Subpar subway elevators: BP report

By Sherry Mazzocchi

A recent subway accident was unspeakably tragic.

On January 29th, Malaysia Goodson fell while carrying her daughter in a stroller down the steps of the Seventh Avenue Station at 53rd Street. Emergency responders found her unresponsive and she was later declared dead at a hospital.

Her one-year-old child, Rhylee, survived the fall.

That subway station does not have an elevator. According to a newly released report by Manhattan Borough President (MBP) Gale Brewer, only 114 of 472 subway stations—or 24 percent—have elevators and are accessible to people with disabilities.

“This paltry statistic is a stain on the city’s reputation as a progressive and inclusive place that affords equal opportunity to all,” the report said.

The MTA is proposing improvements.

But the report, The Current State of the MTA’s Accessible Stations, said that there is no overall comprehensive plan to create a fully accessible subway system. It said that at MTA’s current rate of station upgrades, it will take more than a century before the entire system is accessible.

The report recommended that the MTA set a firm time frame for 100 percent accessibility and revamp its elevator maintenance practices.

As most New Yorkers are painfully aware, subway elevators are not always working. Over a four-day period of surveying elevator stations, an average of 5.2 percent of observed elevators were out of service. On one day, about 7.5 percent, or 10 elevators, were not working.

Often the MTA fails to notify riders that elevators are out of service. The MBP’s office said it frequently receives complaints from people who wait for several minutes for an elevator before realizing they are trapped in the station. The MTA can also be slow to remove an out-of-service notice, which means riders take unnecessary detours to other stations.

Moreover, in the instances that elevators are in service, using one is not typically a pleasant experience. The report found that slightly more than half – 54 percent – of elevators weren’t clean. Surveyors commonly found vomit, urine and litter in elevators.

Even if an elevator does not have those unseemly accessories, odor is another common problem. “The most frequent odor reported was urine, but surveyors noted a litany of unsavory smells that made riding the elevator either difficult or almost impossible,” the report said.

In Northern Manhattan alone, the MTA has begun a long-term plan to replace elevators at several stations. At present, the 1 station at 168th Street is closed for one year due to elevator replacement and electrical upgrades. The new elevators, according to the MTA, will stop at the lower mezzanine level. But there is no mention of an elevator at the platform level, so even after the renovation, the 1 line at that station will still not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

At a recent Community Board 12 meeting, CB 12 Chair Richard Lewis said he would ask the MTA about ADA compliance with respect to the renovations. He compared the older Northern Manhattan stations to the 59th Street Columbus Circle Station, which was renovated with a significant retail component. “The changes to that station were dramatic,” he said, adding that he would speak to the Community Board’s business and transportation committees about similar changes for uptown stations.

For more information, please visit www.manhattanbp.nyc.gov/subwayelevators.