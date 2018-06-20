- English
Blazers at Breakfast
Honoring Latinas who lift and lead
Story by Desiree Johnson
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
Lucy López has had visions.
López, who serves as Deputy General Counsel at the management consulting firm McKinsey and Company, recently detailed one particularly indelible image.
“[I see] my parents leaning heavily, their whole bodies pressed against a door,” she said. “They were pushing open for me a massive door – the door of opportunity.”
López, who advises senior leadership on corporate governance and risk management issues at McKinsey and Company, was one of four women honored as “trailblazers” by the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (LatinoJustice), the non-profit legal and civil rights organization committed to changing discriminatory practices throughout the United States.
Among its longtime board members are the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, whose appointment to the Supreme Court made her the first Latina and first Puerto Rican to join the highest court.
López shared thoughts on her parents’ sacrifices for her and her siblings during her remarks at a breakfast reception held at the Yale Club. López, whose family immigrated from the Dominican Republic when she was a young girl, singled out one primary source of inspiration and role model.
“To this day, my mother wears my Fordham University sweatshirt,” laughed López, who also volunteers as a Big Sister mentor and trustee, said the recognition served as a catalyst.
“[This award] means I am managing to open doors for others, helping and enabling Latinas to achieve to their maximum potential,” she observed. “Perhaps I am inspiring a little girl to dream about everything that is possible, about what she can become, and what she is able to do to improve her community.”
Fellow honorees included Alejandra Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA USA; Ángela Fernández, Esq., Executive Director and Supervising Attorney of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR); and Paola Lozano, Partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
The leaders were chosen for their professional achievements and for showing “enormous innovation, perseverance and compassion in blazing new paths that Latinas can follow towards a brighter future,” said María Meléndez, Partner at Sidley Austin LLP and LatinoJustice Board Chair.
“I love that we are honoring women,” said Martha Kamber, CEO and President of YWCA of Brooklyn. “I think that all of the women were either immigrants or children of immigrants. It’s very timely given the backlash against immigrants right now.”
After each was presented with a commemorative plaque, the women convened a panel moderated by Master of Ceremonies Shirley Rumirek to discuss experiences that had challenged and motivated them, and how they each chose to help pave the way for more women to excel in their chosen professions.
“What I encourage everybody to do is to focus more on giving back. That is everybody’s responsibility,” said Lozano, Co-Chair of Skadden’s Latin America Group and head of the firm’s Spanish language corporate practice. After leaving her legal practice in Colombia, she became the first Latin American born and licensed female lawyer to become partner at Skadden.
Lozano also advised attendees to educate and engage allies and non-Latinos in social justice causes.
“You can’t just sit there,” she said. “I believe we all have to be part of the change to become a part of the solution.”
Topics ranged from excavating secret superpowers; juggling family and work needs; and growing up bilingual.
“The fact that I grew up code switching is a skill,” said Fernández, referring to the ability to alternate between languages and cultures. “It’s a leadership skill that is at a very, very high emotional level.”
Fernández, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has spent over two decades advocating for human and civil rights.
She spoke of the need to “deepen the bench” of immigrant rights advocates and encouraged more individuals of color to engage in social justice work on all levels.
“Identify your local community organization working on civil rights issues and help out on a consistent basis,” suggested the NMCIR head. “Every little bit helps.”
Castillo currently oversees YWCA’s network of associations which serve 2.2 million women and girls in 46 states and has served in two presidential administrations. The organization is marking its 160th anniversary.
Also of Dominican descent, Castillo recalled watching cartoons as a child and hearing her Spanish-speaking grandmother have trouble communicating with an English-speaking neighbor.
“You know you’re about to be called in to translate something,” she said. “There’s a choice. I remember distinctly that choice. I wanted to watch cartoons, but I knew my responsibilities. My community needed me. So our moral compass gets shaped.”
The panelists urged the need for solidarity.
“We have to really speak as one, act as one and work as one because the Latino community collectively has enormous power,” advised Castillo. “We have economic power, we have civic power. We have power that we really haven’t understood. But it’s time for us to wake up and really flex that muscle.”
“We are more united as a community,” added Fernández. “So long as we continue on that path, we will be able to usher in policies that are fair and just.”
Brittnee Rock said the event had offered meaningful propositions.
“The panel resonated with me so much specifically as a woman of color,” said Rock. “When you have a seat at the table, you need to elevate your voice. Especially in those spaces when you are the only one, your voice matters more than ever.”
For more information, please visit www.latinojustice.org.
Honrando latinas que impulsan y lideran
Historia por Desiree Johnson
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Lucy López ha tenido visiones.
López, quien se desempeña como abogada subdirectora general en la firma de consultoría McKinsey and Company, recientemente detalló una imagen particularmente imborrable.
“[Veo] a mis padres apoyados pesadamente, sus cuerpos enteros presionados contra una puerta”, dijo. “Me abrían una gran puerta: la de la oportunidad”.
López, quien asesora a altos directivos en temas de gobierno corporativo y manejo de riesgos en McKinsey and Company, fue una de las cuatro mujeres homenajeadas como “pioneras” por LatinoJustice Defensa Legal y Educación Puertorriqueña (LatinoJustice), la organización legal y de derechos civiles sin fines de lucro comprometida con cambiar las prácticas discriminatorias en los Estados Unidos.
Entre los miembros más antiguos de la junta se encuentra la honorable Sonia Sotomayor, cuyo nombramiento en la Corte Suprema la convirtió en la primera latina y puertorriqueña en unirse a la corte más alta.
López compartió pensamientos sobre los sacrificios de sus padres por ella y sus hermanos durante sus comentarios en una recepción de desayuno celebrada en el Yale Club. López, cuya familia emigró de la República Dominicana cuando era una niña, señaló una fuente primaria de inspiración y modelo a seguir.
“Hasta el día de hoy, mi madre usa mi sudadera de la Universidad Fordham”, dijo riendo López, quien también es voluntaria como mentora y fideicomisaria de Big Sister, y explicó que el reconocimiento sirvió como catalizador.
“[Este premio] significa que estoy logrando abrir puertas para otras, ayudando y permitiendo a las latinas alcanzar su máximo potencial”, observó. “Tal vez estoy inspirando a una niña pequeña a soñar con todo lo que es posible, sobre lo que puede llegar a ser y lo que puede hacer para mejorar su comunidad”.
Otras homenajeadas fueron Alejandra Castillo, directora general de YWCA USA; Ángela Fernández, Esq., directora ejecutiva y abogada supervisora de la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés); y Paola Lozano, socia de Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.
Las líderes fueron elegidas por sus logros profesionales y por mostrar “una enorme innovación, perseverancia y compasión en nuevos caminos que las latinas pueden seguir hacia un futuro más brillante “, dijo María Meléndez, socia de Sidley Austin LLP y presidenta de la junta de LatinoJustice.
“Me encanta que rindamos homenaje a las mujeres”, dijo Martha Kamber, directora ejecutiva y presidenta de YWCA de Brooklyn. “Creo que todas las mujeres fueron inmigrantes o hijas de inmigrantes. Es muy oportuno dada la reacción contra los inmigrantes en este momento”.
Después de que cada una recibiera una placa conmemorativa, las mujeres convocaron a un panel moderado por la maestra de ceremonias Shirley Rumirek para analizar las experiencias que las desafiaron y motivaron, y cómo cada una de ellas eligió allanar el camino para que más mujeres sobresalieran en sus profesiones elegidas.
“Lo que animo a todas a hacer es centrarse más en retribuir. Esa es responsabilidad de todas”, dijo Lozano, copresidenta de América Latina del Grupo Skadden y directora de la práctica corporativa en español de la firma. Después de dejar su práctica legal en Colombia, se convirtió en la primera abogada nacida y licenciada en América Latina en convertirse en socia de Skadden.
Lozano también aconsejó a las asistentes educar e involucrar a aliados y no latinos en causas de justicia social.
“No puedes simplemente sentarte”, dijo. “Creo que todos debemos ser parte del cambio para convertirnos en parte de la solución”.
Los temas abarcaron desde excavar súper poderes secretos; hacer malabares con las necesidades familiares y laborales; y crecer siendo bilingüe.
“El hecho de que crecí cambiando de código fue una habilidad”, dijo Fernández, refiriéndose a la capacidad de alternar entre idiomas y culturas. “Es una habilidad de liderazgo que está en un muy, muy alto nivel emocional”.
Fernández, inmigrante de la República Dominicana, ha pasado más de dos décadas defendiendo los derechos humanos y civiles.
Ella habló de la necesidad de “profundizar el banco” de los defensores de los derechos de los inmigrantes y alentó a más personas de color a participar en el trabajo de justicia social en todos los niveles.
“Identifique a su organización comunitaria local que trabaja en temas de derechos civiles y ayude de manera constante”, sugirió la presidenta de NMCIR. “Todo ayuda”.
Castillo actualmente supervisa la red de asociaciones de YWCA que sirven a 2.2 millones de mujeres y niñas en 46 estados y ha servido en dos administraciones presidenciales. La organización está celebrando su 160 aniversario.
También de ascendencia dominicana, Castillo recordó ver dibujos animados cuando era niña y escuchar a su abuela hispanohablante tener problemas para comunicarse con un vecino de habla inglesa.
“Sabes que te van a llamar para traducir algo”, dijo. “Hay una opción. Recuerdo claramente esa elección. Quería ver dibujos animados, pero sabía mis responsabilidades. Mi comunidad me necesitaba. Entonces nuestra brújula moral se formaba”.
Las panelistas insistieron en la necesidad de solidaridad.
“Tenemos que hablar realmente como uno, actuar como uno solo y trabajar juntos porque la comunidad latina en conjunto tiene un enorme poder”, aconsejó Castillo. “Tenemos poder económico, tenemos poder cívico. Tenemos poder que realmente no hemos entendido. Pero es hora de que nos despertemos y flexionemos realmente ese músculo”.
“Estamos más unidos como comunidad”, agregó Fernández. “Mientras continuemos por ese camino, podremos abrir paso a políticas que sean equitativas y justas”.
Brittnee Rock dijo que el evento ofreció propuestas significativas.
“El panel resonó tanto en mí, específicamente como mujer de color”, dijo Rock. “Cuando tienes un asiento en la mesa, necesitas hacer oír tu voz. Especialmente en esos espacios cuando eres la única, tu voz importa más que nunca”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.latinojustice.org.