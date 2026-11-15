“La esperanza puesta en práctica”
Encontrando ImagiNATIONS en el camino
“A practice of hope in action”
Finding ImagiNATIONS along the way
By Sherry Mazzocchi
A change in traffic lights might be more enlightening than ever for Washington Heights pedestrians.
Walkers can find art works mounted at the landscaped medians along Broadway between 168th and 155th Streets. The public installation, ImagiNATIONS, features art by Andrea Arroyo.
Arroyo, an award-winning Washington Heights-based artist, is known and exhibited internationally. The 10 works on display not only add color to the streetscape, but also reflect meaningful themes of love, solidarity and joy about the neighborhood. The works are a select part of a larger ongoing exhibit, ImagiNATIONS: Art as Solidarity, which has been exhibited both in France and in various Northern Manhattan locations.
The works have also been collected in a book, published by NowWhatMedia.
At this show’s opening, held at the stately Grinnell building at 800 Riverside Drive, Arroyo said that the themes presented in ImagiNATIONS are a response to hardships facing people the world over, including displacement, armed conflicts and environmental concerns. “All of these horrible things that happen, I process this through lines and waves and try to make something positive and try to bring hope to people,” she said.
Country of Immigrants features the Statue of Liberty as a Monarch Butterfly, signifying beauty, transformation and an epic journey from one nation to another. CommUNITY features a tree with deep roots, with branches of outstretched arms blooming with leaves of every color. In Native Roots, a woman’s braids extend deep into the Earth as her hair sprouts flowers.
“Making art is basically a practice of hope in action,” she said. Times are difficult, she acknowledged, but said complaining is not activism. “Art has the power to build bridges across borders and cultures and generations, and to inspire dialog and remind us of our share humanity.”
While the public art exhibit is only temporary, the exhibit will live on, Northern Manhattan Art Alliance’s (NoMAA) Executive Director Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez. NOMAA is creating a video of the exhibit that includes an artist’s talk due to be released on social media. “When you have an artist who is this committed, it’s something we all need to embrace,” she said. “Art is transformational.”
The exhibition was sponsored by several different groups, including Broadway Malls Association, which has been instrumental in ridding invasive plant species in the medians and replacing them with native plants. Allison Duncan, Chair of Broadway Malls Association Public Art Committee, said the 20-year-old organization is constantly building on enhancing the malls and median strips. “This year, we were delighted to build on the experience with Andrea Arroyo’s ImagiNATIONS as a demonstration of our commitment to beautifying Broadway for public art.”
In addition to Broadway Malls Association and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), the exhibition was supported by a grant from Columbia University Medical Center. Supporters also included the Morris-Jumel Mansion, The Hispanic Society Museum and Library, The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum and Community League of the Heights (CLOTH).
The exhibit continues through November 23rd.
For more, visit https://www.andreaarroyo.com.
“La esperanza puesta en práctica”
Encontrando ImagiNATIONS en el camino
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Un cambio en los semáforos podría resultar más revelador que nunca para los peatones de Washington Heights.
Podrán encontrar obras de arte instaladas en las áreas centrales con jardinería a lo largo de Broadway, entre las calles 168 y 155. La instalación pública, ImagiNATIONS, se centra en el arte de Andrea Arroyo.
Arroyo es una reconocida artista con sede en Washington Heights y sus obras se exhiben a nivel internacional. Las 10 obras que se pueden observar no solo le dan color al paisaje urbano, sino que también reflejan temas significativos como el amor, la solidaridad y la alegría del vecindario. Las obras son una selección de una exposición más amplia aún en exhibición, ImagiNATIONS: Art as Solidarity, que se ha expuesto tanto en Francia como en diversos lugares del Alto Manhattan.
Las obras también forman parte de un libro, publicado por NowWhatMedia.
En la inauguración de esta exposición, celebrada en el majestuoso edificio Grinnell en el No. 800 de Riverside Drive, Arroyo dijo que los temas presentados en ImagiNATIONS son una respuesta a las dificultades que enfrentan las personas en todo el mundo, como el desplazamiento, los conflictos armados y los problemas ambientales. “Todas estas terribles cosas que suceden, las proceso a través de líneas y ondas, y trato de crear algo positivo y de llevar esperanza a la gente”, explicó.
Country of Immigrants presenta a la Estatua de la Libertad como una mariposa monarca, símbolo de belleza, transformación y un viaje épico de una nación a otra.
CommUNITY muestra un árbol de raíces profundas, con ramas que se extienden como brazos y están cubiertas de hojas de todos los colores. En Native Roots, las trenzas de una mujer se adentran profundamente en la Tierra mientras de su cabello brotan flores.
“Crear arte es, básicamente, una práctica de esperanza en acción”, dijo. Reconoció que son tiempos difíciles, pero señaló que quejarse no es activismo. “El arte tiene el poder de tender puentes entre fronteras, culturas y generaciones, así como de inspirar el diálogo y recordarnos nuestra humanidad compartida”.
Aunque la exposición de arte público es solo temporal, continuará, señaló Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, directora ejecutiva de la Northern Manhattan Art Alliance’s (NoMAA, por sus siglas en ingles). NOMAA está preparando un video de la exposición que incluye una charla con la artista y que se publicará en redes sociales. “Cuando tienes a una artista tan comprometida, todos debemos apoyarla”, dijo. “El arte es transformador”.
La exposición fue patrocinada por varios grupos, entre ellos Broadway Malls Association, que ha sido fundamental para eliminar las especies de plantas invasoras de las jardineras y sustituirlas por plantas nativas. Allison Duncan, presidenta del Comité de Arte Público de Broadway Malls Association, dijo que la organización, que cuenta con 20 años de antigüedad, trabaja continuamente para mejorar los centros comerciales y las jardineras. “Este año, nos encantó aprovechar la experiencia con ImagiNATIONS, de Andrea Arroyo, como muestra de nuestro compromiso con el embellecimiento de Broadway a través del arte público”.
Además de la Broadway Malls Association y la Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), la exposición contó también con una subvención del Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia. Entre otros apoyos estuvieron también: la Mansión Morris-Jumel, el Museo y la Biblioteca de The Hispanic Society, el Museo Infantil Sugar Hill y la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés).
La exposición permanecerá abierta hasta el 23 de noviembre.
Para obtener más información, visite https://www.andreaarroyo.com.