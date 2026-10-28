From lemons to lyrics

Uptown creative event to support Palestinian families

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Proceeds from the event will go directly to families living in Gaza.

“Threads Between Us” is a celebration of Palestinian art at Holy Trinity Church spanning two days this weekend, November 6-7.

Organized by Inwood resident Trish Maud, it includes food, films, music, photography, poetry and panel discussions.

Three women are seen holding each other.

The two-day event, supported by the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, is part of a larger effort titled Goods for Gaza as Maud and her two children saw how life there was increasingly difficult.

Her children started a lemonade stand in front of their building on 207th Street. “I was anticipating negative responses from people,” said Maud. “But Inwood was amazing and everyone was so supportive.”

Art by Adham Alhrazyn.

The lemonade stand eventually grew into a bake sale at the Inwood Greenmarket. Maud had Israeli friends from grad school who put her in touch with families from Gaza. However, the bake sale funds paled in comparison to the vast need. “It’s not nearly enough for everyone who needs things,” she said.

Maud created Threads Between Us to scale up the fundraising. “Since my background is in art, I thought it would be interesting to focus on artists, writers and filmmakers, so we put out a general post to call for these types of creatives in Gaza to see if they’d be interested in the event. The response we got was incredible,” she said. “We got so many submissions from amazing authors, filmmakers, journalists, photographers, artists and so it’s just sort of spiraled from there and turned into a much bigger event than we were anticipating.”

“I thought it would be interesting to focus on artists,” explained organizer Trish Maud.

“We picked the church because the Episcopal Church that Holy Trinity is associated with already [did] field work in the West Bank and in Gaza before this war,” explained Maud. “They’re welcoming and receptive to the work we’re doing.”

Photographs depict daily life.

Pulitzer Prize winner Mosab Abu Toha will give a keynote talk on his experiences in Gaza. Iranian-American poet Muhammad Ali Mojaradi (also known by the pen name Sharghzadeh) will discuss preserving art in adverse conditions. There will also be a special presentation of the work of Gazan educator and poet Munira EL Najar, and of her husband, the writer Dr. Hassan Al Qatrawi.

The event will span two days.

“We’ll be projecting that onto a large transparent piece of fabric so that the writing kinds of drifts through the fabric and onto the space and onto people’s bodies as well,” said Maud.

She developed a correspondence with EL Najar after following her on social media. One of her best-known works is the poem A Letter From a Mother in Gaza to Mothers Around the World.

Hind and her three children Heba, Mona and Nabil live in a tent encampment.

In addition to art, photos and books for sale, the event will also include films on daily life, displacement and creativity in Gaza. There will be live music, workshops and children’s activities, including a kite-building session. Food will be catered by Ayat, a Palestinian restaurant with locations in New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

“The response we got was incredible,” says Maud.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to families living in Gaza, many of who are featured on the Goods For Gaza website.

Hind and her three children Heba, Mona and Nabil live in a tent encampment in the Mediterranean town El-Mawasi. “In the winter, when it rains it floods horribly,” said Maud. Not only does the bottom of their tent flood, but rain also comes in through the top of their tent. “People are stuck in their wet clothes and it is just miserable.”

Submissions were collected for display.

Adel, 23, is another person Maud has come to know well. “He’s like a younger brother to me,” she said. “He just got married a couple of weeks ago.” Adel has done mutual aid work for various groups and independently. “He was stuck in the north at the worst of the bombing and was still managing to get water trucks into this really dangerous area, and help deliver them and make sure those communities at least got somewhat clean water to drink.”

Children march near tents.

The person she has known the longest is Malak, who was only 17 when they first made contact. Malak, who just turned 20, is the only source of support for her family. She cares for her two younger siblings and aging parents.

“Malak’s parents are elderly and not in great health. That’s why most of the family responsibilities fall on her,” said Maud. “And one of the reasons why their repeated displacement has been so hard.”

Adel is “like a younger brother to me,” says Maud.

Malak always wanted to become a nurse, “but she thought that there was no way that would ever happen now,” Maud added. But with the additional aid, she has been able to graduate from high school and enroll in nursing school.

The event will include a kite-building session.

Malak is doing a practicum at a Gazan hospital, which is an hour long walk from her home. Maud was able to arrange for funds allowing her to get there more easily. “But there have been times when her family hasn’t any food or she’s very sick and she still has to go to take her exams. But she powers through and manages to do it.”

A young woman surveys the rubble.

For more information, visit https://www.goodsforgaza.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.

Photos: Courtesy of T. Maud

Threads Between Us at Holy Trinity Church

Malak cares for her two younger siblings and aging parents.

Friday, November 6, 2026 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

TICKETS & ADMISSION

$25 — General Admission

$50 — Supporter

$100 — Solidarity Supporter

FREE — Community Admission

Art will be on display.

Saturday, November 7, 2026 | 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Suggested donation: $10 | Children free