Pablo Villavicencio released from ICE detention

Finally, some good news.

A federal judge ordered the release of pizza deliveryman Pablo Villavicencio from immigration detention, and also stayed his deportation – a decision that had supporters and advocates cheering.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled that Villavicencio has the right to stay in the U.S. while his green card application is pending.

Villavicencio was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 1 as he attempted to deliver pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn. He was being held in a detention facility in New Jersey.

“The rule of law, humanity and morality prevailed tonight with the Court’s order releasing Pablo back to his family and community,” said Adriene Holder, Attorney-In-Charge of the Civil Practice at The Legal Aid Society, in a statement. “This decision should serve as a rebuke against the Trump Administration and its merciless crusade to tear families apart.”

Crotty issued his ruling late on Tuesday, several hours after hearing arguments in the case.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who led a City Hall rally on Monday calling for Villavicencio’s release, issued a statement praising the judge’s decision.

“Finally, some good news,” Johnson said. “I am so happy for his family, especially his wife Sandra and his daughters Luciana and Antonia. I know this has been beyond painful for all of them. Frankly, this has also been painful for all of us who care about justice and our status as a sanctuary city.”

“I’m truly gratified to see that the court has not only ordered Mr. Villavicencio released, but is also staying his deportation to allow him to exercise all legal options,” said Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez. “This is a hardworking family man who was needlessly detained when he was trying to do his job and support his family. We simply must put an end to this climate of fear and suspicion that is terrorizing immigrant communities. Enough is enough.”

“It is my hope that not only will he be allowed to stay in the U.S., but that also military personnel will think twice in the future before arbitrarily calling immigration enforcement,” she added.

City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca said the city rallied to Villavicencio’s defense in a rebuke to ICE.

“We won today, and proved the power of the people against the Trump Administration and the country’s senseless immigration policies,” Menchaca said. “Family separation is happening at the border and in our own backyard here. It will never gain a foothold here in New York City. ICE, we are watching you.”