‎“We need action”

By Samy Nemir

Where did the prayers go?

Two years after one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country’s history, where 49 lives and their families were overtaken by hate, we are still waiting for Congress to turn those empty thoughts and tweets into real action. Over 600 days have gone and nothing has happened.

Except that we continue to suffer the trauma of losing more innocent lives to gun violence, but also to the politicians’ gross intransigence, negligence and opportunism.

Sadly, many families and communities are still waiting for support and mental health services.

We are sick and tired.

We say, “Enough.”

This year, we #HonorThemWithAction as we mobilize throughout the country raising awareness, registering to vote, and electing pro-LGBTQ and anti-gun candidates.

Pulse was not only a gun violence issue, it was an issue of hate violence and homophobia targeted against the LGBTQ communities, in which half of the victims were Puerto Rican or Latinxs. So while gun reform is imperative, we also have to talk about the violence and discrimination LGBTQ people of color suffer disproportionately every day.

Just two weeks, a trans Latina woman Roxsana Hernández died while in ICE custody. I have also been harassed‎ with homophobic slurs right here in New York City

We have to acknowledge and address how low-income, youth, and LGBTQ people of color are at particular risk of violence, discrimination, homelessness, and HIV. We have to talk about how in 30 states LGBTQ people can still be fired for being themselves, that transgender women of color get killed in alarming numbers, that some states still allow so-called conversion therapy and that we have thousands of homeless LGBTQ youth in the streets. These are all types of violence, and much of which is inflicted by the state.

What have politicians’ thoughts and prayers done to solve these crises?

Nothing.

We need action.

We need gun reform, anti-discrimination laws, funding and mental health support.

We say, “Enough.”