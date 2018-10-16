Kitchen Kickstart

New Harlem eatery debuts revamp

Story by Sophie Putka

“Huevos a la mexicana” has given way to pork belly frittata. The cevicheria section has been replaced by sushi and a raw bar. And antojitos? Make those small bites now.

El Paso, a 10-year staple of Lexington Avenue, has closed and reopened on Friday, October 5 with a new menu and a new name: Harlem Industrial Kitchen.

Rodrigo Abrajan, the owner of a chain of East Harlem Mexican restaurants, has joined with his former employee Braulio Hernández to give Abrajan’s previous restaurant concept a makeover.

Hernández, who also worked at such trendy spots as Morimoto and L’Amico, will serve as Executive Chef of Harlem Industrial Kitchen.

Catering to what they see as changing tastes that reflect a rapidly gentrifying El Barrio, the two have revamped El Paso’s image with food and design geared toward a more affluent crowd.

“It’s turning into a different city or neighborhood. It’s becoming cleaner, it’s modern and more casual,” said Hernández. His brother will also be joining on as the sushi chef.

“That’s why my brother and I made the decision to do this,” said Braulio. “Because we believe that this is changing now, and it’s going to be much better, and we want to be a part of it.”

Abrajan opened two El Paso restaurants in 1999 after having success with a taco cart and food truck. The restaurants featured burritos, tacos, and moderate prices. The location on 97th Street between Park and Madison Avenues is still open, but Abrajan said he is no longer involved in its day-to-day operations.

The second El Paso on 104th Street and Lexington Avenue lasted 10 years, but it closed three weeks ago. A big staff meant a big payroll and though business was good, Abrajan said it was not steady enough.

Abrajan said the landlord had also asked for $4,000 more a month at the end of the summer, and he couldn’t negotiate it down. But the nail in the coffin was the real estate taxes, which Abrajan said would have amounted to $60,000 a year, based on the rising value of the property.

“This is the last area [in the city where] the developing is happening,” Abrajan said, gesturing toward new construction on Lexington Avenue. “It’s a tough, tough business.”

Indeed, East Harlem’s 2016 Commercial District Needs Assessment issued by the city’s Small Business Services (SBS) cited “changing demographics and tastes” as a challenge for the area’s businesses. A rezoning plan for East Harlem meant to add housing and spur development was approved by the City Council last year, and the share of East Harlem residents who made more than $100,000 has doubled since 2010.

So Abrajan chose to relocate further north, where his cousin already had a storefront business on 110th Street and rents were cheaper.

Though Abrajan initially opened Harlem Industrial Kitchen in April, he found quickly that it wasn’t bringing in enough business.

It was time for another reboot.

He closed temporarily and brought Hernández and his brother on board. Together, they revamped the menu. Rather than focusing on only Mexican fare, the partners took a chance, dubbing the culinary concept for the 110th Street storefront “New American Kitchen.”

Hernández also chose to change the menu design.

“Looking at the menu, you could tell it was pretty cheap, so I wanted to bring it up to the next level again and make it more casual, more expensive,” he said. “Something based on downtown.”

The new grid background with clean sans-serif text – together with the redesigned interior that features subway tiles, cacti and hand-painted reproductions of Picasso’s Guernica – speak to a millenial sensibility. The team has also added a separate late-night menu that they hope will be a hit.

A few Mexican classics were carried over from El Paso.

But Hernández, inspired by his work at Morimoto and Kumo in Manhattan and most recently, Chef Laurent Tourandel’s Italian outlet L’Amico, added buzzy foodie fare that now encompasses Mexican, Italian and American cuisines.

There is now branzino with peperonata, burrata and prosciutto pizza, and a quinoa and fried kale salad. “Grains are very popular nowadays,” Hernández said.

The team has also ramped up its online presence, hiring the menu designer for social media, making liberal use of hashtags, and posting more highly produced videos than before on Instagram.

The group insists the goal, however, is not to merely hold on as development in El Barrio speeds ahead – it is to flourish.

“I’m looking for a Michelin recommendation. I’m looking for a New York Times star,” said Hernández. “I don’t want to stop there. I want to go forward.”

The Harlem Industrial Kitchen is located at 123 East 110th Street, New York, NY 10029 (between Park and Lexington Avenues). For more information, visit harlemindustrialkitchen.com or call 646.590.8640.