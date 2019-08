City extends cap on for-hire vehicles

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) voted on Wednesday to extend the cap on For Hire Vehicles (FHV) such as Uber and Lyft for another year, and to limit the amount of time vehicles can drive without passengers below 96th Street in Manhattan.

The rules were passed unanimously in a vote by TLC’s board, the agency said.

First announced in June by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the rules are designed to ease congestion on city streets and provide a boost to driver earnings due to decreased competition. Currently, there are 120,000 FHVs in New York City, including over 86,000 affiliated with app-based companies.

“For far too long, ride-share apps took advantage of their drivers. Their wages plummeted and families struggled to put food on their tables. We stood up and said no more. We will not let big corporations walk all over hardworking New Yorkers and choke our streets with congestion,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Our caps have resulted in increased wages and families finally have some relief. I look forward to putting these new caps into effect immediately.”

According to the city, FHV drivers spend 41 percent of their time driving without passengers. Under the new rule, app-based companies will be required to reduce this to 31 percent by August 2020. It would be in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

The new rules do not apply to wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

At a public hearing in July, app-based drivers asked the city not to prolong the cap, with many noting that they were now forced to lease their vehicle at a higher price than if they owned it.

They also requested a delay in the TLC’s vote, an action that was also recommended by City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

After the TLC officially extended the cap, the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG), which represents 65,000 app-based drivers, expressed its discontent.

“The city is gambling with the livelihoods of 80,000 low-income New York families by rushing through these rules,” said IDG member Tina Raveneau in a statement from the group. “It is disappointing to see the city ignore the calls to delay the vote from drivers, the City Council speaker, the Transportation Committee chairman and numerous other City Council and community leaders.”

In contrast, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) embraced the news as a victory for all drivers.

“Now that the cap has been extended, we can focus on our fight for economic justice for drivers in every sector — Uber, Lyft, black car, green cab, and yellow taxi drivers,” said NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “Even though Uber, Lyft drivers and yellow cab owner-drivers are at different stages of their struggle for life out of poverty, stopping the oversaturation of cars is the starting point for all drivers to recover in this race to the bottom.”

“The more cars there are, the fewer fares every app driver gets, and the less reason app companies have to stop Deactivations or to guarantee job security to their drivers,” she added. “Meanwhile, yellow, green, livery and black car drivers are drowned out by the traffic. For yellow and green cabs to be hailed, they have to be seen. No driver wins under the Uber/Lyft business model of flooding our streets with an infinite number of idling cars. But today with these rules, every driver won.”

Livery Base Owners, Inc., which represents over 250 livery bases in New York City, has asked the TLC to grant new licenses for drivers who would affiliate with bases.

“Our sector of the industry is not responsible for the congestion problem, as most of our rides are local and in the outer boroughs. Therefore, additional vehicles will not undermine the TLC’s policy goals,” said the group in a statement.

“While everyone focuses on the high-volume bases, and the yellow medallion crisis, our small livery sector is quickly disappearing,” the statement read. “The city must not wait for another crisis before acting. We call on our Mayor, City Councilmembers, TLC Commissioners, and community leaders to work with us to address this problem.”