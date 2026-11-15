“A practice of hope in action”

Finding ImagiNATIONS along the way

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Native Roots.

A change in traffic lights might be more enlightening than ever for Washington Heights pedestrians.

Walkers can find art works mounted at the landscaped medians along Broadway between 168th and 155th Streets. The public installation, ImagiNATIONS, features art by Andrea Arroyo.

Arroyo, an award-winning Washington Heights-based artist, is known and exhibited internationally. The 10 works on display not only add color to the streetscape, but also reflect meaningful themes of love, solidarity and joy about the neighborhood. The works are a select part of a larger ongoing exhibit, ImagiNATIONS: Art as Solidarity, which has been exhibited both in France and in various Northern Manhattan locations.

“Making art is basically a practice of hope in action,” said artist Andrea Arroyo. Photo: ArtBridge

The works have also been collected in a book, published by NowWhatMedia.

At this show’s opening, held at the stately Grinnell building at 800 Riverside Drive, Arroyo said that the themes presented in ImagiNATIONS are a response to hardships facing people the world over, including displacement, armed conflicts and environmental concerns. “All of these horrible things that happen, I process this through lines and waves and try to make something positive and try to bring hope to people,” she said.

Our Oceans.

Country of Immigrants features the Statue of Liberty as a Monarch Butterfly, signifying beauty, transformation and an epic journey from one nation to another. CommUNITY features a tree with deep roots, with branches of outstretched arms blooming with leaves of every color. In Native Roots, a woman’s braids extend deep into the Earth as her hair sprouts flowers.

“Making art is basically a practice of hope in action,” she said. Times are difficult, she acknowledged, but said complaining is not activism. “Art has the power to build bridges across borders and cultures and generations, and to inspire dialog and remind us of our share humanity.”

Proud Immigrant.

While the public art exhibit is only temporary, the exhibit will live on, Northern Manhattan Art Alliance’s (NoMAA) Executive Director Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez. NOMAA is creating a video of the exhibit that includes an artist’s talk due to be released on social media. “When you have an artist who is this committed, it’s something we all need to embrace,” she said. “Art is transformational.”

The exhibition was sponsored by several different groups, including Broadway Malls Association, which has been instrumental in ridding invasive plant species in the medians and replacing them with native plants. Allison Duncan, Chair of Broadway Malls Association Public Art Committee, said the 20-year-old organization is constantly building on enhancing the malls and median strips. “This year, we were delighted to build on the experience with Andrea Arroyo’s ImagiNATIONS as a demonstration of our commitment to beautifying Broadway for public art.”

In addition to Broadway Malls Association and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), the exhibition was supported by a grant from Columbia University Medical Center. Supporters also included the Morris-Jumel Mansion, The Hispanic Society Museum and Library, The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum and Community League of the Heights (CLOTH).

The exhibit continues through November 23rd.

For more, visit https://www.andreaarroyo.com.