Bystanders No More

Campaign for hands-only CPR aims to save lives

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Check. Call. Compress.

Those are the three easy steps medical professionals say can help save a life if someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and the city’s Health Department have teamed up to teach New Yorkers how to perform Hands Only CPR, a simple technique designed to save someone undergoing cardiac arrest.

The Hands Only CPR campaign calls on bystanders to check on the victim for responsiveness and breathing, call 911, and compress the victim’s chest by pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest with straight arms and interlocked hands, with two compressions per second at least two inches deep.

Dr. Holly Andersen, a cardiologist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and creator of the Hands Only CPR campaign, said she started the outreach effort because of the concerns of cardiac arrest victims dying when bystanders were unsure of what to do.

“Someone dies of everyone every two minutes in this country due to sudden cardiac arrest,” she said. “It’s about half of all cardiovascular deaths.”

Andersen explained that she started the campaign to increase bystander response.

“Any CPR is better than no CPR. This is a global issue,” she said. “We’ve reduced saving a life to three easy steps.”

Cardiac arrest is the third leading cause of death in America – there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., nearly 90 percent of them fatal, according to the American Heart Association.

On June 6, New York-Presbyterian and the Health Department sponsored a training session at El Cataño Public Garden in East Harlem, where community members could learn the Hands Only CPR technique.

“This is something that anyone can do,” said Health Department Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett at the event. She said that many people suffering cardiac arrest do not get the help they need, and that the chances of survival decreases by 10 percent for every minute they are not assisted.

“The enemy of survival for them is time,” remarked Bassett. “The whole point is to start immediately and wait for help to arrive.”

East Harlem was targeted for the training effort because Health Department statistics show that rates of bystander CPR are only 18 percent in black neighborhoods, compare to nearly 47 percent in white neighborhoods, Health Department officials said.

“It’s important to connect with these communities,” said City Councilmember Bill Perkins, who received CPR training. “It’s really easy to do.”

Bassett said that many people are hesitant to do mouth-to-mouth CPR, or are afraid to intervene because they don’t want to harm the victim more.

“This doesn’t take the place of regular CPR, but it’s something anyone can do if they’re not certified for that,” she said. “You don’t need to perform mouth-to-mouth to help someone.”

“The worst thing you can do is nothing. You can’t hurt someone who’s going to die without your help,” added Andersen, who said that brain cells begin to die after five minutes if a cardiac arrest victim is not assisted.

She encouraged New Yorkers to download an instructional poster from the Hands On CPR website and post it in their residential buildings or offices.

Andersen said the Hands on CPR process has been presented to the Police Commissioner, and included in an instructional video playing in the offices of large corporations as well as in yellow cabs. The city will also promote the three-step protocol in a citywide ad campaign on LinkNYC Wi-Fi, bus shelters, Times Square media and a program in New York City health clubs.

“We’re starting off doing this in New York City, but we’re looking to take this worldwide,” she said. “This is a global issue.”

At the East Harlem event, New York-Presbyterian volunteers showed attendees how to perform the Hands On CPR method, and provided them with cards indicating they had received training.

“It’s a good thing to learn,” said local resident Raymond Bonhomme. “It could save a life.”

Linda Ortiz and Steven Rodríguez, who work at the Health Department’s Neighborhood Action Center on East 115th Street, said they hoped to spread the word further in the community.

“This was really simply to learn, about five minutes,” said Ortiz. “I plan on telling a lot of others about this.”

For more information, go to www.handsonly.nyc.