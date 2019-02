Faculty Fight

These profs are primed for battle.

Union members employed by City University of New York (CUNY) are headed back to Albany, demanding fair pay for faculty and staff.

“Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers depend on CUNY,” said Barbara Bowen, President of the Professional Staff Congress/CUNY (PSC). “We were willing to risk arrest to demonstrate the urgency of increasing CUNY funding. CUNY cannot give students the support they need to thrive if there is inadequate funding for college libraries and no funding to hire new full-time professors or pay adjunct faculty a just wage.”

Seventeen union members, including Bowen, blocked the entrance to Baruch College last December, demanding CUNY’s board of trustees take a public stand for a budget that adequately funds educational programs and salary increases. They were promptly arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The union protesters had their charges tossed out by a Manhattan Criminal Court judge Monday, Feb. 11.

Yet, CUNY trustees approved a budget that union leaders contend will not meet the needs of the school, its students or faculty.

Over 60 PSC members traveled to Albany on Tues., Feb, 12 to press state legislators to “fix the State’s broken funding model for CUNY and to fund our contract,” as Bowen stated in social media posts.

CUNY’s fiscal year 2020 Operating Budget Request lists $3,898,300 in total funding. More than $2.053 billion is from the state, with the city kicking in a little over $600 million. CUNY’s budget also lists about $750 million in tuition. That is a 7.7 percent overall increase in funding. Funding levels for scholarships and waivers ($201 million) and federal funding ($285 million) remained at the 2019 level.

Faculty and staff have been without a contract for more than a year. According to CUNY’s Operating Budget Request, its baseline costs will increase $129.1 million in fiscal year 2020. Nearly $100 million of that is for contractual salary increments and fringe benefits.

Union members say that 12,000 adjunct faculty teach the majority of classes. An experienced adjunct is paid on average $3,500 per class, which translates into approximately $28,000 per year if they teach a full load of eight courses. Union members are rallying for of $7,000 per class. That would still be less than $18,000 than the average annual salary for a full-time lecturer teaching eight classes.

Approximately 53 percent of CUNY’s budget comes from state aid and Tuition Assistance Program (TAP). Students who qualify for TAP receive reduced tuition. Colleges with high percentages of students receiving TAP receive less revenue from tuition.

With the passage of the DREAM Act, undocumented students will also qualify for TAP. While the overall percentage of state aid for TAP remained at 53 percent of CUNY’s budget, the amount state support increased by 7.2 percent.

Bowen urged fellow PSC members and supporters to send messages directly to legislators.

“You don’t need to be in Albany to amplify the union’s power,” she wrote. “You can increase our impact by sending this message to your legislator. I am asking you to send the message today.”