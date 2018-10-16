A salute to sacrifice

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Every fall, they gather.

Thousands come together uptown on Riverside Drive every autumn to honor the fallen.

This past October 10th, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) held its annual memorial service to honor firefighters who passed away in the past year.

Held at the Firemen’s Monument at Riverside Drive and 100th Street, the event has been conducted for 111 consecutive years.

The monument, which was dedicated in 1913, became a site of greater significance after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

This year, 14 firefighters were honored, including three who died in in the line of duty.

Michael Davidson of Engine 69 was killed on March 23 while battling a blaze in Harlem, while two other FDNY members who lost their lives serving in Iraq.

Fire Marshal Christopher Zanetis and Lieutenant Chris Raguso, both members of the New York Air National Guard 101st Rescue Squadron, were both killed in a helicopter crash on March 15.

Also honored were firefighter Robert Tilearcio, fireboat pilot Thomas Phelan, and Assistant Chief Ron Spadafora, who passed away due to 9/11-related illnesses.

The ceremony drew firefighters and EMS personnel from all over the city. They stood in solemn silence in a line that stretched for several blocks during the proceedings, which included remarks from Mayor Bill de Blasio, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard, as well as a wreath ceremony and a presentation of special flags and medals to the families of Davidson, Zanetis and Raguso.

More than 6,000 firefighters attended, FDNY officials said.

“We do this every year and that consistency speaks to the commitment that every member of the FDNY feels for each other and exhibits for each other and for the families. That commitment that never ends – it’s one of the things that marks this extraordinary organization,” de Blasio said.

“Time and time again, the mettle of the FDNY is tested,” stated Leonard. “And our members always answer that challenge, no matter what the cost.”

Leonard remarked that all 14 members served the FDNY in different ways, but all shared a common bond of courage and bravery.

He said Davidson demonstrated leadership in manning the nozzle during the Harlem fire, which occurred not far from the Firemen’s Memorial.

“There isn’t a firefighter out there who wants to go a cellar fire, but Mike took that nozzle as a senior man and did what he had to do,” he said.

Nigro said that 1,150 members lost their lives in the course of their duty, and acknowledged the families of the deceased firefighters at the ceremony.

“The thousands of FDNY members lining the streets today because your loved ones mattered greatly to this department and to remind you that the FDNY will never leave your side,” he said.

Firefighter Joseph Masterson of Queens said the annual memorial service was “the most solemn thing” the Department does, and reinforces the dangerous nature of the job.

“We all know that could be us,” he said of those killed while on duty. “We try to push it as far as possible to the back of our minds.”

Masterson said the service was essential for supporting the families. “They know that we’re there for them. We’re all part of the brotherhood.”