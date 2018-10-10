“At the very top of the island”

By Inger Tilsen- Bretón

Inwood resident Inger Tilsen- Bretón wrote to Senator Charles Schumer recently.

On her mind was the Inwood rezoning, “an issue close to my heart and in the forefront of a great many of my friends and neighbors.”

Dear Senator Schumer,

I am a constituent and I am writing today to inquire about your position regarding the extensive rezoning plan of the Inwood section of Manhattan, which happens to be my home.

The city’s rezoning plan is not only extensive and doesn’t reflect the needs of our neighborhood, it was also rushed through the process.

A very sensible and cohesive plan developed by a group of local activists, who gathered input all across our neighborhood was pushed aside for a plan that is benefitting the real estate developers and not the people of this neighborhood or this city.

I am curious as to how it could be possible that your spouse was allegedly overheard at a recent New York Public Library (NYPL) meeting that this very controversial rezoning plan will go forward – even though the city shoved this plan through [and disregarded] the objections, protests and arguments of a majority of people who call Inwood their home.

I am disheartened to think that you may not be on the side of your constituents in this case, but favor the real estate lobby.

As if this particular field isn’t already earning their fill.

This rezoning plan will displace a great many more poor and financially struggling middle class people than it will create affordable housing units.

Nowhere in this plan is there a mention of the massive upgrades that our infrastructure in Inwood would need to accommodate the influx of this many new residential towers of the intended scope and size.

I cordially invite you to tour Inwood with me on foot and via public transportation.

I’ll gladly lead you to spots in our neighborhood that make for an exceptional olfactory experience on certain days when parts of the neighborhood are engulfed in the smell of raw sewage.

Don’t count on getting where you have to go next on time either, because our subway lines (the 1 and the A) are notorious for their dilapidated conditions and constant delays.

Buses are not to be counted on either as you wait frequently between 20 and 40 minutes for the next one (the Bx7 and M100 lines) to come.

Furthermore, I invite you to see the water that I and a great many of my neighbors in Inwood have to bathe our children in. The water is light yellow on most days and decidedly brown on too many others.

I’m sure you know that Inwood and parts of Washington Heights are also constantly teetering on the verge of brownouts and outright blackouts.

It is frustrating that, especially during the summer months, our neighborhood has our grid mined to benefit other parts of the city.

Fairness starts at home.

At your local grid.

With your neighbors.

With the fair access and distribution of essential services.

We here in Inwood need your help and your support more than the wealthier and more prosperous parts of this city.

And frankly, though this is a problem that we could ‘develop’ our way out of, we cannot do so with this existing rezoning plan.

This plan is geared toward the real estate developers and not toward the people who need affordable housing. The units that will be built won’t be affordable for the average person living here currently and it will also further accelerate the hemorrhage of rent-stabilized units uptown.

I urge you to take a look and visit our little neighborhood at the very top of the island of Manhattan.

Come and see the places, meet the folks, and hear what we have to say.

I know that this is not necessarily your domain, and that our Congressman Adriano Espaillat has argued against this rezoning plan. But sadly, we were sold out by our inept Councilman Ydanis Rodríguez, who is termed out for re-election and thus no longer even pretends to listen to his constituents.

I only write to you because I thought you may care.

Regards,

Inger Tilsen-Bretón