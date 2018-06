Community News – 06.27.18

Lights, Camera, Action

Create compelling content at Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) on Tues., Jul. 3rd from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn how to produce a professional television show in a studio environment. The hands-on course teaches students how to create original television productions, how to effectively work with a team of crew members, and how to operate state-of-the-art studio and control room equipment. Sessions repeat every Tuesday and Thursday until July 26. The studio is located at 537 West 59th Street.

For more information, please call 212.757.2670 or visit www.mnn.org.

Junior Zoologists

Fasten your explorer hat and delve into nature at the Harlem Library on Thurs., Jul. 5th at 4:00 p.m. Young naturalists will focus on how to be kind, gentle and respectful towards animals in their environment through close-up encounters with live animal guests like a frog, lizard and chicken. Experience the wonders of nature through drawing from observations, investigating animal adaptions, exploring different habitats and learning what pets need to stay happy and healthy. The event is best for ages 5 to 10 years old. The library is located at 9 W 124th Street.

For more information, please call 212.348.5620 or visit www.nypl.org.

Look into the Lighthouse

Climb to the top at Fort Washington Park on Sun., Jul. 8th from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Visit the historic Jeffery’s Hook Lighthouse during its open house. Learn about the lighthouse’s history from its completion in 1880 to its relocation in 1921 to its proper use in the present. A park ranger will be on hand to provide information about the landmark while tours are held inside. The lighthouse is located at 181 Street and Riverside Drive.

For more information, please call 212.360.1444 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Insect Investigation

Examine live insects at Highbridge Park on Sat., Jun. 30th from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Join nature experts from the Alley Pond Environmental Center for a whole new insight into the world of insects. Using bug viewers, participants will observe live crickets or walking sticks up close. Learn the body parts of insects, their life styles and their roles in nature. To register, please email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org. The park is located at 2301 Amsterdam Avenue.

For more information, please call 212.795.1388 or visit www.nycgovparks.org.

Neighborhood Mapping

Find the treasures at the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY) on Wed., Jul. 11th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Check out the diverse communities and subcultures that make up New York City through a scavenger hunt around the museum. Make sure to take note of any details that catch your eye, and then head back to the workspace where you will create a treasure map of your own neighborhood including all of your favorite places. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2K8IANr. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue and 103rd Street.

For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org.