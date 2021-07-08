Gale Force

In Memoriam

Just over a year ago, Maryann Keleher Gale and her two kids, Samantha and Liam, moved into an apartment overlooking 187th Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights.

She would lead friends to the window and burst into song. “Little town, little peaceful village…” It was a comedic take on the opening number from Beauty and the Beast. Like the character Belle, she could see it all from her window- the restaurants, shops and of course, the “villagers,” the people bustling around in the little pocket of Manhattan known as Washington Heights.

What is astounding about Maryann, like Belle, is how many “villagers” she knew. Not in a superficial way, but in a meaningful, “I know your story, I understand‎ you, and I care about you,” kind of way.

Maryann who passed away in early June, was a force to be reckoned with- onstage and off.

After she graduated in 1987 with a B.F.A in Acting and Theater Education, she came to New York for one year to study at Circle in the Square. With training complete, she headed back to Dallas to

launch a successful TV and film career, doing industrial commercials, music videos, and a variety of theatrical productions. She also performed in a singing trio called “The Pin Ups.”

Still, New York City left an indelible impression on her, so she moved here to live and work in 1996. In addition to performing and auditioning, Maryann began a 25-year relationship with

MTV/Viacom, eventually becoming a Senior Manager in their International Business and Legal Affairs division. She continued performing, most recently by singing at Kismat, a favored

neighborhood Indian restaurant near her home. Despite an ongoing passion for the arts, Maryann’s two most beloved works were her amazing children.

It seems like everyone in the Washington Heights community, and in the city-at-large, has a Maryann story.

It typically involves acting, music, dramatic theater…and lots of laughter. There is overarching theme to all of them, love. A recent Facebook post of hers said this:



“Among those whom I like or admire, I can find no common denominator,

but among those whom I love, I can;

all of them make me laugh.”

— W.H. Auden

Thank you, Maryann, for making us all laugh, and for being such a good neighbor.

‎

Maryann Keleher Gale passed away on June 8th from a brain aneurysm.