#SaveALife campaign aims to help prevent overdoses

With opioid overdoses at an all-time high, the Alliance for Positive Change has created a new campaign to raise funds to provide New Yorkers with overdose prevention kits and training on how to use them.

The #SaveALife campaign aims to raise $5,000 through a crowdfunding effort to cover the costs of training 100 people and distributing 100 kits including Narcan, a nasal-spray form of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Contributions can be made at www.alliance.nyc/savealife .

An Alliance board member has promised to match the first $2,000 in donations.

“Ask yourself — if you saw someone overdosing on the street, would you know what to do?” asked Sharen I. Duke, Founding Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Positive Change. “Most people would not, but there are simple steps you can take to save someone’s life, and it begins with recognizing the signs of an overdose and knowing how to respond quickly. At Alliance, we want to help New Yorkers step up to save a life.”

The Alliance is a nonprofit that helps New Yorkers with substance abuse issues, HIV and chronic health challenges. The group, which conducts naloxone training across the city, distributed nearly 1,000 Narcan kits in 2017.

With each $5,000, the Alliance is able to conduct training sessions for 100 people at the nonprofit organization’s Alliance LES Harm Reduction Center, which has a long history of assisting New Yorkers with substance use issues.

“At the end of our hour-long training sessions, people have learned how to recognize the signs of overdose and administer Narcan nasal spray. Most are amazed at how easy this process is, and they leave feeling confident that they can help save a life,” said Reilly Glasgow, Project Manager at Alliance LES Harm Reduction Center.

Glasgow, who the New York City Department of Health recently presented with a Lifesaver Award, estimated that he has saved nearly 50 people from overdosing by administering Narcan, the only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

“At the Alliance, we want to give people a second chance, and the more New Yorkers we reach through this campaign, the more we can give others an opportunity to feel better, live better, and do better,” he said.