An Integration Imperative

Carranza speaks out at education summit

Story by Gregg McQueen

He’s got no time for hate, or to waste.

NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza recently pushed back on critics who say that the department is moving too aggressively to bring more Latino and black students into high-performing schools.

School diversity has been a chief pursuit of the Chancellor since he assumed his Department of Education (DOE) post this past spring, but he has encountered opposition on more than one occasion.

Videos of white parents criticizing DOE plans to integrate as harmful to their children’s academic success have gone viral, and some elected officials have hesitated to lend their full-throated support.

Still, a 2014 study from the University of California’s Civil Rights Project found that New York State has the most segregated schools in the country, and the city comprises the largest student population within the state.

But Carranza says he will not be deterred.

“I could care less about the haters out there,” he remarked, adding that the DOE needed to change the way things have been done in the past.

Carranza served as the keynote speaker at the Hispanic Education Summit on October 9 at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. Other participants included Queens College President Dr. Félix Matos Rodríguez; Lehman College President Dr. José Luis Cruz; Miami Dade College President Dr. Eduardo Padrón; NYC Council Higher Education Committee Chair Inez Barron, NYS Regent Luis Reyes; and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten.

The annual event brought together educators and advocates to discuss ways to close the achievement gaps and bolster success for Latino students.

Hosted by the Hispanic Federation, the all-day event seeks to “share best practices and discussion of needed reforms aimed at increasing Latino college readiness, access, retention and graduation rates at the state and city levels.”

For Carranza, no cause is greater than the need to see a greater number of black and Latino students enrolled at – and thriving within – high-performing schools.

And he argued that the failures of the past were more specifically tied to inertia than to inherent challenges.

“I would say to you that it’s more a function of the system of instruction that’s been created and accepted as status quo, that has given us the outcomes we currently get,” he said.

Carranza said that 70 percent of the city’s 1.1 million public school children are either black or Latino, and 14 percent of them English Language Learners (ELL).

He said he takes issue with the way the city judges ELL students, as they are sometimes judged to be not proficient after only a year of English education.

“It takes anywhere from three to seven years for students to develop language proficiency,” said Carranza, who did not speak English himself until elementary school.

He said that more resources need to be given to struggling schools, but that has become harder with the state cutting educational funding by $1.4 billion.

“You want me to increase academic achievement and put support systems into some of the most historically underserved schools and communities? Write the check,” he said.

Carranza, who was named a “Leader to Learn From” by Education Week when he was the Schools Superintendent in San Francisco for his focus on bicultural and bilingual education, was critical in his remarks of the Trump administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the Mexico border. He said the federal government was not allowing the city to provide proper assistance to the children still in New York. He said the city and DOE were planning to take action regarding this, but did not provide details.

He suggested it was up to New York City to defend quality education for Latino students and look after them in the midst of what’s going on nationally, remarking that there was “a deafening silence” coming from Washington in terms of education policy.

“What’s left? It’s us. Right here in New York City,” he said.

Hispanic Federation President Jose Calderón said this year’s attendance was the highest the summit has had to date.

And he praised Carranza for prioritizing bringing people together in the wake of the Trump administration.

“We know what’s at stake, we know what we’re fighting for, the very values that we believe in. The values around diversity, around inclusion, around equality are being threatened right now in Washington D.C.,” Calderón said.

The issue of desegregation was further discussed in subsequent panels, including one with Clara Hemphill, Director of Education Policy for The New School.

Hemphill said that 60 percent of African American parents send their kids to schools out of their zone, often seeking out charter schools they feel they are better.

“Rather than trashing the charter schools,” she said, “we need to figure out how to improve [public schools].”

