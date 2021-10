Bassett is back

Dr. Mary Bassett appointed as NYS Health Commissioner



The doctor is in (again).

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, has been appointed Commissioner of the state’s Department of Health, effective December 1.

Bassett is no stranger to New York, having served as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 to 2018. During her tenure, she spearheaded the city’s response to outbreaks of Ebola and Legionnaires’ disease.

“Our recovery from this pandemic requires tested leadership and experience to improve health equity and access across the state, and Dr. Bassett is perfectly equipped to lead the New York State Department of Health during this critical moment,” Hochul said on Wed., Sept. 29. “When I was sworn in as Governor, I pledged to build a talented team with the skills, knowledge, and expertise to stop the spread of Covid-19, return our lives to normalcy, and move our state forward. Dr. Bassett is both a highly regarded public health expert and an exemplary public servant, and I look forward to working with her to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

In September 2018, Bassett stepped down as the city’s Health Commissioner to become director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University, where she had worked since.

“I am humbled and honored to return to my home state of New York to lead the Department of Health at this pivotal time,” said Bassett. “The pandemic underscored the importance of public health, while also revealing inequities driven by structural racism. As we move to end the pandemic, we have a unique opportunity to create a state that is more equitable for all New Yorkers. I look forward to working toward this with Governor Hochul and the team at the Department of Health.”

In her new role, Basset replaces Dr. Howard Zucker, an appointee of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced on September 23 that he would resign.

Zucker, who led New York’s response’s to the Covid-19 pandemic, had come under fire for allegedly helping to conceal the true number of nursing home deaths that occurred during the pandemic.

In 2002, Bassett was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at the NYC Health Department. In this role, she led the division responsible for New York City’s pioneering tobacco control interventions and food policy, including the nation’s first calorie posting requirements and trans fat restrictions.

One of her signature programs was the launch of District Public Health Offices in several neighborhoods long harmed by racial/ethnic and economic health inequities.

Early in her career, Bassett served on the medical faculty at the University of Zimbabwe for 17 years, during which time she developed a range of AIDS prevention interventions.

A native of New York City, Bassett has a B.A. in History and Science from Harvard University, an M.D. from Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, and an M.P.H. from the University of Washington.

“Dr. Mary Bassett was a visionary and transformational leader as New York City’s health commissioner, we welcome her back in this new and vital position as New York State’s Health Commissioner,” said Ayman El-Mohandes, MBBCh, MD, MPH, Dean of the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. “Her commitment to serving all New Yorkers across demographic geographic, economic, and cultural divides was in evidence every day. I’ve worked with Dr. Bassett for many years in a variety of capacities, and I can say with confidence that in this challenging moment in New York’s history, the people of New York State stand to benefit enormously from the integrity, skill, compassion, and wisdom she will bring to her new role.”