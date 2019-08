Community News – 08.21.19

Fall Apollo Auditions

The Apollo is opening Amateur Night auditions to singers, dancers, comedians, rappers, spoken word artists and musicians on Sat., Sept. 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All amateur performers, ages 5 and older, are welcome. Those chosen from the audition will then have the opportunity to perform and compete on the legendary stage at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York. The Apollo Theater is located at 53 West 125th Street.

For more information, please visit www.apollotheater.org/amateur-night/auditions.

Summertime Space Slime

Join the Inwood Public Library on Thur., Aug. 22nd from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a space-based story and a hands-on slime-making activity. This free event is planned to provide fun for the fingers and the imagination. Explore different textures, make patterns and more. The event is intended for participants aged 3 and older. All participants under 5 years must be accompanied by a caregiver. The Inwood Public Library is located at 4790 Broadway (between Dyckman and Academy Street).

For more information, please visit www.nypl.org/locations/inwood or call 212.942.2445.

Harlem Havana

Come to Harlem Havana Night on Thur., Aug. 22nd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building. The concert will feature performances by The Feeling Messengers, Afrikan Kartel, Krish Tosh and Memphis Jaambo. The concert is sponsored in part by PC Richard & Son, Harlem Community Development Corporation, The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, Harlem Arts Alliance, Harlem Presents, WBLS and Touro College. The Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building is located on 163 West 125th Street.



For more information, please visit on.ny.gov/2THASjc.

Coquí’s Farm

Join the Coqui Club and explore the sounds and shapes of farm animals on Coquí’s Farm on Wed., Sept 4th and Sat., Sept 7th. Together, visitors will read Aves y otros animales and learn about different types of animals. Attendees will also be able to look at pieces from the museum’s Cisneros exhibition and create puppets of their favorite animals. This event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on both dates.

This activity is recommended for children ages 1-4 and their caregivers. No reservations required, first come first served. Coquí Club takes place the first Saturday and Wednesday of every month. El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.elmuseo.org/event/coqui-club-sept-i or call 212.831.7272.

Meditate in the Park

Enjoy a meditation class outdoors on Fri., Aug. 23rd from 7:00 a.m to 7:45 a.m at Inwood Hill Park. This class is designed to introduce brand new beginners to the practice of mediation. Please bring a mat or blanket to sit on. Known benefits of a regular meditation practice include stress reduction and improved concentration and more. The class will meet West 218th Street and Indian Road.

For more information, please contact info@breadandyoga.com or call 212.569.4112.