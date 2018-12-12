Story and photos by Gregg McQueen It was different in 1996. “A lot of drugs, a lot of rats, a lot of empty stores,” says Maribel Núñez. The co-owner of Albert’s Mofongo House on the corner of Dyckman Street and Broadway said much has changed from the restaurant’s first days over two decades ago when it was one of the few restaurants in the area. Despite the difficulties, she and her husband Albert stuck it out and have kept the 24-hour Dominican eatery going. “We’re part of that community that’s cleaned up [the area],” said Maribel. “We stuck it out, and now they want to give people the boot.” When they renewed the restaurant’s lease last year, the rent jumped from $24,000 to $34,000 per month, Maribel said, speaking just a few feet from the intersection where protestors who rallied in August against the rezoning were arrested in acts of civil disobedience. “It’s because what’s going on in the neighborhood,” she said. “Every year, rent goes up about $1,000. It’s good for us that we have a new lease, but eventually we might not be able to stay.” Maribel and Albert have joined on as plaintiffs in a new lawsuit against the city of New York as part of the first legal challenge to the city’s planned rezoning of Inwood, which the suit denounces as “arbitrary and capricious.” Community stakeholders announced on Mon., Dec. 10th that they are suing the city over the rezoning, which was approved by the City Council. The Article 78 lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, argues that there were flaws and omissions in the impact studies conducted by the city, and asks the court to determine that the decision for rezoning was “arbitrary and capricious.” The suit’s 15 plaintiffs include Maribel and Albert Núñez, together with uptown advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not For Sale (NMN4S), and other residents and business owners from Inwood. It was filed by attorney Michael Sussman on behalf of Inwood Legal Action (ILA), a constituent group of NMN4S. Advocates formed ILA last year to explore legal options to fight the rezoning. Inwood attorney Philip Simpson, who assisted Sussman in putting together the suit and is also one of the plaintiffs, said the city failed to study the impact on preferential rents, minority and women-owned business enterprises, traffic congestion, and how people of color would be disproportionately affected. “These issues have been raised by our neighbors time and time again, and none of these things have been studied,” Simpson said, calling the failure to study these impacts a “miscarriage of justice,” and a “perversion” of the land review process. “The city’s top-down approach to rezoning has failed to take into account the perspectives of the very members of the communities who would be affected by the major changes that this rezoning would cause,” Simpson stated. The rezoning plan would increase area density and the levels of residential and commercial development within a 60-block section section of the neighborhood. At a press conference on Monday outside of State Supreme Court, activists were joined by Congressman Adriano Espaillat and State Senator-elect Robert Jackson. “This is the beginning of pushback against rezoning in Inwood,” remarked Espaillat, who said the rezoning would cause “massive displacement” of working class people in Northern Manhattan. “It will further contribute to segregating this city among income lines,” he said. Espaillat said the 12,000 preferential rent leases in the four zip codes of Washington Heights and Inwood were especially vulnerable. “We feel that the small number of so-called affordable apartments that are going to be produced are just a drop in the bucket, and what we’re really going to see is a major push for market rate housing,” he said, noting that there would be additional lawsuits to come, as advocates attempt to battle the rezoning efforts. Simpson said that during the Universal Land Use Review Process (ULURP), advocates called on the city to study the rezoning’s impact on preferential rents. “The city said there was no public data,” he said. “Yet, when the city put out its Point of Agreement on the rezoning, one of their promises was to put out more tenant advocates and tenant lawyers in Inwood and they were going to target those people on buildings with preferential rents.” “So, they have the data. They just refused to take a look at it,” he remarked. Jackson pointed out that around 20,000 people moved out of Community Board 12’s jurisdiction between 2000 and 2010. “You may ask, where did they go, and why did they leave? It was mainly because the rents were too high for them to afford,” he said. “This is a working class community and we want to try to maintain the type of community that we need, and that’s what this fight is all about.” Jon Yeung, owner of U-Like Chinese Restaurant and one of the plaintiffs on the lawsuit, said he is concerned that he will be unable to renew his lease when it expires, as landlords will be increasing rents substantially or creating new buildings based on the rezoning. “There’s concerns that they’re going to tear down the buildings and make new ones,” he said. “For businesses, there are no real protections there.” Ted Freed, a 30-year resident of Inwood, said the city’s ULURP process, which is part of all rezoning initiatives, rings hollow in its attempts at community engagement. “You have the ULURP process to make the people think they have a voice,” he remarked. “But in the end, the city isn’t really listening. And City Councilmembers fall in line with what the local representative wants.” City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who represents the district and backed the rezoning, defended the plan as a way to spur economic growth and bring a large number of affordable units to the neighborhood. “I supported a responsible and contextual rezoning because I believe it will catapult economic development in the technology, health, science industries while creating a Latino food destination and good paying jobs for the working and middle classes of Inwood,” he said in a statement. “When it comes to the housing crisis, this is the first time we’ll see thousands of affordable apartments built for low-income, working class individuals where Inwood residents will receive guaranteed preference to rent the new affordable units.” The Mayor’s Office and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which spearheaded the rezoning, referred requests for comment to the city’s Law Department. Freed said that affordable housing promised by the city isn’t necessarily affordable to current Inwood income levels. “You have a lot of deceptive promises being made,” he stated. “It creates an illusion that something positive is going on. They talk about affordable housing, but it’s not going to be affordable to the people who are here now.” “Affordability is the primary obstacle to housing people, and if the plans that are on the table are not affordable, they are not real solutions,” said housing advocate Aiyisha Oglivie. “They are only there to enrich the rich.” Espaillat stressed that the rezoning fight should not just be a concern of Inwood residents, as neighborhood changes would also impact the surrounding communities. “This is going to have a domino effect in Northern Manhattan. This is not about Inwood only. This is about Washington Heights, this is about Hamilton Heights, this is about Marble Hill, Kingsbridge,” said Espaillat, who noted that other neighborhood rezonings such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn resulted in heavy displacement of low-income tenants. “Rezoning has not worked for working class people across the city of New York,” he said. “We’re going to fight back. We’re going to say, ‘You can’t do this to our neighborhood.’” In July, a State Supreme Court judge ruled against a similar legal challenge brought by East Harlem community stakeholders in an attempt to halt that neighborhood’s rezoning, which was unanimously approved by the City Council in late 2017. In that lawsuit, advocates alleged that the city prepared an inadequate environmental impact statement, which estimated that fewer than 30 East Harlem residents were at risk of displacement as a result of the rezoning. Simpson said the Inwood lawsuit is structured differently, and is intended to show that the city failed to examine certain impacts altogether. “This specific lawsuit is not saying to the city, well, you lowballed and your estimate was off,” he explained. “We’re saying you didn’t study what you were supposed to study, at all. It’s not a matter of asking a judge to second-guess decision making or estimates — it’s a matter of saying, you should have studied this, you didn’t, and that was wrong.” “The city stands by the approvals it made authorizing this important initiative. We will review and respond accordingly to the claims after we are served with the lawsuit,” said Law Department spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci. David Eisenbach, a Columbia University professor who is running for Public Advocate, said the fact that the city is facing lawsuits related to its rezonings shows the ULURP process is “irretrievably broken.” He said the City Council acts negligently when voting on rezoning projects. “All it takes is for one Councilmember, the one in the district, to go along with the big real estate plan, and they all follow suit. That’s why you have these votes of 51 to nothing for a rezoning,” he said. Eisenbach said he’d prefer to see a system where individual Community Boards have veto power on rezonings. “If a Community Board votes against a project, like we saw with Inwood and East Harlem, it should end there.” For Maribel and Alberto Núñez, the effects of the rezoning speculation have been reverberating ominously for months now. She worries that the recent rent increase is only the beginning. “You have to try to survive. Landlords know they’re not risking anything, because if you leave, they’ll find somebody else to come in and pay more,” she said. The restaurant’s employees, mostly Dominicans from the neighborhood, frequently complain that their rent is too high, added Albert. “Now, it’s hard to survive,” he remarked. “We love this neighborhood, the diversity, but [if the rezoning goes through], I feel like that’s going to change.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Era diferente en 1996. “Muchas drogas, muchas ratas, muchas tiendas vacías”, dice Maribel Núñez. La copropietaria de Albert’s Mofongo House, en la esquina de la calle Dyckman y Broadway, dijo que las cosas han cambiado mucho desde los primeros días del restaurante hace dos décadas, cuando era uno de los pocos restaurantes de la zona. A pesar de las dificultades, ella y su esposo Alberto aguantaron y mantuvieron al restaurante dominicano que abre las 24 horas. “Somos parte de esa comunidad que ha limpiado [el área]”, dijo Maribel. “Aguantamos hasta el final y ahora quieren echar a la gente”. Cuando renovaron el contrato de arrendamiento del restaurante el año pasado, la renta subió de $24,000 a $34,000 dólares mensuales, dijo Maribel, hablando a pocos metros de la intersección donde los manifestantes que se reunieron en agosto contra la rezonificación fueron arrestados en actos de desobediencia civil. “Es por lo que está sucediendo en el vecindario”, dijo. “Cada año, el alquiler sube alrededor de $1,000 dólares. Es bueno para nosotros que tengamos un nuevo contrato de arrendamiento, pero eventualmente no podremos quedarnos”. Maribel y Alberto se unieron como demandantes en una nueva denuncia contra la ciudad de Nueva York, que es parte del primer desafío legal a la rezonificación de Inwood planeada por la ciudad. Las partes interesadas de la comunidad anunciaron el lunes 10 de diciembre, que están demandando a la ciudad por la rezonificación, aprobada por el Concejo Municipal en agosto. La demanda del artículo 78, presentada en la Corte Suprema del Estado de Nueva York, sostiene que hubo fallas y omisiones en los estudios de impacto realizados por la ciudad, y pide a la corte determinar que la decisión de cambio de zonificación fue “arbitraria y caprichosa”. Los 15 demandantes incluyen a Maribel y Alberto Núñez, junto con el grupo de defensa El Norte de Manhattan No Está en Venta (NMN4S, por sus siglas en inglés), y a otros residentes y dueños de negocios de Inwood. Fue presentada por el abogado Michael Sussman en nombre de Inwood Legal Action (ILA. En español: Acción Legal de Inwood), un grupo que forma parte de NMN4S. Los defensores formaron ILA el año pasado para explorar opciones legales para combatir la rezonificación. Philip Simpson, abogado de Inwood, quien ayudó a Sussman a armar la demanda y también es uno de los demandantes, dijo que la ciudad no estudió el impacto en alquileres preferenciales, empresas comerciales propiedad de mujeres y minorías, congestión de tráfico y cómo la gente de color se vería afectada de manera desproporcionada. “Estos problemas han sido planteados por nuestros vecinos una y otra vez, y ninguna de estas cosas ha sido estudiada”, dijo Simpson, calificando la falta de estudio de estos impactos como un “error de la justicia” y una “perversión” de la revisión del proceso de la tierra. “El enfoque de arriba hacia abajo de la ciudad para la rezonificación no ha considerado las perspectivas de los mismos miembros de las comunidades que se verían afectadas por las grandes posibilidades que causaría esta rezonificación”, declaró Simpson. El plan de rezonificación aumentaría la densidad del área y los niveles de desarrollo residencial y comercial dentro de las 60 cuadras al norte de la calle Dyckman. En una conferencia de prensa el lunes afuera de la Corte Suprema del Estado, los activistas estuvieron acompañados por el congresista Adriano Espaillat y el senador estatal electo Robert Jackson. “Este es el comienzo del rechazo contra la rezonificación en Inwood”, comentó Espaillat, explicando que la rezonificación causaría un “desplazamiento masivo” de la clase trabajadora en el norte de Manhattan. “Contribuirá aún más a la separación de esta ciudad entre las líneas de ingresos”, dijo. Espaillat comentó que los 12,000 arrendamientos de alquiler preferencial en los cuatro códigos postales de Washington Heights e Inwood son especialmente vulnerables. “Creemos que la pequeña cantidad de los llamados apartamentos asequibles que se van a producir son una gota en el mar, y lo que realmente vamos a ver es un gran impulso para las viviendas a precio de mercado”, dijo, destacando que vendrán nuevos juicios, mientras los defensores intentan luchar contra los esfuerzos de rezonificación. Simpson dijo que durante el Proceso de Revisión del Uso Universal de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés), los defensores solicitaron a la ciudad estudiar el impacto de la rezonificación en las rentas preferenciales. “La ciudad dijo que no había datos públicos”, dijo. “Sin embargo, cuando la ciudad emitió su Punto de Acuerdo sobre la rezonificación, una de sus promesas fue poner más defensores de inquilinos y abogados para los inquilinos en Inwood y tendrían como objetivo a esas personas en edificios con alquileres preferenciales”. “Por lo tanto, tienen los datos. Se negaron a echarle un vistazo”, comentó. Jackson señaló que alrededor de 20,000 personas se mudaron de la jurisdicción de la Junta Comunitaria 12 entre 2000 y 2010. “Pueden preguntar: ¿a dónde fueron y por qué se fueron? Fue principalmente porque las rentas eran demasiado altas para que pudieran pagarlas”, dijo. “Esta es una comunidad de clase trabajadora y queremos tratar de mantener el tipo de comunidad que necesitamos, y de eso se trata esta lucha”. Jon Yeung, propietario de U-Like Chinese Restaurant y uno de los demandantes, dijo que le preocupa no poder renovar su contrato de arrendamiento cuando venza, ya que los propietarios aumentarán sustancialmente las rentas o crearán nuevos edificios basados en la rezonificación “Existe la preocupación de que van a demoler edificios y a hacer otros nuevos”, dijo. “No hay protecciones reales para los negocios”. Ted Freed, residente de Inwood por 30 años, dijo que el proceso ULURP de la ciudad, que forma parte de todas las iniciativas de rezonificación, suena vacío en sus intentos de participación comunitaria. “Tienen el proceso ULURP para hacer que la gente piense que tiene una voz”, comentó. “Pero al final, la ciudad no está realmente escuchando. Y los concejales se alinean con lo que quiere el representante local”. Ydanis Rodríguez, concejal de la ciudad que representa al distrito y que respaldó la rezonificación, defendió el plan como una forma de estimular el crecimiento económico y traer una gran cantidad de unidades asequibles al vecindario. “Apoyé una rezonificación responsable y contextual porque creo que catapultará el desarrollo económico en las industrias de tecnología, salud, ciencia y al mismo tiempo creará un destino de comida latina y empleos bien remunerados para las clases trabajadoras y medias de Inwood”, dijo en un comunicado. “Cuando se trata de la crisis de vivienda, esta es la primera vez que veremos miles de apartamentos asequibles construidos para personas de clase trabajadora y de bajos ingresos, en la cual los residentes de Inwood recibirán una preferencia garantizada para alquilar las nuevas unidades asequibles”. La oficina del alcalde y la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés), que encabezaron la rezonificación, remitieron las solicitudes de comentarios al Departamento Legal de la ciudad. “La ciudad respalda las aprobaciones que realizó al autorizar esta importante iniciativa. Revisaremos y responderemos a las reclamaciones una vez que recibamos la demanda”, dijo el vocero del Departamento de Derecho de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Nicholas Paolucci. Freed dijo que las viviendas asequibles prometidas por la ciudad no son necesariamente asequibles a los niveles actuales de ingresos de Inwood. “Se están haciendo muchas promesas engañosas”, afirmó. “Se crea la ilusión de que algo positivo está sucediendo. Hablan sobre viviendas asequibles, pero no serán asequibles para las personas que están aquí ahora”. “La asequibilidad es el principal obstáculo para la vivienda, y si los planes que están sobre la mesa no son asequibles, no son soluciones reales”, dijo la defensora de la vivienda Aiyisha Oglivie. “Sólo están para enriquecer a los ricos”. Espaillat destacó que la lucha por la rezonificación no debería ser solo una preocupación de los residentes de Inwood, ya que los cambios en el vecindario tendrían un impacto en las comunidades aledañas. “Esto va a tener un efecto dominó en el norte de Manhattan. Esto no es solo sobre Inwood. Esto se trata de Washington Heights, de Hamilton Heights, de Marble Hill, Kingsbridge”, dijo Espaillat, haciendo notar que otras rezonificaciones en el vecindario, como Williamsburg, Brooklyn, resultaron en un fuerte desplazamiento de inquilinos de bajos ingresos. “La rezonificación no ha funcionado para la clase trabajadora en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo. “Vamos a contraatacar. Vamos a decir: no pueden hacer esto en nuestro vecindario”. En julio, un juez de la Corte Suprema del estado falló en contra de un desafío legal similar presentado por las partes interesadas de la comunidad de East Harlem en un intento por detener la rezonificación de ese vecindario, que fue aprobada por unanimidad por el Concejo Municipal a fines de 2017. En esa demanda, los defensores alegaron que la ciudad realizó una declaración de impacto ambiental inadecuada, que estimó que menos de 30 residentes de East Harlem estaban en riesgo de ser desplazados como resultado de la rezonificación. Simpson dijo que la demanda de Inwood está estructurada de manera diferente, y busca mostrar que la ciudad no examinó ciertos impactos por completo. “Esta demanda específica no le está diciendo a la ciudad, bueno, lanzaste una bala baja y tu estimación estaba fuera”, explicó. “Estamos diciendo que no estudiaste en absoluto lo que debías estudiar. No es una cuestión de pedirle a un juez que evalúe la toma de decisiones o las estimaciones; es una cuestión de decir que deberías haber estudiado esto, no lo hiciste y eso estuvo mal”. David Eisenbach, un profesor de la Universidad Columbia que se postula para defensor del pueblo, dijo que el hecho de que la ciudad también enfrente juicios relacionados con su rezonificación muestra que el proceso ULURP está “irremediablemente roto”. Dijo que el Concejo Municipal actúa negligentemente al votar proyectos de rezonificación. “Todo lo que se necesita es que un concejal, el del distrito, acepte el gran plan de bienes raíces y todos siguen su ejemplo. Es por eso que tiene estos votos de 51 a nada para una rezonificación”, dijo. Eisenbach comentó que preferiría ver un sistema donde las juntas comunitarias individuales tengan poder de veto en las rezonificaciones. “Si una Junta Comunitaria vota en contra de un proyecto, como vimos con East Harlem e Inwood, debería terminar ahí”. Para Maribel y Alberto Núñez, los efectos de la especulación de la rezonificación han estado reverberando siniestramente durante meses. A ella le preocupa que el reciente aumento de la renta sea solo el comienzo. “Tienes que tratar de sobrevivir. Los propietarios saben que no están arriesgando nada, porque si te vas, encontrarán a alguien que pague más”, dijo. Los empleados del restaurante, en su mayoría dominicanos del vecindario, se quejan con frecuencia de que su alquiler es demasiado alto, agregó Alberto. “Ahora, es difícil sobrevivir”, comentó. “Nos encanta este vecindario, la diversidad, pero [si la rezonificación se lleva a cabo], siento que eso va a cambiar”.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Era diferente en 1996.
“Muchas drogas, muchas ratas, muchas tiendas vacías”, dice Maribel Núñez.
La copropietaria de Albert’s Mofongo House, en la esquina de la calle Dyckman y Broadway, dijo que las cosas han cambiado mucho desde los primeros días del restaurante hace dos décadas, cuando era uno de los pocos restaurantes de la zona.
A pesar de las dificultades, ella y su esposo Alberto aguantaron y mantuvieron al restaurante dominicano que abre las 24 horas.
“Somos parte de esa comunidad que ha limpiado [el área]”, dijo Maribel. “Aguantamos hasta el final y ahora quieren echar a la gente”.
Cuando renovaron el contrato de arrendamiento del restaurante el año pasado, la renta subió de $24,000 a $34,000 dólares mensuales, dijo Maribel, hablando a pocos metros de la intersección donde los manifestantes que se reunieron en agosto contra la rezonificación fueron arrestados en actos de desobediencia civil.
“Es por lo que está sucediendo en el vecindario”, dijo. “Cada año, el alquiler sube alrededor de $1,000 dólares. Es bueno para nosotros que tengamos un nuevo contrato de arrendamiento, pero eventualmente no podremos quedarnos”.
Maribel y Alberto se unieron como demandantes en una nueva denuncia contra la ciudad de Nueva York, que es parte del primer desafío legal a la rezonificación de Inwood planeada por la ciudad.
Las partes interesadas de la comunidad anunciaron el lunes 10 de diciembre, que están demandando a la ciudad por la rezonificación, aprobada por el Concejo Municipal en agosto.
La demanda del artículo 78, presentada en la Corte Suprema del Estado de Nueva York, sostiene que hubo fallas y omisiones en los estudios de impacto realizados por la ciudad, y pide a la corte determinar que la decisión de cambio de zonificación fue “arbitraria y caprichosa”.
Los 15 demandantes incluyen a Maribel y Alberto Núñez, junto con el grupo de defensa El Norte de Manhattan No Está en Venta (NMN4S, por sus siglas en inglés), y a otros residentes y dueños de negocios de Inwood. Fue presentada por el abogado Michael Sussman en nombre de Inwood Legal Action (ILA. En español: Acción Legal de Inwood), un grupo que forma parte de NMN4S. Los defensores formaron ILA el año pasado para explorar opciones legales para combatir la rezonificación.
Philip Simpson, abogado de Inwood, quien ayudó a Sussman a armar la demanda y también es uno de los demandantes, dijo que la ciudad no estudió el impacto en alquileres preferenciales, empresas comerciales propiedad de mujeres y minorías, congestión de tráfico y cómo la gente de color se vería afectada de manera desproporcionada.
“Estos problemas han sido planteados por nuestros vecinos una y otra vez, y ninguna de estas cosas ha sido estudiada”, dijo Simpson, calificando la falta de estudio de estos impactos como un “error de la justicia” y una “perversión” de la revisión del proceso de la tierra.
“El enfoque de arriba hacia abajo de la ciudad para la rezonificación no ha considerado las perspectivas de los mismos miembros de las comunidades que se verían afectadas por las grandes posibilidades que causaría esta rezonificación”, declaró Simpson.
El plan de rezonificación aumentaría la densidad del área y los niveles de desarrollo residencial y comercial dentro de las 60 cuadras al norte de la calle Dyckman.
En una conferencia de prensa el lunes afuera de la Corte Suprema del Estado, los activistas estuvieron acompañados por el congresista Adriano Espaillat y el senador estatal electo Robert Jackson.
“Este es el comienzo del rechazo contra la rezonificación en Inwood”, comentó Espaillat, explicando que la rezonificación causaría un “desplazamiento masivo” de la clase trabajadora en el norte de Manhattan.
“Contribuirá aún más a la separación de esta ciudad entre las líneas de ingresos”, dijo.
Espaillat comentó que los 12,000 arrendamientos de alquiler preferencial en los cuatro códigos postales de Washington Heights e Inwood son especialmente vulnerables.
“Creemos que la pequeña cantidad de los llamados apartamentos asequibles que se van a producir son una gota en el mar, y lo que realmente vamos a ver es un gran impulso para las viviendas a precio de mercado”, dijo, destacando que vendrán nuevos juicios, mientras los defensores intentan luchar contra los esfuerzos de rezonificación.
Simpson dijo que durante el Proceso de Revisión del Uso Universal de la Tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés), los defensores solicitaron a la ciudad estudiar el impacto de la rezonificación en las rentas preferenciales.
“La ciudad dijo que no había datos públicos”, dijo. “Sin embargo, cuando la ciudad emitió su Punto de Acuerdo sobre la rezonificación, una de sus promesas fue poner más defensores de inquilinos y abogados para los inquilinos en Inwood y tendrían como objetivo a esas personas en edificios con alquileres preferenciales”.
“Por lo tanto, tienen los datos. Se negaron a echarle un vistazo”, comentó.
Jackson señaló que alrededor de 20,000 personas se mudaron de la jurisdicción de la Junta Comunitaria 12 entre 2000 y 2010.
“Pueden preguntar: ¿a dónde fueron y por qué se fueron? Fue principalmente porque las rentas eran demasiado altas para que pudieran pagarlas”, dijo. “Esta es una comunidad de clase trabajadora y queremos tratar de mantener el tipo de comunidad que necesitamos, y de eso se trata esta lucha”.
Jon Yeung, propietario de U-Like Chinese Restaurant y uno de los demandantes, dijo que le preocupa no poder renovar su contrato de arrendamiento cuando venza, ya que los propietarios aumentarán sustancialmente las rentas o crearán nuevos edificios basados en la rezonificación
“Existe la preocupación de que van a demoler edificios y a hacer otros nuevos”, dijo. “No hay protecciones reales para los negocios”.
Ted Freed, residente de Inwood por 30 años, dijo que el proceso ULURP de la ciudad, que forma parte de todas las iniciativas de rezonificación, suena vacío en sus intentos de participación comunitaria.
“Tienen el proceso ULURP para hacer que la gente piense que tiene una voz”, comentó. “Pero al final, la ciudad no está realmente escuchando. Y los concejales se alinean con lo que quiere el representante local”.
Ydanis Rodríguez, concejal de la ciudad que representa al distrito y que respaldó la rezonificación, defendió el plan como una forma de estimular el crecimiento económico y traer una gran cantidad de unidades asequibles al vecindario.
“Apoyé una rezonificación responsable y contextual porque creo que catapultará el desarrollo económico en las industrias de tecnología, salud, ciencia y al mismo tiempo creará un destino de comida latina y empleos bien remunerados para las clases trabajadoras y medias de Inwood”, dijo en un comunicado. “Cuando se trata de la crisis de vivienda, esta es la primera vez que veremos miles de apartamentos asequibles construidos para personas de clase trabajadora y de bajos ingresos, en la cual los residentes de Inwood recibirán una preferencia garantizada para alquilar las nuevas unidades asequibles”.
La oficina del alcalde y la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés), que encabezaron la rezonificación, remitieron las solicitudes de comentarios al Departamento Legal de la ciudad.
“La ciudad respalda las aprobaciones que realizó al autorizar esta importante iniciativa. Revisaremos y responderemos a las reclamaciones una vez que recibamos la demanda”, dijo el vocero del Departamento de Derecho de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Nicholas Paolucci.
Freed dijo que las viviendas asequibles prometidas por la ciudad no son necesariamente asequibles a los niveles actuales de ingresos de Inwood.
“Se están haciendo muchas promesas engañosas”, afirmó. “Se crea la ilusión de que algo positivo está sucediendo. Hablan sobre viviendas asequibles, pero no serán asequibles para las personas que están aquí ahora”.
“La asequibilidad es el principal obstáculo para la vivienda, y si los planes que están sobre la mesa no son asequibles, no son soluciones reales”, dijo la defensora de la vivienda Aiyisha Oglivie. “Sólo están para enriquecer a los ricos”.
Espaillat destacó que la lucha por la rezonificación no debería ser solo una preocupación de los residentes de Inwood, ya que los cambios en el vecindario tendrían un impacto en las comunidades aledañas.
“Esto va a tener un efecto dominó en el norte de Manhattan. Esto no es solo sobre Inwood. Esto se trata de Washington Heights, de Hamilton Heights, de Marble Hill, Kingsbridge”, dijo Espaillat, haciendo notar que otras rezonificaciones en el vecindario, como Williamsburg, Brooklyn, resultaron en un fuerte desplazamiento de inquilinos de bajos ingresos.
“La rezonificación no ha funcionado para la clase trabajadora en la ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo. “Vamos a contraatacar. Vamos a decir: no pueden hacer esto en nuestro vecindario”.
En julio, un juez de la Corte Suprema del estado falló en contra de un desafío legal similar presentado por las partes interesadas de la comunidad de East Harlem en un intento por detener la rezonificación de ese vecindario, que fue aprobada por unanimidad por el Concejo Municipal a fines de 2017.
En esa demanda, los defensores alegaron que la ciudad realizó una declaración de impacto ambiental inadecuada, que estimó que menos de 30 residentes de East Harlem estaban en riesgo de ser desplazados como resultado de la rezonificación.
Simpson dijo que la demanda de Inwood está estructurada de manera diferente, y busca mostrar que la ciudad no examinó ciertos impactos por completo.
“Esta demanda específica no le está diciendo a la ciudad, bueno, lanzaste una bala baja y tu estimación estaba fuera”, explicó. “Estamos diciendo que no estudiaste en absoluto lo que debías estudiar. No es una cuestión de pedirle a un juez que evalúe la toma de decisiones o las estimaciones; es una cuestión de decir que deberías haber estudiado esto, no lo hiciste y eso estuvo mal”.
David Eisenbach, un profesor de la Universidad Columbia que se postula para defensor del pueblo, dijo que el hecho de que la ciudad también enfrente juicios relacionados con su rezonificación muestra que el proceso ULURP está “irremediablemente roto”.
Dijo que el Concejo Municipal actúa negligentemente al votar proyectos de rezonificación.
“Todo lo que se necesita es que un concejal, el del distrito, acepte el gran plan de bienes raíces y todos siguen su ejemplo. Es por eso que tiene estos votos de 51 a nada para una rezonificación”, dijo.
Eisenbach comentó que preferiría ver un sistema donde las juntas comunitarias individuales tengan poder de veto en las rezonificaciones.
“Si una Junta Comunitaria vota en contra de un proyecto, como vimos con East Harlem e Inwood, debería terminar ahí”.
Para Maribel y Alberto Núñez, los efectos de la especulación de la rezonificación han estado reverberando siniestramente durante meses. A ella le preocupa que el reciente aumento de la renta sea solo el comienzo.
“Tienes que tratar de sobrevivir. Los propietarios saben que no están arriesgando nada, porque si te vas, encontrarán a alguien que pague más”, dijo.
Los empleados del restaurante, en su mayoría dominicanos del vecindario, se quejan con frecuencia de que su alquiler es demasiado alto, agregó Alberto.
“Ahora, es difícil sobrevivir”, comentó. “Nos encanta este vecindario, la diversidad, pero [si la rezonificación se lleva a cabo], siento que eso va a cambiar”.