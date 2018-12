“Disrupt, dismantle and change”

Schools Chancellor sets sights on boosting equity

It’s the elephant in the room.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza described segregation within the school system as an entrenched and often divisive issue, but said the city must acknowledge and grapple with it.

He said housing and school segregation are often a byproduct of living in large urban areas and driven by forces that go back many decades.

“But a public school system should represent the entire city it serves,” he said. “In New York City, just as other cities I’ve worked in, that is often not the case.”

Carranza offered his thoughts during a keynote presentation at Teachers College at Columbia University. Founded in 1880, the school is the first and largest graduate school of education in the country.

The introduction of free, full-day preschool education in public schools has helped advance fairness in the city, argued Carranza.

“In New York City, we have almost added two full grade levels for all of our children, which is a game changer,” he stated.

The programs mean that early education is accessible to all families, not just those who can pay for preschool, he said.

“3-K and Pre-K are the linchpin of fairness in our city, of giving every child an equal shot at reaching their potential. It doesn’t matter how much their parents make,” said Carranza, who delivered the address on December 6 at Teachers College’s annual Phyllis L. Kossoff Lecture on Education and Policy.

He called Teachers College a “beacon for the nation in so many ways” that was a natural partner for the Department of Education (DOE) in terms of advancing equity.

Carranza said that enrollment in public schools was up this school year, and 1,600 more students enrolled in college over the previous year. He touted the city’s goal of an 80 percent graduation rate and two-thirds college readiness by 2026.

The DOE is seeking to have 5,000 more students college-ready per year, Carranza said.

He also revealed a new DOE policy, announced that same day by the city, where children with disabilities will get first crack at seats in accessible public schools.

Carranza said that research shows that integration improves academic achievement for all involved.

“Segregation does shrink opportunity,” he remarked. “If you are a black or Latino student, you are statistically less likely to be in an accelerated program, and you are systematically shut out of specialized schools in your city compared to your peers.”

He noted that only three percent of this year’s incoming class at Stuyvesant High School are black students.

Carranza said his goal is to confront segregation head on and “disrupt, dismantle and change” the entrenched system that lacks equality, by taking a hard look at enrollment practices.

He mentioned the city’s effort to integrate middle schools in Brooklyn’s District 15. Academic screening has been removed, he said, and replaced by a lottery. Half of available seats are prioritized for students in low-income families, English Language Learners, and students in temporary housing.

Currently, 90 schools in the city have enacted a Diversity in Admissions program.

“If we don’t name it and understand it, we can’t fix it,” he said.