Film at Five
The Inwood Film Festival (IFF) will mark its fifth year next month.
Showcasing the work of Northern Manhattan filmmakers, the festival will be held from March 13-15 at the Campbell Sports Center at Columbia University’s Baker Athletics Complex.
This year’s festival is the largest to date, with 25 films on tap, including feature-length movies, shorts and student films that were either made in Inwood or by local artists.
“It’s going to be an incredible festival,” said founder Aaron Simms.
On Mon., Feb. 17, Simms hosted a selection announcement party at Indian Road Café at 7:00 pm, where the films to be shown at this year’s festival were revealed.
“[You get] to mingle with your neighbors, meet filmmakers,” Simms said. “It’s also the first opportunity to purchase film festival passes, which sell out every year.”
In addition to the film screenings, the IFF will host three seminars: Sound Design for Documentary Filmmaking, Filmmaking A to Z and Digital Animation for Kids.
Sponsored each year by Inwood Art Works, the film festival has drawn more than 3,600 attendees and shown 128 films since its inception.
Simms said he is proud that 80 of those films were created by women or minority filmmakers and noted that more of the films shown were done by first-time filmmakers.
“We’ve been able to give people their start,” he said. “I think that’s really special.”
To learn more about the festival, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.
Cine en su quinto
El Festival de Cine de Inwood (IFF, por sus siglas en inglés) marcará su quinto año el próximo mes.
Exhibiendo el trabajo de los cineastas del norte de Manhattan, el festival se llevará a cabo del 13 al 15 de marzo en el Campbell Sports Center en el Complejo de Atletismo Baker de la Universidad Columbia.
El festival de este año es el más grande hasta la fecha, con 25 películas disponibles, incluyendo largometrajes, cortometrajes y películas de estudiantes que se hicieron en Inwood o por artistas locales.
“Será un festival increíble”, dijo el fundador Aaron Simms.
El lunes 17 de febrero, Simms organizó una fiesta de anuncio de selección en Indian Road Café a las 7:00 pm, donde se revelaron las películas que se mostrarán en el festival de este año.
“[Tienen] que mezclarse con sus vecinos, conocer a cineastas”, dijo Simms. “También es la primera oportunidad de comprar pases para festivales de cine, que se agotan todos los años”.
Además de las proyecciones de películas, el IFF organizará tres seminarios: diseño de sonido para cine documental, cine de la A a la Z y animación digital para niños.
Patrocinado cada año por Inwood Art Works, el festival de cine ha atraído a más de 3,600 asistentes y ha exhibido 128 películas desde su inicio.
Simms dijo estar orgulloso de que 80 de esas películas fueron creadas por mujeres o cineastas de minorías y señaló que las películas exhibidas fueron realizadas por cineastas nuevos.
“Hemos podido dar a las personas su comienzo”, dijo. “Creo que eso es realmente especial”.
Para obtener más información sobre el festival, visite inwoodartworks.nyc.