“We want him back right now”

Family of Rhony Ramos seeks answers

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

As parents picked up their children from the Mama Tingo Childcare Learning Center another family stood outside in the cold, waiting for their son to come home.

Rhony Ramos, 30, was wearing a black coat when left home at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 28.

He never made it to his job on the Lower East Side. Calls to his phone go unanswered.

Since then his family has mounted an all-out campaign to search for Ramos, who turned 30 just days after he went missing. They have covered the city with posters alerting everyone to Ramos’s disappearance and contact information. Now they are inviting the community to help in a search for Rhony.

At a vigil for her son outside of the childcare center, Ramona Ramos stood silently as others spoke. Rosita Romero, Executive Director of the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) and Mama Tingo where Ms. Ramos is employed, said she stood by the Ramos family.

“We want to be sure that all of us show our support,” she said. “One thing that we make clear is that we have hope. We have hope that Rhony is well and that he is alive and we expect him home. We don’t know what happened. We want him to come home.”

Rhony’s sister, Elsa Franco, said her mother hasn’t slept or eaten very much since her son’s disappearance. “She’s devastated,” she said. Her brother’s two small children are also worried. “They are asking why they haven’t gotten a call from daddy,” she said.

Franco said that they would appreciate if people could put up more posters or volunteer to look for Rhony. “We want answers,” she said.

Franco and her brother Eddie Ramos both said that police have not given the family any new information. They call frequently but rarely hear anything new. They fear that their brother’s case is no longer a priority. “I called them the other day, and the detective said he was traveling on another case,” said Eddie Ramos.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez was also present at the vigil. He called on the detectives handling Rhony’s case to work on it exclusively. “I want the police to put the same resources behind this as they would a wealthy person,” he said.

Eddie Ramos has called hospitals and shelters in both New York and New Jersey to no avail. He said surveillance video shows his brother entered the A train station at the 175th Street entrance on the morning of Nov. 28th. But he never made it to work.

Family and friends have re-traced his steps but have not found any clues.

“I just want my brother to come home,” Eddie Ramos said. “We want him back for the holidays,” he said. “We want him back right now. For dinner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cleary of the 33rd Precinct at 212.927.3780.