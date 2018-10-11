¡Basta Ya!

When Even One More Shelter Is Too Much

By Robert J. Rodríguez

The citywide housing crisis has produced some of the highest levels of homelessness since the Great Depression, and only a limited number of communities are carrying the brunt of the responsibility to house the homeless for the entire city.

While it’s imperative to address homelessness and work to house the homeless, there has been a reoccurring trend in low income minority communities across the city. We have been overburdened by facilities serving our most needy populations while other communities, ones with more resources, don’t take on their fair share.

In East Harlem, there are 16 homeless shelters, over 1,700 beds and 13 rehabilitation clinics. The Upper East Side has just 80 beds and places like Forest Hills and much of Staten Island have none.

An additional 200 shelter beds are slated for the Meyer Building on Ward’s Island. These extra beds would stretch our already thin resources to a breaking point in a community where 32.7 percent of residents and families are living in poverty.

The Meyer Shelter’s proximity to the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue corridor is a major public safety concern. Every day, the M35, the only bus that services the Island, transports shelter residents to its last stop on 125th Street near the 4, 5, and 6 subway lines. Concentrated here are eight substance abuse rehabilitation facilities which have caused serious quality-of-life issues in the corridor. Despite city efforts to enhance policing and sanitation, the corridor remains a haven for loitering and illicit behavior.

The city’s “Fair Share Analysis” process creates disparity in shelter distribution, as it considers shelter sites based on their compatibility to existing facilities within the vicinity of the proposed site. Therefore, majority-minority, high poverty neighborhoods like East Harlem, Highbridge, and Brownsville that already have high concentrations of homeless shelters and service providers are, to the city, ideal areas to add new sites.

Our communities are already taking on an unequal responsibility of caring for the homeless.

Further, the city asserts that based on borough there is a fair distribution of shelters citywide, yet ignores the distribution of shelters based on Community Districts. The Department of Homeless Services (DHS) bases their analysis on community need while not providing data on the number of community district residents they’re serving in their facilities.

Over-concentration of shelters does a huge disservice to those experiencing homelessness that we are obligated to help. By consolidating homeless shelters in low income areas, we confine those who need the most assistance to areas of the least opportunity and resources. This separation adds yet one more barrier to jobs and permanent housing.

We’re simply asking that these much needed beds are built in neighborhoods that have greater capacity to support New York’s most vulnerable.

Robert J. Rodríguez is a member of the New York State Assembly, representing the 68th Assembly District of Central and East Harlem. For more information, please visit bit.ly/2RB7vgK or call the District Office at 212.828.3953.