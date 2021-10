Vaccine mandate for city teachers can proceed: federal court

By Gregg McQueen

A federal appeals court has ruled that a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and other workers in New York City public schools can go into effect.

On Mon, Sept. 27, a three-judge panel from the Second U.S. Court of Appeals lifted a temporary injunction on the mandate, which was slated to go into effect that evening.

The ruling effectively greenlights the de Blasio administration’s edict that all workers in Department of Education (DOE) settings must receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Federal appeals exhausted, done. The mandate moves forward,” de Blasio said during an appearance on NY1 on Monday night.

De Blasio said that teachers would have until 5:00 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 1 to comply and would not be paid beginning the following Monday if they failed to get the shot.

“If you have not gotten that first dose by Friday 5:00, we will assume you are not coming to work on Monday, and you will not be paid starting Monday, and we will fill your role with a substitute or an alternative employee,” de Blasio said.

Teachers were actively seeking the vaccine in advance of the mandate, he said, pointing out that 7,000 public school employees were vaccinated in the days before the mandate was due to go into effect on September 27.

“Mandates work,” de Blasio said. “It’s causing them to get vaccinated, and that’s good for New York City.”

“Vaccinations are our strongest tool in the fight against Covid-19 — this ruling is on the right side of the law and will protect our students and staff,” the DOE said in a statement. “The mandate will go into effect on Friday end-of-day so that by Monday, October 4, 100 percent of educators and staff in our buildings will be vaccinated.”

A battle between the city and school workers over the vaccine mandate was elevated to the federal appeals court after school employees and their labor unions sued to block the requirement, arguing that their due process rights were ignored.

The federal ruling came after New York State Supreme Court Judge Laurence Love decreed on September 23 that the mandate could move forward, lifting a temporary restraining order in the lawsuit.

In dismissing union claims that the vaccine edict violated due process rights of school workers, Love said that public health concerns “far outweigh” the plaintiffs’ interests.

“The state and federal courts have consistently held that a mandatory vaccine requirement does not violate substantive due process rights and properly fall within the State’s police power,” Love wrote in his ruling.

On September 24, a federal judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the mandate from taking effect, while sending the case to a three-judge panel for an expedited review.

One business day later, the panel quickly issued its decision to lift the injunction.

In a statement, United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew acknowledged on Monday that the mandate would proceed and called on the city to ensure proper staffing.

“The courts have cleared the way for the city to begin enforcing the city’s vaccine mandate for school employees. The city’s estimate is that 97 percent of the teachers have been vaccinated, but according to our recent survey of UFT chapter leaders, only about one-third believe that as of now their schools can open without disruption, given the potential shortage of unvaccinated personnel, including school aides and security personnel,” said Mulgrew.

“The city has a lot of work before it to ensure that enough vaccinated staff will be available by the new deadline. We will be working with our members to ensure, as far as possible, that our schools can open safely as the vaccine mandate is enforced,” he said.

Based on the mandate, issued in August by de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, employees of the DOE do not have an option of testing out in lieu of getting the vaccine.

However, they can apply for a medical or religious exemption.

At a press briefing on September 24, Mulgrew said approximately 3,000 exemption applications had been filed by teachers. Most of them were for medical exemptions, he said, including some teachers who were already vaccinated but did not have an immune response.

At the briefing, Mulgrew and Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA) President Mark Cannizzaro voiced concern that schools would not be adequately staffed if unvaccinated employees were not allowed to report to work. They asked the city to delay putting any workers on leave until it was certain that schools had sufficient staffing.

“The truth is, principals and superintendents have been reaching out, saying they are concerned about not having enough staff,” Cannizzaro said, noting that some schools were reporting as many as100 employees on the non-compliant list.

While de Blasio has said the DOE has “thousands and thousands of vaccinated, experienced substitute teachers ready to go,” Cannizzaro questioned that claim.

“We’ve heard a lot about substitute teachers being deployed — the question is, are they qualified subs for the right subject areas that are needed,” he said. “We also need custodial staff, paraprofessionals, kitchen staff, school aides and school safety agents.”

He said principals were advised that schools would likely receive only one safety agent each, due to a low number of vaccinated safety agents.

“They are not making these decisions based on what’s happening inside the schools,” Mulgrew said. “I’m asking for City Hall to wake up and start making decisions based off of the ramifications on the children of New York City and not their own political purposes.”