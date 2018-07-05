- English
- Español
A Supreme Concern
By Kathleen M. Pike
This was a big week for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). Not only did the Court rule on Trump v. Hawaii, also known as the “travel ban” case, but Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement effective July 31st. The U.S. Supreme Court Justices serve as the guardians and interpreters of the nation’s Constitution. Their ultimate responsibility, as inscribed above the entrance of the Court, is to ensure “Equal Justice Under Law.” All the activity this week got me thinking about the constitutional rights of individuals with mental illness. What does SCOTUS have to say?
- On insanity. Insanity is not a mental health term. It is a legal term that refers to the inability to distinguish fantasy from reality at the time of the criminal offense. Following the “M’Naghten Rule” from 19th century England, to be found “not guilty by reason of insanity”requires that the accused, due to “a defect of reason from disease of the mind” did not know the difference between right and wrong at the time the crime was committed.
One of the most famous Supreme Court cases of the insanity defense is United States v. Hinckley, 525 F. Supp. 1342 (D.D.C. 1981). In 1981, John W. Hinckley attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan. Hinckley claimed his attack was designed to impress actress Jodie Foster with whom he was obsessed. Hinckley was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity and acquitted of his charges. The outrage after the court decision caused four states to eliminate the insanity defense: Montana, Utah, Idaho, and Kansas.
- On getting treatment for individuals with mental illness. The Supreme Court case of Jackson v. Indiana 406 U.S. 715 (1972)resulted in requiring mental health treatment for defendants found incompetent to stand trial. Here’s the story: In May 1968 at the age of 27, Theon Jackson was charged with two counts of robbery in the amounts of $4 and $5, respectively. Jackson had significant cognitive impairment and was deaf and mute. Upon examination by two psychiatrists, he was found to be incompetent to stand trial. Although this practice was ostensibly to protect defendants, the reality was that such individuals were often given long-term, even lifetime, confinement in harsh facilities without any psychiatric care. In fact, they were often institutionalized much longer than if they had been found guilty of the crime they had committed. In Jackson v. Indiana, the Supreme Court said, ‘no more.’ SCOTUS ruled that such individuals must receive treatment that offers a reasonable chance of enabling them to become competent to stand trial. If, after a substantial period of treatment, the individuals remained disabled for trial purposes, the state must proceed with civil commitment laws.
- On limiting involuntary commitment. O’Connor v. Donaldson, 422 U.S. 563 (1975).In 1957, Kenneth Donaldson was involuntarily confined in a Florida State Hospital at Chattahoochee due to needs of “care, maintenance, and treatment.” Almost fifteen years later, the ACLU argued the Supreme Court case on behalf of Donaldson, claiming that the hospital and staff members had robbed him of his constitutional rights, by confining him against his will. Donaldson was not dangerous and had received no medical treatment. A unanimous Supreme Court ruled that states cannot confine a non-dangerous individual who can survive on his own, or with help from family and friends. The case advanced the requirement that involuntary commitment requires evidence of imminent danger to self or others.
Approximately 20 years later, Foucha v. Louisiana, 504 U.S. 71 (1992) ruled that an individual who had been found not guilty by reason of insanity could not continue to be hospitalized involuntarily, even if he is deemed dangerous. He may be held as long as he is both mentally ill and dangerous, but no longer.
- On requiring access to mental health counsel.Ake v. Oklahoma 470 U.S. 68 (1985). Ake was an indigent Oklahoma citizen with mental illness charged with first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. At his arraignment, Ake was ordered to be examined by a psychiatrist who found him incompetent to stand trial. However, he was never examined to determine whether he met the criteria for not guilty by reason of insanity, and when he was ultimately cleared for trial, he was sentenced to death. The case made it to the Supreme Court, which ruled that when an indigent defendant’s sanity becomes a major issue at trial, “the State must, at a minimum, assure the defendant access to a competent psychiatrist who will conduct an appropriate examination and assist in evaluation, preparation, and presentation of the defense.”
- On the right to refuse treatment. Sell v. United States, 539 U.S. 166 (2003).Charles Sell was a dentist charged with more than 60 counts of Medicaid fraud and attempted murder of the FBI who arrested him and a former employee. He was clearly psychotic at the time of his arrest and was found incompetent to stand trial. Despite his psychosis, he refused medication and was taken to court by the hospital. Ultimately this case reached the Supreme Court, and in a decision authored by Justice Breyer, the opinion stated that permissible instances of involuntary medication for the purpose of restoring competency “may be rare.” This was in stark contrast to the common practice at the time of forcibly medicating criminal defendants for the purpose of restoring them to competence. SCOTUS granted that forcible medication may be constitutional only if: 1) “important governmental interests” are at stake; 2) the medication must “significantly further those . . . interests”; 3) the medication must be “necessary to further those interests”; and 4) the drugs must be medically appropriate. (Id. at 180-81.)
Many other Supreme Court cases impact the lives and care of individuals with mental illness, not the least of which are cases pertaining to substance use and incarceration. With the resignation of Justice Kennedy and the pending appointment of a new Justice, we can only hope that the Supreme Court aspiration of ensuring “equal justice under law” be anchored in our core national values and pursued with compassion rather than politics. We all need this to be so.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Una preocupación suprema
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Esta fue una gran semana para la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos (SCOTUS, por sus siglas en inglés). La Corte no solo falló en el caso Trump v. Hawaii, también conocido como el caso de “prohibición de viaje”, también el juez de la Corte Suprema Anthony Kennedy anunció su retiro a partir del 31 de julio. Los jueces de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos fungen como guardianes e intérpretes de la Constitución de la nación. Su responsabilidad final, tal como se inscribe arriba de la entrada de la Corte, es garantizar “igualdad de justicia bajo la ley”. Toda la actividad de esta semana me hizo pensar sobre los derechos constitucionales de las personas con enfermedades mentales. ¿Qué tiene que decir SCOTUS?
- Sobre la locura. La locura no es un término de salud mental. Es un término legal que se refiere a la incapacidad de distinguir la fantasía de la realidad en el momento de la ofensa criminal. Siguiendo la “Regla de M’Naghten” del siglo XIX en Inglaterra, ser “no culpable por locura” requiere que el acusado, debido a “un defecto de razón por enfermedad de la mente”, no sepa la diferencia entre el bien y el mal en el momento en que se cometió el crimen.
Uno de los casos más famosos de la Corte Suprema sobre defensa por locura es Estados Unidos v. Hinckley, 525 F. Supp. 1342 (D.D.C. 1981).En 1981, John W. Hinckley intentó asesinar a Ronald Reagan. Hinckley afirmó que su ataque fue diseñado para impresionar a la actriz Jodie Foster con quien estaba obsesionado. Hinckley finalmente fue declarado inocente por locura y absuelto de sus cargos. La indignación después de la decisión judicial causó que cuatro estados eliminaran la defensa por locura: Montana, Utah, Idaho y Kansas.
- Sobre recibir tratamiento para personas con enfermedad mental. El caso de la Corte Suprema Jackson v. Indiana 406 U.S. 715 (1972)resultó en la necesidad de un tratamiento de salud mental para los acusados encontrados incompetentes para ser juzgados. Aquí está la historia: en mayo de 1968, a la edad de 27 años, Theon Jackson fue acusado de dos cargos de robo por valor de $4 y $5 dólares, respectivamente. Jackson tenía un deterioro cognitivo significativo y era sordo y mudo. Tras ser examinado por dos psiquiatras, se descubrió que era incompetente para ser juzgado. Aunque esta práctica era aparentemente para proteger a los acusados, la realidad era que esos individuos recibían a menudo un confinamiento a largo plazo, incluso de por vida, en instalaciones hostiles sin ningún tipo de atención psiquiátrica. De hecho, con frecuencia eran institucionalizados por mucho más tiempo que si hubieran sido encontrados culpables del crimen que habían cometido. En Jackson v. Indiana, el Tribunal Supremo dijo, ‘no más’. SCOTUS dictaminó que esas personas deben recibir un tratamiento que ofrezca una posibilidad razonable de permitirles ser competentes para ser enjuiciados. Si, después de un período sustancial de tratamiento, las personas permanecen discapacitadas para fines de juicio, el estado debe proceder con las leyes de compromiso civil.
- Sobre limitar el compromiso involuntario. O’Connor v. Donaldson, 422 U.S. 563 (1975).En 1957, Kenneth Donaldson fue confinado involuntariamente en un Hospital Estatal de Florida en Chattahoochee debido a las necesidades de “cuidado, mantenimiento y tratamiento”. Casi quince años después, la ACLU argumentó el caso de la Corte Suprema en nombre de Donaldson, alegando que el hospital y los miembros del personal le habían robado sus derechos constitucionales al confinarlo contra su voluntad. Donaldson no era peligroso y no había recibido tratamiento médico. Una Corte Suprema unánime dictaminó que los estados no pueden confinar a una persona no peligrosa que puede sobrevivir por su cuenta o con la ayuda de familiares y amigos. El caso avanzó el requisito de que el compromiso involuntario requiere evidencia de peligro inminente para uno mismo o para otros.
Aproximadamente 20 años después, Foucha v. Louisiana, 504 U.S. 71 (1992) dictaminó que una persona que ha sido encontrada no culpable por razones de locura no podría continuar hospitalizada involuntariamente, incluso si se le considera peligrosa. Puede ser retenida siempre que esté mentalmente enferma y peligrosa.
- Sobre la necesidad de acceso a apoyo de salud mental. Ake v. Oklahoma 470 U.S. 68 (1985). Ake era un ciudadano indigente de Oklahoma con una enfermedad mental acusado de asesinato en primer grado y de disparar con la intención de matar. En su lectura de cargos, Ake recibió la orden de ser examinado por un psiquiatra quien lo encontró incompetente para enfrentar un juicio. Sin embargo, nunca fue examinado para determinar si cumplía los criterios de inocencia por demencia, y cuando finalmente fue autorizado para el juicio, fue condenado a muerte. El caso llegó a la Corte Suprema, que dictaminó que cuando la cordura de un acusado indigente se convierte en un problema importante en el juicio, “el Estado debe, como mínimo, garantizar al acusado el acceso a un psiquiatra competente que llevará a cabo un examen apropiado y ayudará en la evaluación, preparación y presentación de la defensa “.
- Sobre el derecho a rechazar el tratamiento. Sell v. Estados Unidos, 539 U.S. 166 (2003). Charles Sell fue un dentista acusado de más de 60 cargos de fraude a Medicaid e intento de asesinato del agente del FBI que lo arrestó a él y a un ex empleado. Era claramente psicótico en el momento de su arresto y fue declarado incompetente para ser juzgado. A pesar de su psicosis, rechazó la medicación y fue llevado a la corte por el hospital. En última instancia, este caso llegó a la Corte Suprema y, en una decisión del juez Breyer, la opinión estableció que las instancias permisibles de medicamentos involuntarios con el propósito de restablecer la competencia “pueden ser poco frecuentes”. Esto estaba en marcado contraste con la práctica común en el momento de medicar a los acusados por la fuerza con el propósito de devolverles la competencia. SCOTUS concedió que la medicación forzada puede ser constitucional solo si: 1) están en juego “intereses gubernamentales importantes”; 2) la medicación debe “promover significativamente esos… intereses”; 3) la medicación debe ser “necesaria para promover esos intereses”; y 4) las drogas deben ser médicamente apropiadas. (Id. at 180-81.)
Muchos otros casos de la Corte Suprema afectan la vida y el cuidado de las personas con enfermedades mentales, y no son los menos los casos relacionados con el uso de sustancias y el encarcelamiento. Con la renuncia del juez Kennedy y el nombramiento pendiente de un nuevo juez, solo podemos esperar que la aspiración de la Corte Suprema de garantizar “la igualdad de la justicia bajo la ley” se ancle en nuestros valores nacionales centrales y se persiga con compasión más que con política. Todos necesitamos que esto sea así.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.