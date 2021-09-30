Beginning, Again

By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD

Uncannily familiar and utterly new.

As we resume our routines or initiate new behaviors, we are all beginning again. How fortunate indeed.

For, “In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities; in the expert’s mind, there are few.”

Shoshin. 初心.Derived from Zen Buddhism, the Japanese word, shoshin (初心) means beginner’s mind and refers to the practice of keeping an open mind, having an attitude of eagerness, and approaching a subject with a lack of preconceptions – even when it is an area where we have extensive knowledge or experience. The world of academia is filled with experts. The paradox is that when we think we know a lot, we run the risk of becoming resistant to new ideas and hindering further learning. Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind. Published in 1970, this classic text by the late monk Shunryu Suzuki, is a great place to start one’s learning about Zen Buddhism. Suzuki was was one of the earliest Asian teachers to bring mindfulness meditation to the United States, founding the San Francisco Zen Center in 1962. In the book, Suzuki outlines the foundational components of Zen Buddhism, including details of posture and breathing in zazen, mindset and the perception of nonduality. Praised for celebrating openness and discovering the joy of experiencing the world anew again and again, it is a book worth revisiting. Each time as a beginner. Beginner’s Mind and our Mental Health. When we cultivate a beginner’s mind, we foster intellectual humility, which enables us to take in new information and be more receptive to other people’s ideas. A beginner’s mind is flexible; not dogmatic. It enables us to really listen to others, even when they hold opposing views to our own. The effect is that people feel seen and heard and respected. We create supportive environments where we feel safe. And a whole cascade of benefits accrues, including enhanced self-esteem, self-respect, and prosocial behaviors that strengthen communities – all good for our mental health. Beginner’s Mind and Advancing Research. Generations of scholars have tirelessly applied their expertise to solving the mysteries of our minds and the complex puzzles of mental health and illness. The paradox is that our greatest discoveries depend on subjugating that deep knowledge to a beginner’s mindset where curiosity, possibility, and new ideas are embraced despite what we know. Examples of the “freezing of science” due to the close-mindedness of those considered experts abound. Galileo’s clash with the Catholic church is legendary, but his heretical beliefs about the universe were also sufficiently unpopular in the scientific community that the University of Pisa banished him from their faculty. A more recent example is the decades-long persistence of the idea within the world of neuroscience that we cannot grow new neurons as adults despite mounting evidence that this is, in fact, possible. Beginner’s Mind and Seeing Something for the First Time, Again. Suzuki provides many anecdotes about the risk of expertise leading to closed-mindedness. Research studies corroborate that social norms entitle experts to be more dogmatic, and self-perception of high expertise increases closed-mindedness. So, how do we not fall prey to this phenomenon of “earned dogmatism?” Taking time away, maintaining a beginner’s mind, and meaningfully engaging with those who see the world from a different point of view make it possible to see something for the first time, again.

“When you are sitting in the middle of your own problem, which is more real to you: your problem or you yourself? The awareness that you are here, right now, is the ultimate fact.” — Shunryu Suzuki

As I begin my thirty-first year as a university faculty member, I am grateful for the chance to reset in the hopes of returning to the mission of advancing mental health as a true beginner, again.