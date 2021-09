Labor Day Mass

On September 8th, Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities New York, celebrated a Labor Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The Mass, honoring the work and contributions of workers throughout New York, was attended by, among others, State Governor Kathy Hochul; State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli; New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento; NYC Central Labor Council Vincent Álvarez; and Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York President Gary LaBarbera. Also present were members of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).