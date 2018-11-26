“A Big, Big Dream”

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Heather Godfrey wants to break down barriers to dance. That’s why the Dance Project of Washington Heights (DPWH) offers classes on a pay-what-you-can basis. The local non-profit started in 2013, offering five children’s classes a week. Now it offers 80 classes a week to all ages and skill levels. There are classes for tots taking their first steps, ballet for slightly older children and hip hop for teens. The social dance classes for Bachata, Salsa and Merengue are open to adults. The group also offers jazz, ballet and tap. Students can even learn “The Hustle.” Over the years, some said they should charge a sliding scale or offer student scholarships to keep their doors open. But Godfrey, DPWH’s Founder and Executive Director, says the pay-what-you-can model works best. “When people ask how much it is, and I explain [our model], so many of them are dumbfounded. They say ‘I’ve been looking for a dance program for years and I’ve never found anything I could afford,’” she said. Dance is important as exercise that develops strength and coordination. But that’s only the beginning. “If you don’t have that physical and creative outlet, it’s very hard to focus on school all day,” said Godfrey. It also keeps children engaged. Students signing up for school performances often shine because they’ve had training and preparation. Not only does dance support academics, it gives children confidence. “And that confidence is something that is going to support them in every area of their life,” she said. Dance offers a sheer joy rarely found in the other arts, posits Godfrey, and a way to completely forget about problems for a few hours. “You can pour your whole heart and soul and your body into it all at once. When you are playing music, it is using your creative and artistic side, but you aren’t putting your whole body into it,” said Godfrey. “That is what I love about dance and that’s what got me through so many stressful times.” Since that’s also important for older people, DPWH offers free childcare for adults taking class. “That was a barrier for parents,” she said. “I’m a parent, so I know. To pay for dance classes and then pay for a babysitter to watch your child is completely prohibitive.” Children play with each other while their parents take class. Sometimes classes become a family affair. Teens finishing their hip hop lessons sometimes join their parents during the last few minutes of the social dancing classes. Ability to pay is not the only barrier. Some programs discourage or even exclude people who don’t have a specific body type. “Some will say, if you want to dance, you have to lose weight,” Godfrey said. “For me so many dance programs are great and wonderful for certain kids in those environments but it tends to leave out a lot of people. A lot of adults and a lot of kids feel like, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity to do that because I’m not this, I’m not that, I can’t do this or that,’” she said. “But there is no reason why you can’t do it.” Instructors look for what’s special in each student. “We really encourage them, even the quiet ones in the back that don’t really seem into it. They are good at figuring out what will make that student come alive,” she said. “If they show a natural aptitude we want to encourage that, but we think that all students could excel at dance. They may not be a specific talent one year, but the next year suddenly they explode and they have so much that you didn’t see there before.” Godfrey’s Saturday morning ballet class includes two children with Down’s syndrome. Not all children with special needs require classes specifically geared to them. The teachers speak with children and parents ahead of time and even prepare “social stories,” a written, specific guide for incoming students so they know what to expect before their first class. “We try really hard to accommodate,” she said. One of Godfrey’s many longer-term goals is hiring physical therapists to work specifically with children with physical and sensory disorders. “I want to have a place where no physical difference and no cognitive difference will keep a kid or an adult from having the joy of dance in their life,” Godfrey said. The classes, instructors who bring out the best in students, and renting studio space at the United Palace all cost money. Instead of charging more, Godfrey works hard to diversify income streams. They’ve received discretionary funding from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez. The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has also provided a grant. Until those grants kick in next year, DPWH is trying to raise funds the old-fashioned way, online. Their $15,000 end-of-year goal will not only ensure that future funders know they are valued by the community they serve, but will also give them a cushion to offer more classes, hold more events and possibly even secure a permanent location. “That is our big, big dream,” she said. For more information about the Dance Project of Washington Heights, please visit www.danceprojectwh.org. Heather Godfrey quiere romper las barreras para bailar. Es por eso que el Proyecto de Danza de Washington Heights (DPWH, por sus siglas en inglés) ofrece clases sobre la base de pague lo que pueda. La organización local sin fines de lucro comenzó en 2013, ofreciendo cinco clases para niños por semana. Ahora ofrecen 80 clases por semana para todas las edades y niveles de habilidad. Hay clases para niños dando sus primeros pasos, ballet para niños un poco mayores y hip hop para adolescentes. Las clases de baile de bachata, salsa y merengue están abiertas para adultos. También ofrecen jazz, ballet y tap. Los estudiantes pueden incluso aprender el baile “The Hustle”. A lo largo de los años, algunos dijeron que deberían cobrar una escala proporcional u ofrecer becas para los estudiantes para mantener sus puertas abiertas. Pero Godfrey, fundadora y directora ejecutiva de DPWH, dice que el modelo de “pague lo que pueda” funciona mejor. “Cuando la gente pregunta cuánto es, y explico [nuestro modelo], muchas personas se quedan estupefactas. Dicen “he estado buscando un programa de baile durante años y nunca he encontrado nada que pudiera costear”, explicó. La danza es importante como ejercicio que desarrolla fuerza y coordinación. Pero eso es sólo el comienzo. “Si no tienes esa salida física y creativa, es muy difícil concentrarte en la escuela todo el día”, señaló Godfrey. También mantiene a los niños comprometidos. Los estudiantes que se inscriben en espectáculos escolares a menudo brillan porque han recibido capacitación y preparación. La danza no solo apoya a los académicos, sino que también da confianza a los niños. “Y esa confianza es algo que los va a apoyar en cada área de su vida”, dijo. El baile ofrece una alegría pura que rara vez se encuentra en las otras artes, plantea Godfrey, y una manera de olvidarse por completo de los problemas durante unas horas. “Puedes derramar todo tu corazón y alma y tu cuerpo en todo al mismo tiempo. Cuando estás tocando música, usas tu lado creativo y artístico, pero no estás poniendo todo tu cuerpo en eso”, dijo Godfrey” Eso es lo que amo de la danza y eso es lo que me ayudó a superar tantos momentos estresantes”. Dado que eso también es importante para las personas mayores, DPWH ofrece cuidado gratuito de niños para los adultos que toman clases. “Esa es una barrera para los padres”, dijo. “Soy madre, por eso lo sé. Pagar por las clases de baile y luego pagar por una niñera que cuide a tu hijo, es completamente prohibitivo”. Los niños juegan entre ellos mientras sus padres toman clases. A veces las clases se convierten en un asunto familiar. Los adolescentes que terminan sus clases de hip hop a veces se unen a sus padres durante los últimos minutos de las clases de baile social. La capacidad de pago no es la única barrera. Algunos programas desalientan -o incluso excluyen- a las personas que no tienen un tipo de cuerpo específico. “Algunos dirán que, si quieres bailar, tienes que perder peso”, comentó Godfrey. “Para mí, muchos programas de baile son geniales y maravillosos para ciertos niños en esos entornos, pero tienden a dejar de lado a mucha gente. Muchos adultos y muchos niños piensan: nunca voy a tener la oportunidad de hacer eso porque no soy esto, no soy eso, no puedo hacer esto o lo otro”, dijo. “Pero no hay razón para que no puedas hacerlo”. Los instructores buscan lo que es especial en cada estudiante. “Realmente los alentamos, incluso a los tranquilos en la parte de atrás que realmente no están interesados. Son buenos para descubrir qué hará que ese estudiante cobre vida”, dijo. “Si muestran una aptitud natural, queremos animar eso, pero creemos que todos los estudiantes podrían sobresalir en el baile. Puede que no sean un talento específico por un año, pero el próximo año, de repente, explotan y tienen tanto que no se vio antes”. La clase de ballet del sábado por la mañana de Godfrey incluye a dos niños con síndrome de Down. No todos los niños con necesidades especiales requieren clases específicamente dirigidas a ellos. Los maestros hablan con los niños y los padres con anticipación, e incluso preparan “historias sociales”, una guía escrita y específica para los estudiantes que ingresan para que sepan qué esperar antes de su primera clase. “Nos esforzamos mucho para acomodarnos”, dijo. Uno de los muchos objetivos a largo plazo de Godfrey es contratar fisioterapeutas para trabajar específicamente con niños con trastornos físicos y sensoriales. “Quiero tener un lugar donde no haya diferencias físicas ni cognitivas que eviten que un niño o un adulto tengan la alegría de bailar en su vida”, dijo Godfrey. Las clases, los instructores que sacan lo mejor de los estudiantes, y el alquiler de un espacio de estudio en el United Palace, cuestan dinero. En lugar de cobrar más, Godfrey trabaja arduamente para diversificar los flujos de ingresos. Han recibido fondos discrecionales del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez. El Departamento de Asuntos Culturales de la ciudad también ha otorgado una subvención. Hasta que esas subvenciones entren en vigor el próximo año, DPWH está tratando de recaudar fondos a la antigua usanza, en línea. Su meta de $15,000 dólares para el fin de año no solo garantizará que los futuros financiadores sepan que la comunidad a la que sirven los valora, sino que también les brindará un colchón para ofrecer más clases, organizar más eventos y posiblemente incluso asegurar una ubicación permanente. “Ese es nuestro gran, gran sueño”, dijo. Para obtener más información sobre el Proyecto de Danza de Washington Heights, por favor visite www.danceprojectwh.org.
“A Big, Big Dream”
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
