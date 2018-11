“Hell No” to the Memo

Call for action and support for transgender community

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They’re saying “Hell no” to the memo.

Gender rights advocates and elected officials gathered throughout the city – including at one City Hall rally – to push back against a Trump administration proposal that would halt recognition of transgender people by the federal government.

An October 20 report in the New York Times cited a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services memo from last spring that called on the government to define gender as either male or female and determined by the genitals that a person is born with.

According to the Times, which viewed a copy of the memo, the missive stated, “The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”

“I see this as genocide,” remarked Tanya Asapansa-Johnson Walker, a co-founder of the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG) and one of several hundred people who amassed at City Hall on Wednesday, October 24th to condemn the memo.

NYTAG, a Harlem-based non-profit organization, is “trans-led and policy-driven” and focuses on social justice.

Walker said the policy, if enacted, would cut transgender people off from essential services. “If you cannot access healthcare, housing, food, employment, that would be like genocide,” she said.

“It’s inhumane, it is cruel, it is discriminatory and shockingly dangerous,” added Laura McQuade, President of Planned Parenthood of New York City, who vowed that her organization would continue to provide services to New Yorkers seeking to change gender. “By January, we will be providing trans hormone therapy in all of our five health centers,” she said.

Amy Sara Clark attended the rally as a show of support for her seven-year-old daughter, who is transgender.

“The idea that she wouldn’t be protected is just horrifying,” said Clark. “I’d been planning to do a legal name change, update the passport and all of that for years, and I’d been putting it off. Now I’m going to get it done, because who knows what’s going to happen.”

Clark said that despite her daughter’s young age, she is already clued in to the tumultuous political climate around her.

“Some parents might try to protect their children from it, but that feels so dishonest to me. I can’t have that type of relationship,” explained Clark. “I just hate the idea that she already feels like a persecuted minority.”

“The younger generation will be affected because they [would not] have the ability to do their change,” said Jessica Guamae, an advocate with Make the Road New York (MRNY). “This will affect future generations.”

De Blasio administration officials declared that the city will protect the civil rights of transgender residents.

“Trans and non-binary folks — New York City sees you, we support you, and we will protect you. This is our fight,” remarked Carmalyn Malalis, Commissioner of the city’s Commission on Human Rights (HCR), who said the city has some of the nation’s strongest anti-discrimination protections.

“Here in New York City, you cannot be fired because you’re transgender. You cannot be treated differently in a restaurant because you’re non-binary,” she said.

Among those critical of the policy was the American Psychological Association (APA), which issued a blistering statement on Wednesday.

“We are appalled at this apparent attempt by the administration to remove protections based on gender identity or expression,” said APA President Jessica Henderson Daniel, PhD. “For decades, researchers have recognized that gender is not necessarily determined by a person’s biological sex assigned at birth, which can be physiologically uncertain in some cases. Purposely ignoring this body of evidence is indefensible and certain to add to the stress and discrimination already experienced by transgender people.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a law that will allow residents born in New York City to declare their own gender identity. Due to take effect in January, the law will let New Yorkers alter the gender originally listed on their birth certificates without a letter from a medical or mental health professional.

Residents who identify as neither men nor women can use the identifier “X” on their certificate.

“New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are, not the other way around,” de Blasio said when signing the law.

But advocates called for more action on the state level, where a bill to prohibit gender identity discrimination has been stuck in the State Senate.

“We need more. We need to be fully protected,” said Walker, who runs policy training sessions for advocates to speak with state legislators on behalf of gender rights.

“We need to get more people to come up to Albany to fight,” she said.

Walker called on women’s rights groups to join with transgender advocates to fight for civil rights. “You think our issues don’t intersect, but they do intersect. They want to control our bodies, our minds, and our gender identities,” she said.

“The authoritarian machine in Washington with their blind followers is very dangerous,” Walker said.

“We need to fight back and raise up our voices and not be silenced,” said Guamae. “We need to stand up and fight back.”

Sean Coleman, Executive Director of Destination Tomorrow, said the Trump administration’s memo called for enhanced action among activists. The South Bronx-based group serves LGBTQ individuals, and is particularly focused on 13 to 24-year-olds and the trans community.

“If you’re going to stand with us, stand with us throughout,” said Coleman. “I want to hear solutions. This is a call to action.”