“The older you get, the more it feels like people forget about you”
Rallying for greater supports for foster youth
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Be first to age up.
Foster care youth and other advocates rallied at City Hall on Mon., Mar. 25th, calling on city legislators to make New York the first city in the nation to offer support to foster youth until age 26 – and to provide $50 million to fund life coaches and tutors to help guide current and former foster youth from middle school on to that age.
Currently, young people age out of the city’s foster care system at age 21, with more than 600 youths leaving the system each year. Of these, 20 percent will become homeless by age 24, said advocates, who insisted that the age of support for foster youth must be extended.
“This is a good investment,” said Bill Baccaglini, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New York Foundling. “If we don’t invest in kids through high school and college age, we’re hurting their opportunity to lead full and productive lives.”
The rally was held prior to a budget hearing for the City Council’s Committee on General Welfare, where legislators pondered adding $50 million in funding to the FY 2020 budget to support coaching, academic and career development, and independent living supports.
“It’s in the city’s best interest that we offer out foster youth the same kind of guidance that any young person needs in their teens and early 20’s,” said Councilmember Stephen Levin, Chair of the Committee on General Welfare.
“When we do, they are far more likely to finish high school, graduate from college, and successfully launch into adulthood,” he said.
In New York, about 22 percent of foster youth finish high school by age 21, and only 12 percent enter college or a vocational program.
Baccaglini said The New York Foundling has already implemented coaching programs to great success, noting that participants have experienced a 90 percent high school graduation rate education and several have gone on to college.
“We have to provide these kids with an education and we have to support them through those critical years where they have to make some very big decisions,” said Baccaglini. He remarked that since the city serves as the “parent” for foster children, it could be argued that the city is legally responsible to educate them.
Gabby Rodríguez, 21, has been in foster care since age 16. She said she has worked with a life coach through a service provider, which helped her apply to college. She said foster care becomes more challenging as young people age.
“Since there’s so many people in foster care, the older you get, the more it feels like people forget about you,” she said.
Rodríguez said that once she entered college, her coach was in communication with her every day.
“She made me feel like someone was thinking about me,” said Rodríguez, who is now a junior at City College.
“I am proof of where the right support can get you,” she remarked.
Foster youth who age out at 21 are more likely to become involved in the justice system, or face homelessness or unemployment, Baccaglini said.
“It’s money well spent,” he stated. “These are the young people that if we don’t get them through high school and through college, will likely end up somewhere else where they’ll cost the city a lot more money.”
Dylan Tatum said she bounced around various foster homes since she was 13, which hurt her academic performance. She ended up graduating high school on time and eventually enrolled in LaGuardia Community College.
“College is positively and absolutely not only an option for me, but a reality for youth in care,” she said. “This can be done successfully if you are afforded the support of a coach that is committed to your personal development.”
Children’s Aid Society President and Chief Executive Officer Phoebe Boyer said that funding for coaches would have dramatic results for foster youth.
She told the story of Andrew, a Bronx foster youth in the care of Children’s Aid Society, who has worked with a coach to enroll in Medicaid and apply to college.
“We know what that coach can do, and that’s what their future is about,” said Boyer.
“Foster care, as we all know, is a very traumatic experience for young people, and we need to help them navigate and see the opportunities and see their future,” she said.
Foster Youth Coach Alex Pérez, works at the children’s services non-profit Graham Windham, and said he witnesses many young people who have aged out of foster care return to the agency “homeless and in despair.”
“Through our coaching model, we’re able to give them support, friendship, leadership, and most of all, hope,” he said.
“Cuanto más envejece, más sientes se olvidan de ti”
Movilización para los jóvenes de acogida
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Ser el primero en envejecer.
Los jóvenes de crianza temporal y otros defensores se reunieron en el Ayuntamiento el lunes 25 de marzo, pidiendo a los legisladores de la ciudad que hagan de Nueva York la primera ciudad de la nación en ofrecer apoyo a los jóvenes de acogida hasta los 26 años, y que proporcionen $50 millones de dólares para financiar entrenadores de vida y tutores para ayudar a guiar a los actuales y anteriores jóvenes de acogida desde la escuela secundaria hasta esa edad.
Actualmente, los jóvenes abandonan el sistema de cuidado de crianza de la ciudad a los 21 años, con más de 600 jóvenes abandonando el sistema cada año. De estos, el 20 por ciento quedará sin hogar a los 24 años, dijeron los defensores, quienes insistieron en que la edad de apoyo para los jóvenes de acogida debe ampliarse.
“Esta es una buena inversión”, dijo Bill Baccaglini, presidente y director general de The New York Foundling. “Si no invertimos en niños hasta la preparatoria y la universidad, estamos dañando su oportunidad de llevar vidas plenas y productivas”.
La manifestación se realizó antes de una audiencia sobre el presupuesto para el Comité de Bienestar General del Concejo de la Ciudad, donde los legisladores consideraron agregar $50 millones de dólares en fondos al presupuesto del año fiscal 2020 para apoyar la capacitación, el desarrollo académico y profesional, y los apoyos para la vida independiente.
“Es en el mejor interés de la ciudad que ofrezcamos a los jóvenes de acogida el mismo tipo de orientación que cualquier joven necesita en su adolescencia y principios de los 20”, dijo el concejal Stephen Levin, presidente del Comité de Bienestar General.
“Cuando lo hacemos, es mucho más probable que terminen la preparatoria, se gradúen de la universidad y se inicien con éxito en la edad adulta”, dijo.
En Nueva York, alrededor del 22 por ciento de los jóvenes de crianza terminan la preparatoria a los 21 años, y solo el 12 por ciento ingresa a la universidad o a un programa vocacional.
Baccaglini dijo que The New York Foundling ya ha implementado de programas de capacitación con gran éxito, destacando que los participantes han experimentado una tasa de graduación de la preparatoria del 90 por ciento, y varios han ido a la universidad.
“Tenemos que brindarles a estos niños una educación y debemos apoyarlos durante esos años críticos en los que tienen que tomar decisiones muy importantes”, dijo Baccaglini. Comentó que dado que la ciudad sirve como “padre” de los niños de crianza temporal, se puede argumentar que la ciudad es legalmente responsable de educarlos.
Gabby Rodríguez, de 21 años, ha sido una joven de acogida desde los 16 años. Explicó que ha trabajado con una entrenadora de vida a través de un proveedor de servicios, lo que la ayudó a ingresar a la universidad. Comentó que el cuidado de crianza se vuelve más desafiante a medida que los jóvenes envejecen.
“Dado que hay tantas personas en hogares de acogida, cuanto más envejece, más sientes que la gente se olvida de ti”, señaló.
Rodríguez dijo que una vez que ingresó a la universidad, su entrenadora estuvo en comunicación con ella todos los días.
“Me hizo sentir como si alguien estuviera pensando en mí”, dijo Rodríguez, quien ahora es una estudiante de tercer año en City College.
“Soy una prueba de a dónde puede llevarte el apoyo adecuado”, comentó.
Los jóvenes de acogida que tienen 21 años de edad tienen más probabilidades de involucrarse en el sistema de justicia, o enfrentar la falta de vivienda o el desempleo, dijo Baccaglini.
“Es dinero bien gastado”, declaró. “Estos son los jóvenes que, si no los llevamos a la preparatoria ni a la universidad, probablemente terminen en otro lugar donde le costarán a la ciudad mucho más dinero”.
Dylan Tatum dijo que se mudó a varios hogares de acogida desde que tenía 13 años, lo que afectó su rendimiento académico. Terminó graduándose de la preparatoria a tiempo y eventualmente se matriculó en LaGuardia Community College.
“La universidad es positiva y absolutamente no solo una opción para mí, sino una realidad para la juventud y el cuidado”, dijo. “Esto se puede hacer con éxito si se le brinda el apoyo de un entrenador comprometido con su desarrollo personal”.
La presidenta y directora general de la Sociedad de Ayuda Infantil, Phoebe Boyer, dijo que la financiación de los entrenadores tendría resultados dramáticos para los jóvenes de acogida.
Ella contó la historia de Andrew, un joven de crianza del Bronx al cuidado de la Sociedad de Ayuda Infantil, que ha trabajado con un entrenador para inscribirse en Medicaid y postularse a la universidad.
“Sabemos lo que puede hacer ese entrenador, y de eso se trata su futuro”, dijo Boyer.
“El cuidado de acogida, como todos sabemos, es una experiencia muy traumática para los jóvenes, y necesitamos ayudarlos a navegar y ver las oportunidades y su futuro”, dijo.
El entrenador de crianza juvenil, Alex Pérez, trabaja en Graham Windham, una organización sin fines de lucro de servicios infantiles, y dijo que él es testigo de cómo muchos jóvenes que envejecen sin cuidado de crianza regresan a la agencia “sin hogar y desesperados”.
“A través de nuestro modelo de entrenamiento, podemos darles apoyo, amistad, liderazgo y, sobre todo, esperanza”, dijo.