Transit Retool

Over 7,000 riders use the 157 Street 1 train station daily.

They will now enjoy a much cleaner and brighter ride.

This past week, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that its crews had completed “much-needed aesthetic and functional renovations” as part of New York City Transit (NYCT)’s Re-NEW-Vation Program.

The initiative utilizes planned weekend service outages to perform upgrades, repairs, and enhanced cleaning in stations.

“Customers will feel like they’re walking into a new 157 St station after intensive work where we improved the station environment with new tile, a fresh coat of paint, enhanced lighting, and a deep cleaning,” said NYCT President Richard Davey. “In direct response to customers asking for cleaner, more inviting stations, we took advantage of weekend construction affecting this station to deliver a tangibly improved, cleaner and safer station experience.”

In surveys, subway customers consistently cite station cleanliness as a core driver of overall satisfaction. Station “re-NEW-vations” are conducted at stations with lower cleanliness satisfaction. In the most recent Customers Count Survey, overall station satisfaction at 157 St specifically was 59% and station cleanliness satisfaction was 40%.

In response, crews replaced over 12,000 square feet of tile and painted more than 75,000 square feet of surfaces. The refurbished station now also includes new LED lighting brightening stairwells, fare areas, wall tiles and stairway globes.

Employee facilities also received a deep cleaning treatment, new lighting, painting and flooring to create a more welcoming environment.

“The MTA has crafted a brighter tomorrow for commuters in my district,” said State Senator Robert Jackson in a statement. “The completion of the renovation work stands as a testament to their commitment to advancing public transportation. I fully support these efforts and applaud the initiative.”

The program is one of the major initiatives in New York City Transit’s “Faster, Cleaner and Safer” plan to improve the subway customer experience.