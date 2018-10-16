- English
- Español
A salute to sacrifice
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Every fall, they gather.
Thousands come together uptown on Riverside Drive every autumn to honor the fallen.
This past October 10th, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) held its annual memorial service to honor firefighters who passed away in the past year.
Held at the Firemen’s Monument at Riverside Drive and 100th Street, the event has been conducted for 111 consecutive years.
The monument, which was dedicated in 1913, became a site of greater significance after the September 11 attacks in 2001.
This year, 14 firefighters were honored, including three who died in in the line of duty.
Michael Davidson of Engine 69 was killed on March 23 while battling a blaze in Harlem, while two other FDNY members who lost their lives serving in Iraq.
Fire Marshal Christopher Zanetis and Lieutenant Chris Raguso, both members of the New York Air National Guard 101st Rescue Squadron, were both killed in a helicopter crash on March 15.
Also honored were firefighter Robert Tilearcio, fireboat pilot Thomas Phelan, and Assistant Chief Ron Spadafora, who passed away due to 9/11-related illnesses.
The ceremony drew firefighters and EMS personnel from all over the city. They stood in solemn silence in a line that stretched for several blocks during the proceedings, which included remarks from Mayor Bill de Blasio, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard, as well as a wreath ceremony and a presentation of special flags and medals to the families of Davidson, Zanetis and Raguso.
More than 6,000 firefighters attended, FDNY officials said.“We do this every year and that consistency speaks to the commitment that every member of the FDNY feels for each other and exhibits for each other and for the families. That commitment that never ends – it’s one of the things that marks this extraordinary organization,” de Blasio said.
“Time and time again, the mettle of the FDNY is tested,” stated Leonard. “And our members always answer that challenge, no matter what the cost.”
Leonard remarked that all 14 members served the FDNY in different ways, but all shared a common bond of courage and bravery.
He said Davidson demonstrated leadership in manning the nozzle during the Harlem fire, which occurred not far from the Firemen’s Memorial.
“There isn’t a firefighter out there who wants to go a cellar fire, but Mike took that nozzle as a senior man and did what he had to do,” he said.
Nigro said that 1,150 members lost their lives in the course of their duty, and acknowledged the families of the deceased firefighters at the ceremony.
“The thousands of FDNY members lining the streets today because your loved ones mattered greatly to this department and to remind you that the FDNY will never leave your side,” he said.
Firefighter Joseph Masterson of Queens said the annual memorial service was “the most solemn thing” the Department does, and reinforces the dangerous nature of the job.
“We all know that could be us,” he said of those killed while on duty. “We try to push it as far as possible to the back of our minds.”
Masterson said the service was essential for supporting the families. “They know that we’re there for them. We’re all part of the brotherhood.”
Un homenaje al sacrificio
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Cada otoño, se reúnen.
Miles se reúnen en el norte del condado en Riverside Drive cada otoño para honrar a los caídos.
El pasado 10 de octubre, el Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés) celebró su servicio conmemorativo anual en honor a los bomberos que fallecieron el año pasado.
Celebrado en el Monumento a los Bomberos en Riverside Drive y la calle 100, el evento se ha llevado a cabo durante 111 años consecutivos.
El monumento, que fue dedicado en 1913, se convirtió en un sitio de mayor importancia después de los ataques del 11 de septiembre de 2001.
Este año, 14 bomberos fueron homenajeados, incluidos tres que murieron en el cumplimiento del deber.
Michael Davidson de Engine 69 murió el 23 de marzo mientras luchaba contra un incendio en Harlem, mientras que otros dos miembros del FDNY perdieron la vida sirviendo en Irak.
El jefe de Bomberos Christopher Zanetis y el teniente Chris Raguso, ambos miembros del Escuadrón de Rescate 101 de la Guardia Nacional Aérea de Nueva York, murieron en un accidente de helicóptero el 15 de marzo.
También fueron homenajeados el bombero Robert Tilearcio, el piloto de Bomberos Thomas Phelan y el jefe asistente Ron Spadafora, quien falleció debido a enfermedades relacionadas con el 11 de septiembre.
La ceremonia atrajo a bomberos y personal del servicio de urgencias médicas de toda la ciudad. Permanecieron en silencio solemne -en una línea que se extendió por varias cuadras- durante los procedimientos, que incluyeron palabras del alcalde Bill de Blasio, del comisionado de Bomberos Daniel Nigro y del jefe de departamento del FDNY James Leonard, así como una ceremonia de entrega de flores y una presentación de banderas especiales y medallas a las familias de Davidson, Zanetis y Raguso.
Más de 6,000 bomberos asistieron, dijeron funcionarios del FDNY.
“Hacemos esto todos los años y esa consistencia habla del compromiso que cada miembro del FDNY siente y muestra por los demás y por las familias. Ese compromiso que nunca termina, es una de las cosas que marcan a esta extraordinaria organización”, dijo de Blasio.
“Una y otra vez, se prueba la entereza del FDNY”, declaró Leonard. “Y nuestros miembros siempre responden a ese desafío, sin importar el costo”.
Leonard comentó que los 14 miembros servían al FDNY de diferentes maneras, pero todos compartían un vínculo común de coraje y valentía.
Dijo que Davidson demostró liderazgo en el manejo de la boca de manguera durante el incendio de Harlem, que ocurrió cerca del Memorial de los Bomberos.
“No hay un bombero por ahí que quiera ir a un incendio en el sótano, pero Mike tomó esa boquilla como un hombre de rango superior e hizo lo que tenía que hacer”, dijo.
Nigro dijo que 1,150 miembros perdieron la vida en el cumplimiento de su deber y reconocieron a las familias de los bomberos fallecidos en la ceremonia.
“Miles de miembros del FDNY se alinean en las calles hoy porque sus seres queridos son muy importantes para este departamento y para recordarles que el FDNY siempre los acompañará”, dijo.
El bombero Joseph Masterson de Queens dijo que el servicio conmemorativo anual es “lo más solemne” que hace el Departamento y refuerza la naturaleza peligrosa del trabajo.
“Todos sabemos que podríamos ser nosotros”, dijo sobre quienes mueren en servicio. “Tratamos de empujarlo lo más lejos posible en el fondo de nuestras mentes”.
Masterson explicó que el servicio es esencial para apoyar a las familias. “Saben que estamos allí para ellos. Todos somos parte de la hermandad”.