Dutch Do-Over
Harlem’s Lasker facility set for $150 million facelift
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Just north of the Conservatory Garden in Central Park is Harlem Meer.
The body of water, named after the Dutch word for “small sea,” is eleven acres of water, rich vegetation, and the site of performance festivals and community gatherings year-round.
Now more is coming for the Meer.
A new $150 million funding infusion is set to redesign the area around the Meer to improve access to the park and upgrade its Lasker Rink, a facility open for skating in winter and swimming in summer.
The massive renovation is set to begin in 2020.
The effort is a partnership between the city, which has contributed $50 million, and the Central Park Conservancy, which will raise $100 million through private donations. The Conservancy has raised $25 million so far.
“Making this investment is an opportunity to provide greater amenities to the northern section of the park and will connect a cross-section of communities and park visitors,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver at a press conference on July 18.
The yet-to-be designed project will use community input to guide the design process, city officials said.
This fall, NYC Parks and the Central Park Conservancy will host community visioning meetings in Harlem.
“The best news is the plan hasn’t been set in stone, and it will be part of the community visioning sessions,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “The Parks Department will be welcoming, and so will the Conservancy, of what the community wants to see in these investments, and how they’d like to use the space.”
Conservancy President Betsy Smith pointed out that the current Lasker facility blocks Central Park’s North Woods from the Harlem Meer, located south of 110th Street. Smith said she is hopeful a new design would rectify this condition and blend more naturally with the landscape.
“This facility was very ill-considered in its placement in that it blocks the flow of water and blocks important passageways between the north and south ends of the park,” remarked Smith, who said Lasker intrudes on scenery and makes it difficult for pedestrians to move through the area. “It sits as a plug for both water and people between Harlem Meer and the rest of the park.”
Officials said the Lasker facility, which was built in 1966, is in need of updating as its systems are becoming costly to maintain.
“It’s fair to say that the complex is beginning to show its age,” said Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen. “We have to really think about how to make this a better resource for the next generation…and that we really incorporate it more effectively into the beautiful landscape.”
The facility draws around 150,000 visitors annually, Silver said. It is expected to be able to handle more visitors following the renovation, which will ensure the site’s long-term maintenance, he added.
Construction is slated to begin in fall of 2020, and is expected to take two to three years, said Smith.
Yasmin Cornelius, who lives on 110th Street and Seventh Avenue, said she frequents the Lasker complex and the northern end of the park.
“When people talk about living in New York City, what is that like if you don’t have a backyard? Central Park has always been our backyard,” she said.
Cornelius said she is pleased to see upgrades coming to Lasker and the surrounding area.
“It’s nice that they’re being proactive,” she said. “There are a lot of activities here that can get even better.”
Seven-year-old Louis Prince, who showed up to use Lasker Pool the day of the press conference, had some ideas for upgrades.
“We could use a slide in this pool. That would be fun,” he said.
Though the Lasker facility will be inaccessible to the public during construction, there are other nearby options for locals to access the activities it hosts — Marcus Garvey Park has a public swimming pool, and Wollman Rink, located in the southern portion of Central Park, is used for ice skating and hockey.
“I think we can be patient. We’ll make do,” Cornelius said of Lasker’s temporary closure. “These are good changes and will be worth the wait, especially if the community has a say in what happens here.”
For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2LwDhvd.
Listos en Lasker
Se iniciará una modernización de $150 millones de dólares
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Justo al norte del Jardín Invernadero en Central Park se encuentra Harlem Meer. El cuerpo de agua, llamado así por la palabra holandesa que significa “mar pequeño”, tiene once acres de exuberante vegetación y es sede de festivales de actuación y reuniones comunitarias durante todo el año.
Ahora viene más para el Meer.
Se ha establecido una nueva inyección de fondos de $150 millones de dólares, a partir de 2020, para rediseñar el área alrededor del Meer, mejorar el acceso al parque y actualizar su pista de hielo Lasker, una instalación abierta para patinar en invierno y nadar en verano.
La masiva renovación está programada para comenzar en 2020.
El esfuerzo es una asociación entre la ciudad, que ha contribuido con $50 millones de dólares, y el Invernadero Central Park, que recaudará $100 millones de dólares a través de donaciones privadas. El invernadero ha recaudado $25 millones de dólares hasta ahora.
“Hacer esta inversión es una oportunidad para proporcionar mayores comodidades a la sección norte del parque y conectará una muestra representativa de comunidades y visitantes del parque”, dijo el comisionado de Parques de NYC, Mitchell J. Silver, en una conferencia de prensa el 18 de julio.
El proyecto aún por diseñar utilizará los aportes de la comunidad para guiar el proceso de diseño, dijeron funcionarios.
Este otoño, Parques de NYC y el Invernadero Central Park organizarán reuniones de visión comunitaria en Harlem.
“La mejor noticia es que el plan no ha sido escrito en piedra y será parte de las sesiones de visión comunitaria”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “El Departamento de Parques dará la bienvenida, y también lo hará el invernadero, a lo que la comunidad quiere ver en estas inversiones y cómo les gustaría usar el espacio”.
La presidenta del Invernadero, Betsy Smith, señaló que las instalaciones actuales de Lasker bloquean a North Woods, en Central Park, de Harlem Meer, un lago ubicado al sur de la calle 110. Smith dijo que tiene la esperanza de que un nuevo diseño rectifique esta condición y se mezcle más naturalmente con el paisaje.
“Esta instalación fue muy poco considerada en su ubicación porque bloquea el flujo de agua y pasajes importantes entre los extremos norte y sur del parque”, comentó Smith, explicando que Lasker se inmiscuye en el paisaje y dificulta la circulación de peatones moverse a través del área. “Es un tapón para el agua y la gente entre Harlem Meer y el resto del parque”.
Las autoridades dijeron que las instalaciones de Lasker, que se construyeron en 1966, necesitan una actualización, ya que sus sistemas han vuelto costoso el mantenimiento.
“Es justo decir que el complejo está comenzando a mostrar su edad”, comentó la alcaldesa adjunta Alicia Glen. “Tenemos que pensar realmente en cómo hacer de este un mejor recurso para la próxima generación… y que verdaderamente lo incorporemos de manera más efectiva en el hermoso paisaje”.
La instalación, que sirve como piscina en verano y pista de hielo desde noviembre hasta marzo, atrae a alrededor de 150,000 visitantes al año, dijo Silver. Se espera que pueda manejar a más visitantes luego de la renovación, lo que asegurará el mantenimiento a largo plazo del sitio, agregó.
La construcción está programada para comenzar en el otoño de 2020 y se espera que tome de dos a tres años, dijo Smith.
Yasmin Cornelius, quien vive en la calle 110 y la séptima avenida, dijo que frecuenta el complejo Lasker y el extremo norte del parque.
“Cuando la gente habla de vivir en la ciudad de Nueva York, ¿cómo es no tener un patio trasero? Central Park siempre ha sido patio trasero”, dijo.
Cornelius comentó que le complace ver mejoras en Lasker y el área circundante.
“Es bueno que estén siendo proactivos”, dijo. “Aquí hay muchas actividades que pueden mejorar aún más”.
Louis Prince, de siete años, quien se presentó para utilizar la piscina Lasker el día de la conferencia de prensa, tenía algunas ideas para mejoras.
“Podríamos tener un tobogán en esta piscina. Eso sería divertido”, dijo.
Aunque las instalaciones de Lasker serán inaccesibles para el público durante la construcción, hay otras opciones cercanas para que los locales tengan acceso a las actividades que organiza: Marcus Garvey Park tiene una piscina pública y la pista de hielo Wollman, ubicada en la parte sur de Central Park, se utiliza para patinaje sobre hielo y hockey.
“Creo que podemos ser pacientes. Nos las arreglaremos”, dijo Cornelius sobre el cierre temporal de Lasker. “Estos son buenos cambios y valdrán la espera, especialmente si la comunidad tiene algo que decir sobre lo que sucede aquí”.
Para más información, favor visite https://bit.ly/2LwDhvd.