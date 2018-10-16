- English
- Español
Kitchen Kickstart
New Harlem eatery debuts revamp
Story by Sophie Putka
“Huevos a la mexicana” has given way to pork belly frittata. The cevicheria section has been replaced by sushi and a raw bar. And antojitos? Make those small bites now.
El Paso, a 10-year staple of Lexington Avenue, has closed and reopened on Friday, October 5 with a new menu and a new name: Harlem Industrial Kitchen.
Rodrigo Abrajan, the owner of a chain of East Harlem Mexican restaurants, has joined with his former employee Braulio Hernández to give Abrajan’s previous restaurant concept a makeover.
Hernández, who also worked at such trendy spots as Morimoto and L’Amico, will serve as Executive Chef of Harlem Industrial Kitchen.
Catering to what they see as changing tastes that reflect a rapidly gentrifying El Barrio, the two have revamped El Paso’s image with food and design geared toward a more affluent crowd.
“It’s turning into a different city or neighborhood. It’s becoming cleaner, it’s modern and more casual,” said Hernández. His brother will also be joining on as the sushi chef.
“That’s why my brother and I made the decision to do this,” said Braulio. “Because we believe that this is changing now, and it’s going to be much better, and we want to be a part of it.”
Abrajan opened two El Paso restaurants in 1999 after having success with a taco cart and food truck. The restaurants featured burritos, tacos, and moderate prices. The location on 97th Street between Park and Madison Avenues is still open, but Abrajan said he is no longer involved in its day-to-day operations.
The second El Paso on 104th Street and Lexington Avenue lasted 10 years, but it closed three weeks ago. A big staff meant a big payroll and though business was good, Abrajan said it was not steady enough.
Abrajan said the landlord had also asked for $4,000 more a month at the end of the summer, and he couldn’t negotiate it down. But the nail in the coffin was the real estate taxes, which Abrajan said would have amounted to $60,000 a year, based on the rising value of the property.
“This is the last area [in the city where] the developing is happening,” Abrajan said, gesturing toward new construction on Lexington Avenue. “It’s a tough, tough business.”
Indeed, East Harlem’s 2016 Commercial District Needs Assessment issued by the city’s Small Business Services (SBS) cited “changing demographics and tastes” as a challenge for the area’s businesses. A rezoning plan for East Harlem meant to add housing and spur development was approved by the City Council last year, and the share of East Harlem residents who made more than $100,000 has doubled since 2010.
So Abrajan chose to relocate further north, where his cousin already had a storefront business on 110th Street and rents were cheaper.
Though Abrajan initially opened Harlem Industrial Kitchen in April, he found quickly that it wasn’t bringing in enough business.
It was time for another reboot.
He closed temporarily and brought Hernández and his brother on board. Together, they revamped the menu. Rather than focusing on only Mexican fare, the partners took a chance, dubbing the culinary concept for the 110th Street storefront “New American Kitchen.”
Hernández also chose to change the menu design.
“Looking at the menu, you could tell it was pretty cheap, so I wanted to bring it up to the next level again and make it more casual, more expensive,” he said. “Something based on downtown.”
The new grid background with clean sans-serif text – together with the redesigned interior that features subway tiles, cacti and hand-painted reproductions of Picasso’s Guernica – speak to a millenial sensibility. The team has also added a separate late-night menu that they hope will be a hit.
A few Mexican classics were carried over from El Paso.
But Hernández, inspired by his work at Morimoto and Kumo in Manhattan and most recently, Chef Laurent Tourandel’s Italian outlet L’Amico, added buzzy foodie fare that now encompasses Mexican, Italian and American cuisines.
There is now branzino with peperonata, burrata and prosciutto pizza, and a quinoa and fried kale salad. “Grains are very popular nowadays,” Hernández said.
The team has also ramped up its online presence, hiring the menu designer for social media, making liberal use of hashtags, and posting more highly produced videos than before on Instagram.
The group insists the goal, however, is not to merely hold on as development in El Barrio speeds ahead – it is to flourish.
“I’m looking for a Michelin recommendation. I’m looking for a New York Times star,” said Hernández. “I don’t want to stop there. I want to go forward.”
The Harlem Industrial Kitchen is located at 123 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029 (between Park and Lexington Avenues). For more information, visit harlemindustrialkitchen.com or call 646.590.8640.
Delicia nueva
Historia por Sophie Putka
“Huevos a la mexicana” ha dado paso a la frittata panceta de cerdo. La sección de cevichería ha sido sustituida por una barra de sushi y crudos. ¿Y los antojitos? Ahora serán bocadillos.
El Paso, un establecimiento de 10 años en la avenida Lexington, cerró y volvió a abrir el viernes 5 de octubre con un nuevo menú y un nuevo nombre: Harlem Industrial Kitchen.
Rodrigo Abrajan, dueño de una cadena de restaurantes mexicanos de East Harlem, se unió a su ex empleado Braulio Hernández para dar un cambio de imagen al concepto del ex restaurante de Abrajan.
Hernández, quien también trabajó en lugares tan de moda como Morimoto y L’Amico, se desempeñará como chef ejecutivo de Harlem Industrial Kitchen.
Para satisfacer lo que ven como gustos cambiantes que reflejan un El Barrio que se aburguesa rápidamente, los dos han renovado la imagen de El Paso con alimentos y diseño orientados hacia una multitud más adinerada.
“Se está convirtiendo en una ciudad o barrio diferente. Se está volviendo más limpio, moderno y más informal”, dijo Hernández. Su hermano también se unirá como chef de sushi.
“Es por eso que mi hermano y yo tomamos la decisión de hacer esto”, dijo Braulio. “Porque creemos que esto está cambiando ahora, que va a ser mucho mejor y queremos ser parte de ello”.
Abrajan abrió dos restaurantes El Paso en 1999, después de tener éxito con un carrito de tacos y un camión de comida. Los restaurantes ofrecían burritos, tacos y precios moderados. La ubicación en la calle 97, entre las avenida Park y Madison, aún está abierta, pero Abrajan dijo que ya no está involucrado en sus operaciones diarias.
El segundo El Paso en la calle 104 y la avenida Lexington duró 10 años, pero cerró hace tres semanas. Un gran personal significaba una gran nómina y, aunque el negocio era bueno, Abrajan dijo que no era lo suficientemente estable.
Abrajan dijo que el propietario también pidió $4,000 dólares más al mes al final del verano, y no pudo negociar una disminución. Pero la gota que derramó el vaso fue el impuesto a los bienes raíces, que Abrajan dijo que habría ascendido a $60,000 dólares al año, basado en el aumento del valor de la propiedad.
“Esta es la última área [en la ciudad donde] está ocurriendo el desarrollo”, dijo Abrajan, señalando hacia una nueva construcción en la avenida Lexington. “Es un negocio duro, muy duro”.
De hecho, la Evaluación de Necesidades del Distrito Comercial 2016 de East Harlem emitida por Servicios para Pequeños Negocios (SBS, por sus siglas en inglés) citó los “cambios demográficos y gustos” como un desafío para los negocios del área. Un plan de rezonificación para East Harlem -destinado a agregar viviendas y estimular el desarrollo- fue aprobado por el Ayuntamiento el año pasado, y la proporción de residentes de East Harlem que gana más de $100,000 dólares se ha duplicado desde 2010.
Así que Abrajan decidió mudarse más al norte, donde su primo ya tenía un negocio en la calle 110 y los alquileres eran más baratos.
Si bien Abrajan abrió inicialmente Harlem Industrial Kitchen en abril, descubrió rápidamente que no estaba atrayendo suficiente negocio.
Era hora de otro reinicio.
Cerró temporalmente y trajo a Hernández y su hermano a bordo. Juntos, renovaron el menú. En lugar de centrarse solo en la comida mexicana, los socios se arriesgaron, llamando al concepto culinario de la tienda de la calle 110 “Nueva cocina estadounidense”.
Hernández también optó por cambiar el diseño del menú.
“Al mirar el menú, se notaba que era bastante barato, así que quería volver a subir al siguiente nivel y hacerlo más casual, más caro”, dijo. “Algo basado en el centro”.
El nuevo fondo de cuadrícula con texto limpio en fuente sans-serif, junto con el interior rediseñado que cuenta con azulejos del metro, cactus y reproducciones pintadas a mano del Guernica de Picasso, habla a una sensibilidad millenial. El equipo también ha agregado un menú nocturno por separado que esperan sea un éxito.
Algunos clásicos mexicanos fueron trasladados desde El Paso.
Pero Hernández, inspirado en su trabajo en Morimoto y Kumo en Manhattan y más recientemente en el restaurante italiano L’Amico del chef Laurent Tourandel, agregó una comida gourmet que ahora abarca las cocinas mexicana, italiana y estadounidense.
Ahora hay branzino con peperonata, burrata y pizza de prosciutto, y una ensalada de quinoa y col rizada frita. “Los granos son muy populares hoy en día”, dijo Hernández.
El equipo también ha incrementado su presencia en línea, contratando al diseñador de menú para redes sociales, haciendo un uso liberal de los hashtags y publicando más videos altamente producidos que antes en Instagram.
Sin embargo, el grupo insiste en que el objetivo no es simplemente mantenerse mientras el desarrollo en El Barrio avanza, sino que debe florecer.
“Estoy buscando una recomendación Michelin. Estoy buscando una estrella del New York Times “, dijo Hernández. “No quiero detenerme ahí. Quiero seguir adelante”.
Harlem Industrial Kitchen se encuentra en el No. 123 de la calle 100 este, Nueva York, NY 10029 (entre las avenidas Park y Lexington). Para obtener más información, visite harlemindustrialkitchen.com o llame al 646.590.8640.