Gale Force
In Memoriam
Just over a year ago, Maryann Keleher Gale and her two kids, Samantha and Liam, moved into an apartment overlooking 187th Street and Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights.
She would lead friends to the window and burst into song. “Little town, little peaceful village…” It was a comedic take on the opening number from Beauty and the Beast. Like the character Belle, she could see it all from her window- the restaurants, shops and of course, the “villagers,” the people bustling around in the little pocket of Manhattan known as Washington Heights.
What is astounding about Maryann, like Belle, is how many “villagers” she knew. Not in a superficial way, but in a meaningful, “I know your story, I understand you, and I care about you,” kind of way.
Maryann who passed away in early June, was a force to be reckoned with- onstage and off.
After she graduated in 1987 with a B.F.A in Acting and Theater Education, she came to New York for one year to study at Circle in the Square. With training complete, she headed back to Dallas to
launch a successful TV and film career, doing industrial commercials, music videos, and a variety of theatrical productions. She also performed in a singing trio called “The Pin Ups.”
Still, New York City left an indelible impression on her, so she moved here to live and work in 1996. In addition to performing and auditioning, Maryann began a 25-year relationship with
MTV/Viacom, eventually becoming a Senior Manager in their International Business and Legal Affairs division. She continued performing, most recently by singing at Kismat, a favored
neighborhood Indian restaurant near her home. Despite an ongoing passion for the arts, Maryann’s two most beloved works were her amazing children.
It seems like everyone in the Washington Heights community, and in the city-at-large, has a Maryann story.
It typically involves acting, music, dramatic theater…and lots of laughter. There is overarching theme to all of them, love. A recent Facebook post of hers said this:
“Among those whom I like or admire, I can find no common denominator,
but among those whom I love, I can;
all of them make me laugh.”
— W.H. Auden
Thank you, Maryann, for making us all laugh, and for being such a good neighbor.
Maryann Keleher Gale passed away on June 8th from a brain aneurysm.
For more, please visit gofund.me/d9c7a118 or facebook.com/groups/mkgmemorialpage.
Fuerza de vendaval
Recordando a Maryann
Hace poco más de un año, Maryann Keleher Gale y sus dos hijos, Samantha y Liam, se mudaron a un apartamento con vista a la calle 187 y la avenida Fort Washington en Washington Heights.
Llevaba a sus amigos a la ventana y se ponía a cantar. “Pequeña ciudad, pequeña aldea pacífica…”. Era una versión cómica del número de apertura de Beauty and the Beast. Al igual que el personaje de Bella, podía verlo todo desde su ventana: los restaurantes, las tiendas y, por supuesto, los “aldeanos”, la gente que se movía en la zona de Manhattan conocida como Washington Heights.
Lo asombroso de Maryann, como de Bella, es a cuántos “aldeanos” conocía. No de una manera superficial, sino de una manera significativa: “conozco tu historia, te entiendo y me preocupo por ti”.
Maryann, quien falleció a principios de junio, era una fuerza a tener en cuenta dentro y fuera del escenario.
Después de graduarse en 1987 con una licenciatura en Bellas Artes en Actuación y Educación Teatral, vino a Nueva York durante un año para estudiar en Circle in the Square. Con el entrenamiento completo, regresó a Dallas para lanzar una exitosa carrera en cine y televisión, haciendo comerciales industriales, videos musicales y una variedad de producciones teatrales. También actuó en un trío de cantantes llamado “The Pin Ups”.
Aun así, la ciudad de Nueva York le dejó una impresión indeleble, por lo que se mudó aquí para vivir y trabajar en 1996. Además de actuar y hacer audiciones, Maryann comenzó una relación de 25 años con MTV/Viacom, y eventualmente se convirtió en gerente senior en su división de negocios internacionales y asuntos legales. Continuó haciendo presentaciones, más recientemente cantando en Kismat, un restaurante indio favorito del vecindario cerca de su casa. A pesar de su continua pasión por las artes, las dos obras más queridas de Maryann fueron sus increíbles hijos.
Parece que todos en la comunidad de Washington Heights, y en la ciudad en general, tienen una historia de Maryann. Por lo general, implica actuación, música, teatro dramático… y muchas risas. Hay un tema general para todos ellos, el amor. Una publicación suya reciente en Facebook decía esto:
“Entre quienes me agradan o admiro, no encuentro un denominador común,
pero entre los que amo, puedo; todos me hacen reír”.
— W.H. Auden.
Gracias, Maryann, por hacernos reír a todos y por ser tan buena vecina.
Maryann Keleher Gale falleció el 8 de junio por causa de un aneurisma cerebral. Para obtener más información, visite gofund.me/d9c7a118 o facebook.com/groups/mkgmemorialpage.