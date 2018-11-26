“A Big, Big Dream”

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Heather Godfrey wants to break down barriers to dance.

That’s why the Dance Project of Washington Heights (DPWH) offers classes on a pay-what-you-can basis. The local non-profit started in 2013, offering five children’s classes a week.

Now it offers 80 classes a week to all ages and skill levels. There are classes for tots taking their first steps, ballet for slightly older children and hip hop for teens. The social dance classes for Bachata, Salsa and Merengue are open to adults. The group also offers jazz, ballet and tap. Students can even learn “The Hustle.”

Over the years, some said they should charge a sliding scale or offer student scholarships to keep their doors open. But Godfrey, DPWH’s Founder and Executive Director, says the pay-what-you-can model works best.

“When people ask how much it is, and I explain [our model], so many of them are dumbfounded. They say ‘I’ve been looking for a dance program for years and I’ve never found anything I could afford,’” she said.

Dance is important as exercise that develops strength and coordination. But that’s only the beginning. “If you don’t have that physical and creative outlet, it’s very hard to focus on school all day,” said Godfrey.

It also keeps children engaged. Students signing up for school performances often shine because they’ve had training and preparation.

Not only does dance support academics, it gives children confidence. “And that confidence is something that is going to support them in every area of their life,” she said.

Dance offers a sheer joy rarely found in the other arts, posits Godfrey, and a way to completely forget about problems for a few hours.

“You can pour your whole heart and soul and your body into it all at once. When you are playing music, it is using your creative and artistic side, but you aren’t putting your whole body into it,” said Godfrey. “That is what I love about dance and that’s what got me through so many stressful times.”

Since that’s also important for older people, DPWH offers free childcare for adults taking class.

“That was a barrier for parents,” she said. “I’m a parent, so I know. To pay for dance classes and then pay for a babysitter to watch your child is completely prohibitive.”

Children play with each other while their parents take class. Sometimes classes become a family affair. Teens finishing their hip hop lessons sometimes join their parents during the last few minutes of the social dancing classes.

Ability to pay is not the only barrier. Some programs discourage or even exclude people who don’t have a specific body type. “Some will say, if you want to dance, you have to lose weight,” Godfrey said.

“For me so many dance programs are great and wonderful for certain kids in those environments but it tends to leave out a lot of people. A lot of adults and a lot of kids feel like, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity to do that because I’m not this, I’m not that, I can’t do this or that,’” she said. “But there is no reason why you can’t do it.”

Instructors look for what’s special in each student. “We really encourage them, even the quiet ones in the back that don’t really seem into it. They are good at figuring out what will make that student come alive,” she said. “If they show a natural aptitude we want to encourage that, but we think that all students could excel at dance. They may not be a specific talent one year, but the next year suddenly they explode and they have so much that you didn’t see there before.”

Godfrey’s Saturday morning ballet class includes two children with Down’s syndrome. Not all children with special needs require classes specifically geared to them. The teachers speak with children and parents ahead of time and even prepare “social stories,” a written, specific guide for incoming students so they know what to expect before their first class. “We try really hard to accommodate,” she said.

One of Godfrey’s many longer-term goals is hiring physical therapists to work specifically with children with physical and sensory disorders.

“I want to have a place where no physical difference and no cognitive difference will keep a kid or an adult from having the joy of dance in their life,” Godfrey said.

The classes, instructors who bring out the best in students, and renting studio space at the United Palace all cost money. Instead of charging more, Godfrey works hard to diversify income streams. They’ve received discretionary funding from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has also provided a grant.

Until those grants kick in next year, DPWH is trying to raise funds the old-fashioned way, online. Their $15,000 end-of-year goal will not only ensure that future funders know they are valued by the community they serve, but will also give them a cushion to offer more classes, hold more events and possibly even secure a permanent location.

“That is our big, big dream,” she said.

For more information about the Dance Project of Washington Heights, please visit www.danceprojectwh.org‎.