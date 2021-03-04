Shear Will

By Emily Nadal

Lenin Sánchez has lived in Washington Heights his whole life.

Except for the two years he spent at boarding school in Georgia as a teenager.

It was at the all-boys high school that he picked up hair cutting.

“I just winged it,” said Sánchez.

He found willing would-be clients among his fellow students, especially those whose hair texture proved a challenge to manage for local barbers.

“[They] would end up having patches in their hair,” recalled Sánchez. “It started bothering me.”

While he had no formal training, he was convinced he could do better.

“I asked the dean of the school if I could start cutting hair there, and he asked if I knew how to cut hair,” said Sánchez, who had to admit that he’d be winging it.

“But [I knew] the Black and brown kids in the school wouldn’t be having patches.”

After his short stint down south, Sánchez returned to his hometown in the Heights – and to a struggling job market mired in the 2009 recession.

He returned to barbering as a way to earn money, thinking he had enough experience.

When his first customer, a man with long hair, came in for a trim, Sánchez noticed that he didn’t seem happy as he left. At his boarding school, Sanchez had only used clippers. He’d never worked with shears before.

“I had no clue what I was doing with that man’s hair,” he admitted.

His boss noticed too. But rather than letting Sánchez go, he doubled down on getting the novice up to snuff, going “above and beyond” to make sure Sánchez learned how to properly cut hair. “He was like, ‘You’re gonna learn. Simple as that.’”

After much practice, Sánchez did refine his skills- and he soon gained a loyal clientele.

Known as Feeks now and plying his trade at Head Quarters Barbershop on 181st Street, Sánchez can be found with gold clippers in hand and greeting new and returning visitors with the same teasing humor.

Sánchez said he knows the shop also serves as a space for his customers to chat or vent.

“I’m pretty well-known by my clients and other people I hang out with [in the neihborhood],” said Sánchez. “I feel like I’m a big part of this community cause everybody just comes to me just to talk and they’ll tell me about themselves. Sometimes they come at me with their problems. I give them the best advice I can.”

He considers the barber-client relationship sacred, striving to deliver quality, precise haircuts, while listening just as carefully.

“I’m not a licensed therapist,” Sánchez said. “I just give my two cents and hope it helps somehow.”

When COVID-19 struck and the barbershop shut down, Sánchez was out of work for three months. He gradually began to make house calls to some of his trusted clients before the shop reopened in June.

“Before COVID hit, I was cutting about 10-12 people daily. Post COVID, I’m cutting maybe five people a day, maybe,” said Sánchez.

With many resorting to DIY haircuts and grooming, he has found himself struggling to maintain financial stability. The traditional Friday night haircuts for weekend outings are no longer. Gone too are the shape-ups in preparation for the major events and gatherings.

Sánchez is reconsidering his future, and thinking greener pastures. Literally.

“I don’t picture myself cutting hair forever,” he said. “I have bigger dreams. I plan on being a farmer.”

Head Quarters is located at 812 West 181st Street, New York, NY, NY 10033. The phone number is 212.795.9586.