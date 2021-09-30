- English
- Español
Beginning, Again
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Uncannily familiar and utterly new.
As we resume our routines or initiate new behaviors, we are all beginning again. How fortunate indeed.
For, “In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities; in the expert’s mind, there are few.”
- Shoshin. 初心.Derived from Zen Buddhism, the Japanese word, shoshin (初心) means beginner’s mind and refers to the practice of keeping an open mind, having an attitude of eagerness, and approaching a subject with a lack of preconceptions – even when it is an area where we have extensive knowledge or experience. The world of academia is filled with experts. The paradox is that when we think we know a lot, we run the risk of becoming resistant to new ideas and hindering further learning.
- Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind. Published in 1970, this classic text by the late monk Shunryu Suzuki, is a great place to start one’s learning about Zen Buddhism. Suzuki was was one of the earliest Asian teachers to bring mindfulness meditation to the United States, founding the San Francisco Zen Center in 1962. In the book, Suzuki outlines the foundational components of Zen Buddhism, including details of posture and breathing in zazen, mindset and the perception of nonduality. Praised for celebrating openness and discovering the joy of experiencing the world anew again and again, it is a book worth revisiting. Each time as a beginner.
- Beginner’s Mind and our Mental Health. When we cultivate a beginner’s mind, we foster intellectual humility, which enables us to take in new information and be more receptive to other people’s ideas. A beginner’s mind is flexible; not dogmatic. It enables us to really listen to others, even when they hold opposing views to our own. The effect is that people feel seen and heard and respected. We create supportive environments where we feel safe. And a whole cascade of benefits accrues, including enhanced self-esteem, self-respect, and prosocial behaviors that strengthen communities – all good for our mental health.
- Beginner’s Mind and Advancing Research. Generations of scholars have tirelessly applied their expertise to solving the mysteries of our minds and the complex puzzles of mental health and illness. The paradox is that our greatest discoveries depend on subjugating that deep knowledge to a beginner’s mindset where curiosity, possibility, and new ideas are embraced despite what we know. Examples of the “freezing of science” due to the close-mindedness of those considered experts abound. Galileo’s clash with the Catholic church is legendary, but his heretical beliefs about the universe were also sufficiently unpopular in the scientific community that the University of Pisa banished him from their faculty. A more recent example is the decades-long persistence of the idea within the world of neuroscience that we cannot grow new neurons as adults despite mounting evidence that this is, in fact, possible.
- Beginner’s Mind and Seeing Something for the First Time, Again. Suzuki provides many anecdotes about the risk of expertise leading to closed-mindedness. Research studies corroborate that social norms entitle experts to be more dogmatic, and self-perception of high expertise increases closed-mindedness. So, how do we not fall prey to this phenomenon of “earned dogmatism?” Taking time away, maintaining a beginner’s mind, and meaningfully engaging with those who see the world from a different point of view make it possible to see something for the first time, again.
“When you are sitting in the middle of your own problem, which is more real to you: your problem or you yourself? The awareness that you are here, right now, is the ultimate fact.” — Shunryu Suzuki
As I begin my thirty-first year as a university faculty member, I am grateful for the chance to reset in the hopes of returning to the mission of advancing mental health as a true beginner, again.
Empezando de nuevo
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Increíblemente familiar y completamente nuevo.
A medida que reanudamos nuestras rutinas o iniciamos nuevos comportamientos, todos comenzamos de nuevo. Cuán afortunados en verdad.
Porque, “en la mente del principiante, hay muchas posibilidades; en la mente del experto, hay pocos”.
- Shoshin. 初心. Derivada del budismo zen, la palabra japonesa, shoshin (初心) significa mente de principiante y se refiere a la práctica de mantener una mente abierta, tener una actitud de entusiasmo y abordar un tema sin prejuicios, incluso cuando se trata de un área en la que tenemos amplios conocimientos o experiencia. El mundo académico está lleno de expertos. La paradoja es que cuando pensamos que sabemos mucho, corremos el riesgo de volvernos resistentes a nuevas ideas y obstaculizar el aprendizaje posterior.
- Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind. Publicado en 1970, este texto clásico del difunto monje Shunryu Suzuki, es un gran lugar para comenzar a aprender sobre el budismo zen. Suzuki fue uno de los primeros maestros asiáticos en llevar la meditación de atención plena a los Estados Unidos, y fundó el Centro Zen de San Francisco en 1962. En el libro, Suzuki describe los componentes fundamentales del budismo Zen, incluidos los detalles de la postura y la respiración en zazen, mentalidad y la percepción de no dualidad. Elogiado por celebrar la apertura y descubrir la alegría de experimentar el mundo una y otra vez, es un libro que vale la pena revisar. Cada vez como principiante.
- La mente del principiante y nuestra salud mental.Cuando cultivamos la mente de un principiante, fomentamos la humildad intelectual, lo que nos permite asimilar nueva información y ser más receptivos a las ideas de otras personas. La mente de un principiante es flexible, no dogmática. Nos permite escuchar realmente a los demás, incluso cuando tienen puntos de vista opuestos a los nuestros. El efecto es que la gente se siente vista, escuchada y respetada. Creamos entornos de apoyo donde nos sentimos seguros y se acumula toda una cascada de beneficios, incluida la mejora de la autoestima, el respeto por uno mismo y los comportamientos prosociales que fortalecen a las comunidades, todo lo cual es bueno para nuestra salud mental.
- Mente para principiantes e investigación avanzada. Generaciones de académicos han aplicado incansablemente su experiencia para resolver los misterios de nuestras mentes y los complejos acertijos de la salud y la enfermedad mental. La paradoja es que nuestros mayores descubrimientos dependen de someter ese conocimiento profundo a la mentalidad de un principiante en la que la curiosidad, la posibilidad y las nuevas ideas son adoptadas a pesar de lo que sabemos. Abundan los ejemplos de “congelación de la ciencia” debido a la estrechez de miras de los considerados expertos. El choque de Galileo con la Iglesia católica es legendario, pero sus creencias heréticas sobre el universo también fueron lo suficientemente impopulares en la comunidad científica que la Universidad de Pisa lo desterró. Un ejemplo más reciente es la persistencia durante décadas de la idea dentro del mundo de la neurociencia de que no podemos desarrollar nuevas neuronas como adultos a pesar de la creciente evidencia de que esto es, de hecho, posible.
- Mente de principiante y ver algo por primera vez, de nuevo.Suzuki proporciona muchas anécdotas sobre el riesgo de que la experiencia conduzca a una mentalidad cerrada. Los estudios de investigación corroboran que las normas sociales dan derecho a los expertos a ser más dogmáticos, y la autopercepción de una gran experiencia aumenta la mentalidad cerrada. Entonces, ¿cómo no caer presa de este fenómeno de “dogmatismo ganado”? Tomarse el tiempo, mantener la mente de un principiante e interactuar de manera significativa con quienes ven el mundo desde un punto de vista diferente hace posible ver algo por primera vez, nuevamente.
“Cuando estás sentado en medio de tu propio problema, que es más real para ti: ¿tu problema o tú mismo? La conciencia de que estás aquí, ahora mismo, es el hecho último”. — Shunryu Suzuki
Al comenzar mi trigésimo primer año como miembro del profesorado universitario, estoy agradecida por la oportunidad de reiniciarme con la esperanza de volver a la misión de promover la salud mental como una verdadera principiante, nuevamente.