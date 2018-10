Culture Class

Story and photos by Desiree Johnson

In 2016, Iman Abdul was a senior in high school.

The presidential election was in high gear and emotions were running strong, even in the school’s hallways.

“I went to a predominantly white school,” she said. “We would have students running down the hall in MAGA hats screaming ‘White supremacy!’”

Beyond the disruption, Abdul said the taunts roused a deeper concern.

“As students of color, the few students [were there], we felt extremely uncomfortable and unsafe in our own school,” she explained.

That disquiet has endured for Abdul, who is now enrolled at City College and is studying education.

On October 4, she was one of approximately 100 advocates, including members of parent advocacy groups such as Coalition for Educational Justice (CEJ), New York Communities for Change (NYCC) and Masa, gathered at the Department of Education headquarters to call for the creation and adoption of a “culturally responsive curriculum” in New York City schools.

“I know, firsthand, that my children do not get a diverse curriculum or reading materials,” said Natasha Capers, CEJ Coordinator and mother of two school-aged children. “It has to be a core component of how we teach students in New York City public schools.”

CEJ bills itself the city’s largest public school parent coalition, and it says though the de Blasio administration has made some strides by investing in implicit bias and culturally responsive education training, more needs to be done.

A recent CEJ report analyzed the reading materials and educational programs commonly utilized in the city’s elementary schools. The report concludes that 88 percent of the authors in the Teachers College Reading and Writing curriculum were white; 3 percent black; 5 percent Latinx; and 3 percent Asian—despite black and Latino students making up more than half the student population. The report was also critical of other DOE curriculum programs for similar gaps in representation.

“There’s also a misunderstanding about what we need,” said Elzora Cleveland, CEJ Parent Leader. “We’re not talking about an international, one, single day where everyone brings diversified foods to the table from their country. That’s not what we mean by culturally diverse. We’re talking about library materials that reflect not just a picture of a black person, but things that are actually written by a black person that depict black people in our struggles or Latinx, Asian-American, of all cultures.”

Advocates identified four key priorities that they argue would address some of the gaps outlined. They include ensuring that all schools teach curriculum that reflects students’ histories and backgrounds, starting in the earliest grades; requiring that all schools (from pre-K to 12th grades) offer dual language programs; ensuring that libraries more broadly reflect diverse cultures, languages, abilities, religions and identities; and developing culturally responsive curriculum with teams of teachers in each subject and grade level, in collaboration with families, students and community.

“If our children learn about our past, they would feel more identified,” said parent Yenny Zepeda. “There are a lot of parents like myself interested in a culturally responsive curriculum.”

Though parents said that daily life in New York offered rich lessons for their children, the need for their experiences to be reflected in their schooling and instruction could not be ignored – and noted that it also could yield greater understanding.

“I feel good that my children study in New York City,” said parent Ofelia Feliciano. “But I would like it if they talked about their culture and respect [in school] so there wouldn’t be bullying and discrimination.”

Abdul said the incidents in high school prompted her to join the youth-led organization IntegrateNYC, which advocates for greater representation and equity in schools.

“I work around restorative justice and representation, and resource allocation,” said Abdul. “[It’s all the] different factors that go into making a school just.”

As the prepared remarks wound down, troupe members of the Wabafu Garifuna Dance Theatre from the Bronx took to the steps for a live performance. The Garifuna, also known as the Black Caribs, identify as Afro-Caribbean, descended from West African slaves brought to the Caribbean by Europeans. They share unique customs and a native Garifuna language.

The group was dressed in bold red and blue strokes, and their performance, which included percussion and drumming, elicited broad smiles and rhythmic clapping.

That presentation on Chambers Street was emblematic, explained Cleveland, of what was missing in the classroom.

“We have a long way to go,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

For more information, please visit The Coalition for Educational Justice at nyccej.org.