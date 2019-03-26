“The older you get, the more it feels like people forget about you”

Rallying for greater supports for foster youth

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Be first to age up.

Foster care youth and other advocates rallied at City Hall on Mon., Mar. 25th, calling on city legislators to make New York the first city in the nation to offer support to foster youth until age 26 – and to provide $50 million to fund life coaches and tutors to help guide current and former foster youth from middle school on to that age.

Currently, young people age out of the city’s foster care system at age 21, with more than 600 youths leaving the system each year. Of these, 20 percent will become homeless by age 24, said advocates, who insisted that the age of support for foster youth must be extended.

“This is a good investment,” said Bill Baccaglini, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New York Foundling. “If we don’t invest in kids through high school and college age, we’re hurting their opportunity to lead full and productive lives.”

The rally was held prior to a budget hearing for the City Council’s Committee on General Welfare, where legislators pondered adding $50 million in funding to the FY 2020 budget to support coaching, academic and career development, and independent living supports.

“It’s in the city’s best interest that we offer out foster youth the same kind of guidance that any young person needs in their teens and early 20’s,” said Councilmember Stephen Levin, Chair of the Committee on General Welfare.

“When we do, they are far more likely to finish high school, graduate from college, and successfully launch into adulthood,” he said.

In New York, about 22 percent of foster youth finish high school by age 21, and only 12 percent enter college or a vocational program.

Baccaglini said The New York Foundling has already implemented coaching programs to great success, noting that participants have experienced a 90 percent high school graduation rate education and several have gone on to college.

“We have to provide these kids with an education and we have to support them through those critical years where they have to make some very big decisions,” said Baccaglini. He remarked that since the city serves as the “parent” for foster children, it could be argued that the city is legally responsible to educate them.

Gabby Rodríguez, 21, has been in foster care since age 16. She said she has worked with a life coach through a service provider, which helped her apply to college. She said foster care becomes more challenging as young people age.

“Since there’s so many people in foster care, the older you get, the more it feels like people forget about you,” she said.

Rodríguez said that once she entered college, her coach was in communication with her every day.

“She made me feel like someone was thinking about me,” said Rodríguez, who is now a junior at City College.

“I am proof of where the right support can get you,” she remarked.

Foster youth who age out at 21 are more likely to become involved in the justice system, or face homelessness or unemployment, Baccaglini said.

“It’s money well spent,” he stated. “These are the young people that if we don’t get them through high school and through college, will likely end up somewhere else where they’ll cost the city a lot more money.”

Dylan Tatum said she bounced around various foster homes since she was 13, which hurt her academic performance. She ended up graduating high school on time and eventually enrolled in LaGuardia Community College.

“College is positively and absolutely not only an option for me, but a reality for youth in care,” she said. “This can be done successfully if you are afforded the support of a coach that is committed to your personal development.”

Children’s Aid Society President and Chief Executive Officer Phoebe Boyer said that funding for coaches would have dramatic results for foster youth.

She told the story of Andrew, a Bronx foster youth in the care of Children’s Aid Society, who has worked with a coach to enroll in Medicaid and apply to college.

“We know what that coach can do, and that’s what their future is about,” said Boyer.

“Foster care, as we all know, is a very traumatic experience for young people, and we need to help them navigate and see the opportunities and see their future,” she said.

Foster Youth Coach Alex Pérez, works at the children’s services non-profit Graham Windham, and said he witnesses many young people who have aged out of foster care return to the agency “homeless and in despair.”

“Through our coaching model, we’re able to give them support, friendship, leadership, and most of all, hope,” he said.