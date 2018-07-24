Dutch Do-Over

Harlem’s Lasker facility set for $150 million facelift

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Just north of the Conservatory Garden in Central Park is Harlem Meer.

The body of water, named after the Dutch word for “small sea,” is eleven acres of water, rich vegetation, and the site of performance festivals and community gatherings year-round.

Now more is coming for the Meer.

A new $150 million funding infusion is set to redesign the area around the Meer to improve access to the park and upgrade its Lasker Rink, a facility open for skating in winter and swimming in summer.

The massive renovation is set to begin in 2020.

The effort is a partnership between the city, which has contributed $50 million, and the Central Park Conservancy, which will raise $100 million through private donations. The Conservancy has raised $25 million so far.

“Making this investment is an opportunity to provide greater amenities to the northern section of the park and will connect a cross-section of communities and park visitors,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver at a press conference on July 18.

The yet-to-be designed project will use community input to guide the design process, city officials said.

This fall, NYC Parks and the Central Park Conservancy will host community visioning meetings in Harlem.

“The best news is the plan hasn’t been set in stone, and it will be part of the community visioning sessions,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “The Parks Department will be welcoming, and so will the Conservancy, of what the community wants to see in these investments, and how they’d like to use the space.”

Conservancy President Betsy Smith pointed out that the current Lasker facility blocks Central Park’s North Woods from the Harlem Meer, located south of 110th Street. Smith said she is hopeful a new design would rectify this condition and blend more naturally with the landscape.

“This facility was very ill-considered in its placement in that it blocks the flow of water and blocks important passageways between the north and south ends of the park,” remarked Smith, who said Lasker intrudes on scenery and makes it difficult for pedestrians to move through the area. “It sits as a plug for both water and people between Harlem Meer and the rest of the park.”

Officials said the Lasker facility, which was built in 1966, is in need of updating as its systems are becoming costly to maintain.

“It’s fair to say that the complex is beginning to show its age,” said Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen. “We have to really think about how to make this a better resource for the next generation…and that we really incorporate it more effectively into the beautiful landscape.”

The facility draws around 150,000 visitors annually, Silver said. It is expected to be able to handle more visitors following the renovation, which will ensure the site’s long-term maintenance, he added.

Construction is slated to begin in fall of 2020, and is expected to take two to three years, said Smith.

Yasmin Cornelius, who lives on 110th Street and Seventh Avenue, said she frequents the Lasker complex and the northern end of the park.

“When people talk about living in New York City, what is that like if you don’t have a backyard? Central Park has always been our backyard,” she said.

Cornelius said she is pleased to see upgrades coming to Lasker and the surrounding area.

“It’s nice that they’re being proactive,” she said. “There are a lot of activities here that can get even better.”

Seven-year-old Louis Prince, who showed up to use Lasker Pool the day of the press conference, had some ideas for upgrades.

“We could use a slide in this pool. That would be fun,” he said.

Though the Lasker facility will be inaccessible to the public during construction, there are other nearby options for locals to access the activities it hosts — Marcus Garvey Park has a public swimming pool, and Wollman Rink, located in the southern portion of Central Park, is used for ice skating and hockey.

“I think we can be patient. We’ll make do,” Cornelius said of Lasker’s temporary closure. “These are good changes and will be worth the wait, especially if the community has a say in what happens here.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LwDhvd.