Lawsuit takes aim at Gifted and Talented programs

The system is “rigged.”

That is the claim made in a new lawsuit by a group of New York City high school students against the city and state to stop Gifted and Talented programs and admissions tests for public schools.

In court documents, the plaintiffs charge that public education is a “rigged system” that begins sorting children academically as young as 4 years old, and rewards high-income families who can afford test preparation classes and other student supports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on March 9, is led by youth advocacy group IntegrateNYC and 13 students identified in the complaint only by their initials.

The complaint alleges that Gifted and Talented programs exclude students of color, who are “instead condemned to neglected schools that deliver inferior and unacceptable outcomes.”

This creates a pipeline from an early age that excludes large numbers of Black and Latino students, the complaint said.

In addition, plaintiffs claim that public schools have few resources to identify and address racism, a lack of racial diversity among staff and also teach curriculums that focus on the “white experience.”

“Nearly every facet of the New York City public education system operates not only to prop up, but also to affirmatively reproduce, the artificial racial hierarchies that have subordinated people of color for centuries in the United States,” the court documents read.

Among the entities named in the complaint are the New York City Department of Education (DOE), the New York State Education Department, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo and incoming Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.

“There is simply no government accountability system for the eradication of racism from New York City classrooms and school corridors,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit requests that a judge order the school system to scrap its current screening process for selective programs such as Gifted and Talented and more academically rigorous middle and high schools.

The DOE, which previously announced plans to eliminate the single-test entry system for Gifted and Talented programs, said in a statement it was reviewing the lawsuit.

“This administration has taken bold, unprecedented steps to advance equity in our admissions policies – suspending academic screens in middle schools, removing district priorities in high schools, and dismantling a system that uses the test results of four-year-olds to determine their academic success,” the statement said.

When asked about the matter in a media briefing, de Blasio declined to comment on the lawsuit but said the city was working to increase equality in its school admissions process.

“When it comes to things like Gifted and Talented, that’s an area where, again, I’ve been very clear that we need an entirely different system. So, we are ending the Gifted and Talented standardized test. We are inaugurating a brand-new system in September that will include a lot more kids, be a lot more fair in the approach,” de Blasio said.

He added, “The fact is a lot has been done over these years and it’s going to keep going lawsuit or no lawsuit, we need to create more diversification in our schools, it can be done, and there’s the right way to do it which involves bringing parents in and working with them as a way forward.”