los que su familia no tiene nada de comida o ella está muy enferma y, aun así, tiene que ir a presentar sus exámenes. Pero ella se esfuerza y se las arregla para hacerlo”.
Para obtener más información, visite https://www.goodsforgaza.org. No se rechazará a nadie por falta de recursos. Todos son bienvenidos.
Fotos: cortesía de T. Maud
Threads Between Us en la Iglesia Holy Trinity
Viernes 6 de noviembre de 2026 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
BOLETOS Y ENTRADA
$25 dólares — entrada general
$50 dólares — simpatizante
$100 dólares — simpatizante solidario
GRATIS — Entrada para la comunidad
Sábado 7 de noviembre de 2026 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
Donación sugerida: $10 dólares | Entrada gratuita para niños