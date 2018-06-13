- English
- Español
“We need action”
By Samy Nemir
Two years after one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history, where 49 lives and their families were overtaken by hate, we are still waiting for Congress to turn those empty thoughts and tweets into real action. Over 600 days have gone and nothing has happened.
Except that we continue to suffer the trauma of losing more innocent lives to gun violence, but also to the politicians’ gross intransigence, negligence and opportunism.
Sadly, many families and communities are still waiting for support and mental health services.
We are sick and tired.
We say, “Enough.”
This year, we #HonorThemWithAction as we mobilize throughout the country raising awareness, registering to vote, and electing pro-LGBTQ and anti-gun candidates.
Pulse was not only a gun violence issue, it was an issue of hate violence and homophobia targeted against the LGBTQ communities, in which half of the victims were Puerto Rican or Latinxs. So while gun reform is imperative, we also have to talk about the violence and discrimination LGBTQ people of color suffer disproportionately every day.
Just two weeks, a trans Latina woman Roxsana Hernández died while in ICE custody. I have also been harassed with homophobic slurs right here in New York City
We have to acknowledge and address how low-income, youth, and LGBTQ people of color are at particular risk of violence, discrimination, homelessness, and HIV. We have to talk about how in 30 states LGBTQ people can still be fired for being themselves, that transgender women of color get killed in alarming numbers, that some states still allow so-called conversion therapy and that we have thousands of homeless LGBTQ youth in the streets. These are all types of violence, and much of which is inflicted by the state.
What have politicians’ thoughts and prayers done to solve these crises?
Nothing.
We need action.
We need gun reform, anti-discrimination laws, funding and mental health support.
We say, “Enough.”
This week marks the second anniversary of the Orlando’s Pulse nightclub massacre and terror attack. Puerto Rican activist, writer, and founder of Latinx & QPOC for Equality in América: Queeramisú, Samy Nemir has announced a series of actions to denounce the recent hate crimes and violent incidents in New York City. For more information, please visit www.queeramisu.com.
“Necesitamos acción”
Por Samy Nemir
¿A dónde fueron las oraciones?
Dos años después de uno de los tiroteos masivos más mortales en la historia del país, donde 49 vidas y sus familias fueron sobrepasadas por el odio, todavía estamos esperando que el Congreso convierta esos pensamientos vacíos y tuits en acciones reales. Han pasado más de 600 días y no ha sucedido nada.
Excepto que seguimos sufriendo el trauma de perder más vidas inocentes por la violencia armada, pero también por la gran intransigencia, negligencia y oportunismo de los políticos.
Lamentablemente, muchas familias y comunidades siguen esperando apoyo y servicios de salud mental.
Estamos enfermos y cansados.
Decimos: “Basta”.
Este año, #HonorThemWithAction (#LosHonramosConAcciones, en español) mientras nos movilizamos por todo el país creando conciencia, inscribiendo a la gente para votar y eligiendo candidatos pro LGBT y anti armas.
Lo sucedido en Pulse no fue solo un problema de violencia armada, sino de violencia por odio y homofobia contra las comunidades LGBTQ, en el que la mitad de las víctimas fueron puertorriqueñas o latinoamericanas. Entonces, aunque la reforma de las armas es imperativa, también tenemos que hablar sobre la violencia y la discriminación que sufren de forma desproporciona las personas LGBTQ de color todos los días.
Hace dos semanas, una mujer latina trans, Roxsana Hernández, murió mientras estaba bajo custodia del ICE. También he sufrido acoso con insultos homofóbicos aquí en la ciudad de Nueva York
Tenemos que reconocer y abordar cómo las personas de color de bajos ingresos, jóvenes y LGBTQ corren un riesgo particular de violencia, discriminación, falta de vivienda y VIH. Tenemos que hablar sobre cómo en 30 estados las personas LGBTQ pueden ser despedidas todavía por ser ellas mismas, que las mujeres transgénero de color son asesinadas en números alarmantes, que algunos estados aún permiten la llamada terapia de conversión y que tenemos miles de jóvenes LGBTQ sin hogar en las calles. Estos son tipos de violencia, y gran parte de ella es infligida por el estado.
¿Qué han hecho los pensamientos de los políticos para resolver estas crisis?
Nada.
Necesitamos acción.
Necesitamos una reforma de las armas, leyes antidiscriminación, financiamiento y apoyo de salud mental.
Decimos: “Basta”.
Esta semana se cumple el segundo aniversario de la masacre y ataque terrorista del club nocturno Pulse en Orlando. El activista puertorriqueño, escritor y fundador de Latinx & QPOC por Igualdad en América: Queeramisú, Samy Nemir ha anunciado una serie de acciones para denunciar los recientes crímenes de odio e incidentes de violencia en la ciudad de Nueva York. Para más información, por favor visite www.queeramisu.com.