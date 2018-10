Tied Up

Collecting goodwill gear

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Arlene Schulman

The Tie Project is the inspiration of Inwood resident Arlene Schulman.

The goal is to collect 300 ties for 100 people; one for a job interview, the second for the call-back interview and the third for the first day on the job.

“Ties come in an endless array of patterns and present a finishing touch to the job interview uniform,” she said. “A tie is much easier for someone to give up than to comb through closets looking for clothing. So the drive was drilled down to one essential piece of attire. And there are no worries about sizing.”

Schulman is partnering with Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) to distribute the ties. Anyone can give—boxes are set up all over Northern Manhattan where people can donate their ties.

Community members have generously responded. Many of the people who donate are featured on the Inwood Community Group Facebook Page.

Dave Hunt, one of the owners of Coogan’s, posts photos of people who donate. He said donations are pouring in. A friend and former Manhattan North detective who lives in North Carolina mailed a box filled with ties. Others from New Jersey and Washington, D.C. have stopped by with ties. Juan Camilo of Dyckman Beer Company also dropped off a box.

“I always tell young people, you only get one chance to make a first impression,” Hunt said. “If you are struggling to make ends meet, you are not going to spend $100 for three ties. Because that’s what it will cost.”

And though the initiative has gotten off to a strong start thus far, Schulman admits there is still a bit of a learning curve.

“I don’t tie ties very well,” she said. “But I’m getting better.”

The following is a Q-&-A with Schulman. It has been lightly edited.

How did the Tie Project come about?

The Tie Project is the offshoot of a very successful business clothing drive earlier in the year that supported NMIC. Our thoughtful uptown neighbors donated shirts, blouses, pants, jackets, and suits. We had the entire back of an SUV filled with clothing for people who could really use them. We had more women’s clothing than men, though, with my neighbor down the hall donating necklaces for a finishing touch.

Having the right clothes is so essential for a job interview and can be a tremendous difference between getting the job and feeling confident compared with not getting the job because you didn’t have a suit or a dress to wear. We – Inwood and Washington Heights – are a generous community and connecting those who have something to give and those who need is a tremendously empowering experience to help people who are out there struggling. Who hasn’t gone on a job interview and worried about what to wear?

The Tie Project is an extension of the reuse and recycle movement, as well. So many men wear ties – I met someone at a brunch who owns a collection of 2,500 ties – and this is an opportunity to help someone in our community use a tie that is no longer worn. Ties are going directly to NMIC, an organization which will put them in the hands of our fellow New Yorkers who are training for jobs, career services, or internships.

What has the response been thus far?

The reaction has been so enthusiastic. People are even mailing ties. I had ties even before the social media campaign started. A neighbor left ties on my door, friends are having ties mailed to them, and even Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, who is on top of everything in the city, is having her office serve as a collection point. Congressman Adriano Espaillat has pledged to donate a few ties, as has Victor Calise, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities. Assemblymember Al Taylor requested a Tie Project donation bag. I reached out to my favorite department store, Lord & Taylor, which is closing its Fifth Avenue location, to see if they could spare a few ties. A gift card to purchase them is on its way. People are reaching out to friends and relatives and colleagues.

Tell us about some of the people featured in the Facebook posts. How were they selected?

The Tie Project’s creative/social media campaign has received great attention due to the images, messaging, and design. Each participating venue has a bag or box with an image of a cat or dog on it and a message about The Tie Project. One tie can make a tremendous difference is someone’s life.

The social media campaign was designed to call attention to the importance of a tie and how wearing a tie makes someone feel, and hopefully, inspire those younger people making a career choice and others entering or re-entering the work force. The men (and two women) featured are doctors, professionals in finance, publishing, technology, and the arts. Most are from the neighborhood. One is a student and the other is a budding soccer star. The portraits represent a diverse New York.

Tell us a little bit about the art work for the project.

Inwood is dog-and-cat country at this northern tip of Manhattan so I decided to make Chester the cat and Butley the dog as mascots. Each person is carefully photographed using an iPhone 8s. I’m a portrait photographer by instinct and inclination so portraits are included. The social media is branded as #thetieproject on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the tagline of “A tie can mean the difference between a job and going hungry.” Each person included in the graphic design has a quote that connects them to wearing a tie. And all donated either the tie that they are wearing or others from their collection.

When will the ties be distributed?

At the conclusion of the project, which is about November-ish, depending on when the goal is reached or when I run out of photographs.

For more information, please email arlenetheauthor@gmail.com.

Drop-off locations for The Tie Project

Coogan’s: 4015 Broadway

Dichter Pharmacy: 4953 Broadway

Inwood Gourmet: 95 Cooper Street

Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC): 45 Wadsworth Avenue

Municipal Building Offices of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer: 1 Centre Street

The Manhattan Times: 5030 Broadway

New Heights Realty: 634 West 207th Street

New York Public Library, Inwood Branch: 4790 Broadway

Ray’s Barber Shop: 634 West 207th Street

34th Precinct (see Officer Chris Pérez in Community Affairs): 4295 Broadway