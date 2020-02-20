Film at Five

The Inwood Film Festival (IFF) will mark its fifth year next month.

Showcasing the work of Northern Manhattan filmmakers, the festival will be held from March 13-15 at the Campbell Sports Center at Columbia University’s Baker Athletics Complex.

This year’s festival is the largest to date, with 25 films on tap, including feature-length movies, shorts and student films that were either made in Inwood or by local artists.

“It’s going to be an incredible festival,” said founder Aaron Simms.

On Mon., Feb. 17, Simms hosted a selection announcement party at Indian Road Café at 7:00 pm, where the films to be shown at this year’s festival were revealed.

“[You get] to mingle with your neighbors, meet filmmakers,” Simms said. “It’s also the first opportunity to purchase film festival passes, which sell out every year.”

In addition to the film screenings, the IFF will host three seminars: Sound Design for Documentary Filmmaking, Filmmaking A to Z and Digital Animation for Kids.

Sponsored each year by Inwood Art Works, the film festival has drawn more than 3,600 attendees and shown 128 films since its inception.

Simms said he is proud that 80 of those films were created by women or minority filmmakers and noted that more of the films shown were done by first-time filmmakers.

“We’ve been able to give people their start,” he said. “I think that’s really special.”

To learn more about the festival, visit inwoodartworks.nyc.