Skip the Chip

Advocates raise concerns on new IDNYC technology

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos: John McCarten

Not so smart a start.

Advocates are expressing reservations about the city’s plan to add a smart chip to the IDNYC card in an effort to enable payment and banking capabilities.

At a City Council oversight hearing on Mon., Feb.11th, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi testified that the de Blasio administration was currently seeking proposals from financial services providers who could implant smart chip technology in the IDNYC card. The smart chip could allow users to access banking transactions or even make contactless Metrocards payment for subway and bus fares.

However, advocates issued sharp rebukes during the hearing and warned that the technology could pose privacy issues, and could risk divulging identity information for vulnerable New Yorkers to the federal government.

“We are deeply concerned that the potential integrations to the IDNYC will put immigrants at even greater risk of ICE surveillance, as the data collected through multiple points associated with the ID can become a very useful tool for creating profiles about people or groups or people,” said Mizue Aizeki, Deputy Director of the Immigrant Defense Project (IDP).

“ICE is using data from a variety of different sources,” she said. “This is how they find people.”

A Request for Information (RFI) was issued May 2018 by MOIA to solicit proposals from a range of vendors, and then in December, it issued a Notice of Intent.

This procurement process – known as a negotiated acquisition – is non-binding, allowing for city to engage in a more robust back-and-forth with potential vendors. It also permits MOIA to walk away if the it finds that vendor is unable to meet stated needs or concerns.

The Notice of Intent closed on January 18th.

But due to the confidential nature of the process, the financial services vendors that responded thus far are not known to the public.

Should a satisfactory vendor be identified by MOIA, the contract is set to begin January 2020.

During the hearing, Betsy Plum, Vice President of Policy of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), praised the benefits IDNYC has provided to immigrants who previously were cut off from obtaining government-issued identification.

“Because of this program, we have seen barrier after barrier overcome to make New York a truly inclusive city,” said Plum, who said the proposed changes “go too far beyond IDNYC’s original intent” and warned that immigrants living in fear of the Trump administration would be reticent to apply to the card.

“We have to acknowledge the fear of immigrant communities in our current moment and work to build back trust,” she said. “It is absolutely not the time to play with the program that has been a benefit to so many New Yorkers. Privacy must be maintained and legitimacy must be afforded to the program.”

Make the Road New York Co-Chair Natalia Aristizabal went so far as to say her advocacy group would stop recommending that immigrants sign up for IDNYC.

“Unfortunately, if this program is expanded this way, we as a community organization cannot just assure community members that this is the best way to go,” Aristizabal told the Council’s Immigration Committee Chair Carlos Menchaca, who led the hearing. “They’re going to ask if we should be continuing to have this ID and unfortunately, if our worries are not addressed, our answer has to be no.”

The card is now carried by 1.2 million New Yorkers, Mostofi said — more than 18 percent of the city’s population age 10 and older.

Last year, the city issued a Request for Expressions of Interest, seeking proposals from firms to imbed an open-architecture smart chip proposal into the card.

Mostofi said one of the city’s primary objectives in adding the chip would be to “make a large-scale dent” in the number of unbanked and underbanked New Yorkers, which was part of the original goals for IDNYC when it launched in 2015. So far, the card is not permitted for use in opening an account by most banks.

She stressed that the card does not contain information on immigration status and said that the city does not collect that information from applicants.

“I want to make it clear that if we are not satisfied that we can obtain the protections and benefits that we seek for IDNYC cardholders, we are not under any obligation to award a contract and will not do so,” stated Mostofi.

Deyanira Del Rio, Co-Director of the New Economy Project, pointed out that the chip wouldn’t change the fact that banks fail to accept IDNYC for opening an account — which is what the administration has claimed was a priority — but would only allow for the card to contain a reloadable debit card capability.

“This proposal is not the way to do it,” said Del Rio, who called the city’s effort “problematic and dangerous.”

She was blunt in her conclusion: “We are calling on the Mayor to abandon this dangerous plan.”

After the hearing, Menchaca said that the Council would review all of the data and concerns brought forth by advocates and the administration.

“This gave us an opportunity to get everything on the table,” he said. “We’re going to do the research. We need to return to the core concepts of ensuring safety, privacy and security for all cardholders.”

Menchaca, whose office has signaled that it was open to holding more public hearings, cautioned that it was very early in the process.

“We’re not at the phase of any decision making,” he said. “If at any point, we need to say stop, we’ll say stop.”