City issues RFP for waterfront parks

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The city is wading into the early stages of Inwood’s rezoning with a $41 million request for proposal (RFP) for the design of two new waterfront parks. This is part the City’s $200 million investment in Northern Manhattan.

The two parks, along Academy Street and the North Cove, will provide public waterfront access, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which issued the RFP in conjunction with NYC Parks.

Inwood’s rezoning has not been without controversy. Residents protested the NYCEDC’s plan, which they said did not fully examine the implications of rezoning, and offered up their own plan. The rezoning was ultimately voted down by Community Board 12 and the Manhattan Borough President’s Office.

Nonetheless, taking the lead from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who favored the plan, the City Council voted in favor of the rezoning. Inwood residents subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging the city did not perform its due diligence with respect to the economic and environmental impacts of its plan.

At rezoning hearings, community members said waterfront development needed careful environmental consideration. The wetlands are a stopover for migratory birds and also provide a resilient barrier when storms, such as Hurricane Sandy, lash at the coastline.

“The North Cove is an important community resource for the preservation of wildlife, including migratory and marine life,” said James Cataldi, a wildlife rehabilitator who is the steward of the North Cove. “As the new rezoning takes place, it is vital to preserve these open spaces so that our urban community continues to enjoy the reciprocal benefits of nurturing nature in northern Manhattan.”

Rodríguez said that the expanded waterfront access to the North Cove and at Academy Street will allow Inwood residents to enjoy the beauty of the island and preserve the migratory path of wildlife.

“Parks are not a luxury item, they are a part of a quality life,” Rodríguez said. “For too long this portion of my district has been missing the access it deserves. The creation and enhancement of these public spaces builds on many years of planning and community advocacy for public access to the Harlem River waterfront, which, aside from a few street end parks, is mostly closed off and inaccessible. We look forward to enjoying the beautiful waterfront and expanding our children’s’ understanding that they are on an island, surrounded by nature and wildlife.”

The Councilmember also pointed to the Sherman Creek, which was rehabilitated by the New York Restoration Project (NYRP), as a model of success.

Deborah Marton, NYRP’s Executive Director said they were thrilled that Inwood will enjoy waterfront access at well-designed parks. “At NYRP we’re committed to increasing the health and happiness of Inwood residents by ensuring that their open spaces are safe, beautiful, and connected.”

According to a statement from the NYCEDC, the city has committed $41 million for a two-acre waterfront park at Academy between 10th Avenue and the Harlem River, also known as the Sherman Creek Malecón (or esplanade).

The city will also invest $9 million to restore the North Cove, which is located just north of the University Heights Bridge.

Both areas will ultimately form a part of the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway, a 32-mile path for pedestrians and bike riders that encircles Manhattan.

Once a designer is selected, the two city agencies state that they will work with the community to inform the design of the parks, possibly by the end of this year.

The NYCEDC will host an information session on February 19, 2019. Proposals are due March 14, 2019. For more information, please visit bit.ly/2GGgfiG or email inwooddesignrfp@edc.nyc.