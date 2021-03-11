- English
- Español
Temporary Inwood Library branch opens
By Gregg McQueen
It is the end of an era, say some.
When the Inwood Library recently reopened in a temporary location late last month, it represented a seismic shift for many local readers and residents.
Since 1952, the library’s building at 4790 Broadway had served up more than books on loan. It was a hub of robust programming that offered arts events, job training, and English courses, among other services.
“It’s important that people can continue to go to the library, a place where they feel comfortable, for these services,” said Cheramie Mondesire, a member of advocacy group Save Inwood Library. “Also, a library builds a sense of community. We all know it’s more than a place to get books.”
Together with all other New York Public Library (NYPL) locations, the original Inwood branch closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But it is not expected to reopen, as the city plans to move forward with a development project at the site that includes a residential building with 175 housing units and a revamped library.
Instead, on February 25, the NYPL debuted the temporary Inwood branch one block away at 4857 Broadway, intended to provide the community with library services while the new facility is being constructed.
It is currently open for grab-and-go service only.
The temporary site occupies a former retail space on the ground floor of The Stack, a seven-story residential building.
Some community members – including Save Inwood Library – have voiced opposition to the library project, citing concern over the adequacy of the temporary branch and the length of time local residents will be without a fully functioning library.
The temporary branch is made up of one 1,700-square-foot room – a fraction of the size of the previous branch, which encompassed two floors and over 17,100 square feet.
“They should move it into a larger space. Having the storefront [at The Stack], I don’t see that working,” said Mondesire. “There’s not much room for programming.”
“The previous space held job training, storytelling, English classes,” she said. “Where will people go for those things?”
Currently, all NYPL branches are only offering pick-up and drop-off service due to coronavirus restrictions.
When conditions allow for expanded services, the temporary Inwood Library branch will offer reader advisory, reference services and computer access, according to a NYPL spokesperson.
The NYPL plans to work with local residents to identify resources and has held conversations with local organizations about hosting programs, the spokesperson said.
But Mondesire expressed concern that community members would not be able to access a variety of resources in one place, as they could with the previous branch.
“They claim that they’re going to have community partners, but those partners haven’t been identified and they’ve had lots of time to plan this,” she said. “And if they have programming sprinkled throughout different sites, it might be difficult for people to access.”
The refurbishment of the library is part of a major development program known as The Eliza, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). Named for the wife of Alexander Hamilton, The Eliza will be a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility.
It will be developed as a joint venture between the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Ranger Properties, Alembic and the Children’s Village.
All apartments in the building will be below market rate, according to HPD, with a portion of the units earmarked for formerly homeless individuals.
The new library will take up the first three floors of the building.
“The new 20,000-square-foot Inwood Library — which will be owned and operated by the New York Public Library — will offer an improved layout, as well as provide a variety of flexible spaces for programs and classes, quiet spaces for all ages, internet/Wi-Fi access, and a robust collection of circulating materials,” said Inwood Library manager Danita Nichols in an email announcement. “Patrons will also have access to dedicated areas for kids, teens, and adults. In addition to enhancing its public space, the new branch will also have updated technology and systems.”
One of many contentious aspects of the city’s plan to rezone Inwood, the project was allowed to move forward last November after the New York State Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal of a court ruling that would allow the rezoning to continue.
The city is targeting a June closing date for the project, HPD said.
Once construction begins, the project is expected to take more than two years to complete, meaning the Inwood community will need to rely on the temporary library for the foreseeable future.
“This inadequate space will be all we have, likely for several years,” Mondesire said. “It’s clear the city has placed no real value on having a library in the community.”
Se abre la sucursal temporal de la Biblioteca Inwood
Por Gregg McQueen
Es el fin de una era para algunos.
Cuando la Biblioteca Inwood reabrió recientemente en una ubicación temporal a fines del mes pasado, representó un cambio radical para muchos lectores y residentes locales.
Desde 1952, el edificio de la biblioteca en el No. 4790 de Broadway ha brindado más servicios que libros en préstamo. Era un centro de programación sólida que ofrecía eventos artísticos, capacitación laboral y cursos de inglés, entre otros.
“Es importante que la gente pueda seguir yendo a la biblioteca, un lugar donde se sientan cómodos, para estos servicios”, dijo Cheramie Mondesire, miembro del grupo de defensa Save Inwood Library. “Además, una biblioteca crea un sentido de comunidad. Todos sabemos que es más que un lugar para conseguir libros”.
Junto con todas las demás ubicaciones de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), la sucursal de Inwood cerró debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
Pero no se espera que vuelva a abrir, ya que la ciudad planea seguir adelante con un proyecto de desarrollo en el sitio que incluye un edificio residencial con 175 unidades de vivienda y una biblioteca renovada.
El 25 de febrero, la NYPL inauguró la sucursal temporal de Inwood a una cuadra del No. 4857 de Broadway, destinada a proporcionar a la comunidad servicios de biblioteca mientras se construye la nueva instalación.
Actualmente está abierto solo para servicio para llevar.
El sitio temporal ocupa un antiguo espacio comercial en la planta baja de The Stack, un edificio residencial de siete pisos.
Algunos miembros de la comunidad, incluido el grupo Save Inwood Library, han expresado su oposición al proyecto de la biblioteca, citando su preocupación por la idoneidad de la sucursal temporal y el tiempo que los residentes locales estarán sin una biblioteca en pleno funcionamiento.
La sucursal temporal se compone de una habitación de 1,700 pies cuadrados, una fracción del tamaño de la sucursal anterior, que abarcaba dos pisos y más de 17,100 pies cuadrados.
“Deberían trasladarla a un espacio más grande. Tener el escaparate [en The Stack], no veo que eso funcione”, dijo Mondesire. “No hay mucho espacio para la programación”.
“El espacio anterior tenía capacitación laboral, narración de cuentos, clases de inglés”, dijo. “¿A dónde irá la gente para esas cosas?”.
Actualmente, todas las sucursales de la NYPL solo ofrecen servicio de recogida y devolución debido a restricciones de coronavirus.
Cuando las condiciones permitan ampliar los servicios, la sucursal temporal de la biblioteca Inwood ofrecerá asesoría a los lectores, servicios de referencia y acceso a computadoras, de acuerdo con un vocero de la NYPL.
La NYPL planea trabajar con los residentes locales para identificar recursos y ha mantenido conversaciones con organizaciones locales sobre programas anfitriones, dijo el vocero.
Mondesire expresó su preocupación de que los miembros de la comunidad no puedan acceder a una variedad de recursos en un solo lugar, como podían hacerlo en la sucursal anterior.
“Afirman que van a tener socios comunitarios, pero esos socios no han sido identificados y han tenido mucho tiempo para planificar esto”, dijo ella. “Y si tienen programación distribuida en diferentes sitios, podría ser difícil para las personas tener acceso”.
La remodelación de la biblioteca es parte de un importante programa de desarrollo conocido como The Eliza, encabezado por el Departamento de Preservación y Desarrollo de la Vivienda (HPD, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad. Nombrado en honor a la esposa de Alexander Hamilton, The Eliza será un edificio de 14 pisos con 175 apartamentos asequibles, una nueva biblioteca pública, un centro comunitario y una instalación de pre kínder.
Se desarrollará como una empresa conjunta entre la Liga Comunitaria de the Heights (CLOTH, por sus siglas en inglés), Ranger Properties, Alambic y Children’s Village.
Todos los apartamentos en el edificio estarán por debajo de la tasa de mercado, según el HPD, con una parte de las unidades destinadas a personas sin hogar.
La nueva biblioteca ocupará los tres primeros pisos del edificio. “La nueva Biblioteca Inwood de 20,000 pies cuadrados, que será propiedad y estará operada por la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York, ofrecerá un diseño mejorado, así como una variedad de espacios flexibles para programas y clases, espacios tranquilos para todas las edades, acceso a internet/wifi y una sólida colección de materiales en circulación”, dijo la gerente de la biblioteca Inwood, Danita Nichols, en un anuncio por correo electrónico. “Los usuarios también tendrán acceso a áreas dedicadas para niños, adolescentes y adultos. Además de mejorar su espacio público, la nueva sucursal también contará con tecnología y sistemas actualizados”.
Uno de los muchos aspectos polémicos del plan de la ciudad para rezonificar Inwood, se permitió que el proyecto avanzara en noviembre pasado después de que el Tribunal de Apelaciones del estado de Nueva York se negó a escuchar una apelación a un fallo judicial que permitiría que continuara la rezonificación.
La ciudad tiene como objetivo una fecha de cierre en junio para el proyecto, dijo HPD.
Una vez que comience la construcción, se espera que el proyecto tarde más de dos años en completarse, lo que significa que la comunidad de Inwood tendrá que depender de la biblioteca temporal en el futuro previsible.
“Este espacio inadecuado será todo lo que tengamos, probablemente durante varios años”, dijo Mondesire. “Está claro que la ciudad no le ha dado ningún valor real a tener una biblioteca en la comunidad”.