City reaches preliminary agreement with teachers union

Mayor Bill de Blasio and United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew have announced a preliminary contract agreement for over 129,000 UFT-represented city workers.

The proposed 43-month contract strengthens teacher development by expanding teacher leadership roles and changing requirements for in-service teachers earning credits after a Master’s degree.

It also launches a remote teaching pilot program and continues salary increases for UFT members, including teachers, guidance counselors, social workers, paraprofessionals, and school psychologists.

Included in the contract is the new Bronx Plan, which will include schools citywide but is named for the challenges Bronx schools have historically faced.

Designed to drive improvement on 180 underserved schools, the Bronx Plan will encourage staff to stay at the schools and invest in students with a hard-to-staff pay differential for certain critical positions. Most of the 180 schools will be granted additional resources for data-driven, collaborative decision-making processes.

The proposed contract would begin on February 14, 2019 and expire on September 13, 2022.

Terms of the agreement must still be approved by the union’s full in-service membership. Once ratified, 60 percent of the city’s workforce will be under a contract agreement.

De Blasio said the Bronx Plan would dramatically bolster schools that traditionally received fewer resources.

“If we can get the teachers we need to stay in those schools, and to come to those schools, and offer their skills, and one of the great breakthroughs in this contract is a new and innovative approach to focusing on where the need is greatest,” he said. “There is also a focus in this contract on collaboration, partnership, shared mission at the school level. Taking ideas that have existed and worked in the public sector and the private sector around the world and applying them to the biggest school system in the United States of America.”

“For the first time we are giving teachers more money to teach some of the toughest subjects at some of the most historically underserved schools in our city. For most of these schools, of course many of these schools in the Bronx, but there are other across our city as well,” explained School Chancellor Richard Carranza. “These are schools where teacher turnover has been high and graduation and college enrollment rates have lagged behind the rest of our city. These schools and teachers need this resource. And for the first time, we are providing it.”

The Bronx Plan seeks to retain teachers in schools that have historically had very high rates of teacher attrition by offering additional pay for teachers, guidance counselors and other hard-to-staff positions. Member of UFT members will be eligible for an additional $5,000 to $8,000 in salary per year.

The 180 schools to be included in the Bronx Plan will be selected this fall, city officials said.

Under the plan, teachers and community members will have a substantial voice in a school’s decision-making process, and receive data coaching to assess needs and drive long-term planning.

“A major feature of this agreement is the way it empowers teachers to help improve their schools by giving them a seat at the table where important decisions about resources and strategy are made. This contract, and in particular the Bronx Plan, takes some radical steps by putting key decision-making powers in the schools. It creates a unique labor/management environment and gives us the opportunity to introduce real change,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew. “While the old governance structure would never have let us get to this point, mayoral control was key to the creation of universal pre-k, and has helped us make progress in city schools. Given the importance of the issues and the long-term initiatives that are part of this contract, the UFT is calling for the continuation of mayoral control as the governance structure for New York City public schools.”

Starting in September 2019, the city will offer two new teacher leadership roles, Teacher Development Facilitator and Teacher Team Leader. Teacher Development Facilitators will take on additional responsibility supporting student teachers in their schools. Teacher Team Leaders will work outside the classroom, developing Master Teachers, Model Teachers, and Teacher Development Facilitators across the city. Teacher Development Facilitators will be eligible for an additional $3,000 in salary per semester, and Teacher Team Leaders will be eligible for an additional $14,000 in salary per year.

Beginning in the spring of 2019, 15 Bronx high schools will participate in a three-year, remote-teacher pilot program. The video-conferencing courses will be led remotely by teachers, with the support of teacher assistants in the classroom. The pilot will expand access to AP courses, advanced foreign language courses required for an Advanced Regents Diploma, and elective courses, allowing schools to expand course offerings.