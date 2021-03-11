Temporary Inwood Library branch opens

By Gregg McQueen

It is the end of an era, say some.

When the Inwood Library recently reopened in a temporary location late last month, it represented a seismic shift for many local readers and residents.

Since 1952, the library’s building at 4790 Broadway had served up more than books on loan. It was a hub of robust programming that offered arts events, job training, and English courses, among other services.

“It’s important that people can continue to go to the library, a place where they feel comfortable, for these services,” said Cheramie Mondesire, a member of advocacy group Save Inwood Library. “Also, a library builds a sense of community. We all know it’s more than a place to get books.”

Together with all other New York Public Library (NYPL) locations, the original Inwood branch closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it is not expected to reopen, as the city plans to move forward with a development project at the site that includes a residential building with 175 housing units and a revamped library.

Instead, on February 25, the NYPL debuted the temporary Inwood branch one block away at 4857 Broadway, intended to provide the community with library services while the new facility is being constructed.

It is currently open for grab-and-go service only.

The temporary site occupies a former retail space on the ground floor of The Stack, a seven-story residential building.

Some community members – including Save Inwood Library – have voiced opposition to the library project, citing concern over the adequacy of the temporary branch and the length of time local residents will be without a fully functioning library.

The temporary branch is made up of one 1,700-square-foot room – a fraction of the size of the previous branch, which encompassed two floors and over 17,100 square feet.

“They should move it into a larger space. Having the storefront [at The Stack], I don’t see that working,” said Mondesire. “There’s not much room for programming.”

“The previous space held job training, storytelling, English classes,” she said. “Where will people go for those things?”

Currently, all NYPL branches are only offering pick-up and drop-off service due to coronavirus restrictions.

When conditions allow for expanded services, the temporary Inwood Library branch will offer reader advisory, reference services and computer access, according to a NYPL spokesperson.

The NYPL plans to work with local residents to identify resources and has held conversations with local organizations about hosting programs, the spokesperson said.

But Mondesire expressed concern that community members would not be able to access a variety of resources in one place, as they could with the previous branch.

“They claim that they’re going to have community partners, but those partners haven’t been identified and they’ve had lots of time to plan this,” she said. “And if they have programming sprinkled throughout different sites, it might be difficult for people to access.”

The refurbishment of the library is part of a major development program known as The Eliza, spearheaded by the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). Named for the wife of Alexander Hamilton, The Eliza will be a 14-story building featuring 175 affordable apartments, a new public library, a community center and a Pre-K facility.

It will be developed as a joint venture between the Community League of the Heights (CLOTH), Ranger Properties, Alembic and the Children’s Village.

All apartments in the building will be below market rate, according to HPD, with a portion of the units earmarked for formerly homeless individuals.

The new library will take up the first three floors of the building.

“The new 20,000-square-foot Inwood Library — which will be owned and operated by the New York Public Library — will offer an improved layout, as well as provide a variety of flexible spaces for programs and classes, quiet spaces for all ages, internet/Wi-Fi access, and a robust collection of circulating materials,” said Inwood Library manager Danita Nichols in an email announcement. “Patrons will also have access to dedicated areas for kids, teens, and adults. In addition to enhancing its public space, the new branch will also have updated technology and systems.”

One of many contentious aspects of the city’s plan to rezone Inwood, the project was allowed to move forward last November after the New York State Court of Appeals declined to hear an appeal of a court ruling that would allow the rezoning to continue.

The city is targeting a June closing date for the project, HPD said.

Once construction begins, the project is expected to take more than two years to complete, meaning the Inwood community will need to rely on the temporary library for the foreseeable future.

“This inadequate space will be all we have, likely for several years,” Mondesire said. “It’s clear the city has placed no real value on having a library in the community.”