Shear Will
By Emily Nadal
Lenin Sánchez has lived in Washington Heights his whole life.
Except for the two years he spent at boarding school in Georgia as a teenager.
It was at the all-boys high school that he picked up hair cutting.
“I just winged it,” said Sánchez.
He found willing would-be clients among his fellow students, especially those whose hair texture proved a challenge to manage for local barbers.
“[They] would end up having patches in their hair,” recalled Sánchez. “It started bothering me.”
While he had no formal training, he was convinced he could do better.
“I asked the dean of the school if I could start cutting hair there, and he asked if I knew how to cut hair,” said Sánchez, who had to admit that he’d be winging it.
“But [I knew] the Black and brown kids in the school wouldn’t be having patches.”
After his short stint down south, Sánchez returned to his hometown in the Heights – and to a struggling job market mired in the 2009 recession.
He returned to barbering as a way to earn money, thinking he had enough experience.
When his first customer, a man with long hair, came in for a trim, Sánchez noticed that he didn’t seem happy as he left. At his boarding school, Sanchez had only used clippers. He’d never worked with shears before.
“I had no clue what I was doing with that man’s hair,” he admitted.
His boss noticed too. But rather than letting Sánchez go, he doubled down on getting the novice up to snuff, going “above and beyond” to make sure Sánchez learned how to properly cut hair. “He was like, ‘You’re gonna learn. Simple as that.’”
After much practice, Sánchez did refine his skills- and he soon gained a loyal clientele.
Known as Feeks now and plying his trade at Head Quarters Barbershop on 181st Street, Sánchez can be found with gold clippers in hand and greeting new and returning visitors with the same teasing humor.
Sánchez said he knows the shop also serves as a space for his customers to chat or vent.
“I’m pretty well-known by my clients and other people I hang out with [in the neihborhood],” said Sánchez. “I feel like I’m a big part of this community cause everybody just comes to me just to talk and they’ll tell me about themselves. Sometimes they come at me with their problems. I give them the best advice I can.”
He considers the barber-client relationship sacred, striving to deliver quality, precise haircuts, while listening just as carefully.
“I’m not a licensed therapist,” Sánchez said. “I just give my two cents and hope it helps somehow.”
When COVID-19 struck and the barbershop shut down, Sánchez was out of work for three months. He gradually began to make house calls to some of his trusted clients before the shop reopened in June.
“Before COVID hit, I was cutting about 10-12 people daily. Post COVID, I’m cutting maybe five people a day, maybe,” said Sánchez.
With many resorting to DIY haircuts and grooming, he has found himself struggling to maintain financial stability. The traditional Friday night haircuts for weekend outings are no longer. Gone too are the shape-ups in preparation for the major events and gatherings.
Sánchez is reconsidering his future, and thinking greener pastures. Literally.
“I don’t picture myself cutting hair forever,” he said. “I have bigger dreams. I plan on being a farmer.”
Head Quarters is located at 812 West 181st Street, New York, NY, NY 10033. The phone number is 212.795.9586.
Recorte de voluntad
Por Emily Nadal
Lenin Sánchez ha vivido en Washington Heights toda su vida.
Excepto por los dos años que pasó en un internado en Georgia cuando era adolescente.
Fue en la preparatoria para varones donde empezó a cortar el pelo.
“Simplemente lo hice”, dijo Sánchez.
Encontró posibles clientes dispuestos entre sus compañeros de estudios, especialmente aquellos cuya textura de cabello resultaba más difícil de manejar para los peluqueros locales.
“Terminaban con parches en el cabello”, recordó Sánchez. “Empezó a molestarme”.
Si bien no tenía ningún entrenamiento formal, estaba convencido de que podía hacerlo mejor.
“Le pregunté al decano de la escuela si podía empezar a cortar el pelo ahí, y me preguntó si sabía cómo hacerlo”, dijo Sánchez, quien tuvo que admitir que lo estaba intentando.
“Pero [sabía] que los chicos negros y morenos de la escuela no tendrían parches”.
Después de su breve estadía en el sur, Sánchez regresó a su ciudad natal y a un mercado laboral en apuros, sumido en la recesión de 2009.
Volvió a la peluquería como una forma de ganar dinero, pensando que tenía suficiente experiencia.
Cuando su primer cliente, un hombre de cabello largo, entró para un corte, Sánchez notó que no parecía feliz cuando se fue. En su internado, Sánchez solo había usado máquina. Nunca antes había trabajado con tijeras.
“No tenía ni idea de lo que estaba haciendo con el cabello de ese hombre”, admitió.
Su jefe también lo notó. Pero en lugar de dejar ir a Sánchez, luchó por hacer que el novato se esforzara, yendo “más allá” para asegurarse de que Sánchez aprendiera a cortar el cabello correctamente. “Él me decía: vas a aprender. Tan simple como eso”.
Después de mucha práctica, Sánchez refinó sus habilidades y pronto ganó una clientela fiel.
Conocido ahora como Feeks y ejerciendo su oficio en Headquarters Barbershop en la calle 181 en The Heights, se puede encontrar a Sánchez con tijeras de oro en la mano y saludando a los visitantes nuevos y recurrentes con el mismo humor burlón.
Sánchez dijo que sabe que la tienda también sirve como un espacio para que sus clientes conversen o se desahoguen.
“Soy bastante conocido por mis clientes y otras personas con las que salgo”, dijo Sánchez. “Siento que soy una gran parte de esta comunidad porque todos vienen a mí solo para hablar y me cuentan sobre ellos mismos. A veces vienen a mí con sus problemas y les doy el mejor consejo que puedo”.
Considera sagrada la relación barbero-cliente, y se esfuerza por ofrecer cortes de cabello precisos y de calidad, mientras escucha con la misma atención.
“No soy un terapeuta con licencia”, dijo Sánchez. “Solo doy mi opinión y espero que ayude de alguna manera”.
Cuando llegó la COVID-19 y cerró la barbería, Sánchez estuvo sin trabajo durante tres meses. Poco a poco comenzó a hacer visitas a domicilio a algunos de sus clientes de confianza antes de que la tienda reabriera en junio.
“Antes de que llegara la COVID, cortaba el pelo de entre 10 y 12 personas al día. Después de la COVID, estoy cortando tal vez a cinco personas al día, tal vez”, dijo Sánchez.
Con muchos recurriendo a cortes de pelo y arreglos hechos por ellos mismo, se ha encontrado luchando por mantener la estabilidad financiera. Los tradicionales cortes de pelo de los viernes por la noche para las salidas de fin de semana ya no existen. También se acabaron los ejercicios de preparación para los principales eventos y reuniones.
Sánchez está reconsiderando su futuro y pensando en pastos más verdes. Literalmente.
“No me imagino cortando el pelo para siempre”, dijo. “Tengo sueños más grandes. Planeo ser un granjero “.
Head Quarters se encuentra en 812 West 181st Street, Nueva York, NY, NY 10033. El número de teléfono es 212.795.9586.