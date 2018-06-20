Blazers at Breakfast

Honoring Latinas who lift and lead

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Lucy López has had visions.

López, who serves as Deputy General Counsel at the management consulting firm McKinsey and Company, recently detailed one particularly indelible image.

“[I see] my parents leaning heavily, their whole bodies pressed against a door,” she said. “They were pushing open for me a massive door – the door of opportunity.”

López, who advises senior leadership on corporate governance and risk management issues at McKinsey and Company, was one of four women honored as “trailblazers” by the LatinoJustice Puerto Rican Legal Defense and Education Fund (LatinoJustice), the non-profit legal and civil rights organization committed to changing discriminatory practices throughout the United States.

Among its longtime board members are the Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, whose appointment to the Supreme Court made her the first Latina and first Puerto Rican to join the highest court.

López shared thoughts on her parents’ sacrifices for her and her siblings during her remarks at a breakfast reception held at the Yale Club. López, whose family immigrated from the Dominican Republic when she was a young girl, singled out one primary source of inspiration and role model.

“To this day, my mother wears my Fordham University sweatshirt,” laughed López, who also volunteers as a Big Sister mentor and trustee, said the recognition served as a catalyst.

“[This award] means I am managing to open doors for others, helping and enabling Latinas to achieve to their maximum potential,” she observed. “Perhaps I am inspiring a little girl to dream about everything that is possible, about what she can become, and what she is able to do to improve her community.”

Fellow honorees included Alejandra Castillo, Chief Executive Officer of YWCA USA; Ángela Fernández, Esq., Executive Director and Supervising Attorney of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR); and Paola Lozano, Partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

The leaders were chosen for their professional achievements and for showing “enormous innovation, perseverance and compassion in blazing new paths that Latinas can follow towards a brighter future,” said María Meléndez, Partner at Sidley Austin LLP and LatinoJustice Board Chair.

“I love that we are honoring women,” said Martha Kamber, CEO and President of YWCA of Brooklyn. “I think that all of the women were either immigrants or children of immigrants. It’s very timely given the backlash against immigrants right now.”

After each was presented with a commemorative plaque, the women convened a panel moderated by Master of Ceremonies Shirley Rumirek to discuss experiences that had challenged and motivated them, and how they each chose to help pave the way for more women to excel in their chosen professions.

“What I encourage everybody to do is to focus more on giving back. That is everybody’s responsibility,” said Lozano, Co-Chair of Skadden’s Latin America Group and head of the firm’s Spanish language corporate practice. After leaving her legal practice in Colombia, she became the first Latin American born and licensed female lawyer to become partner at Skadden.

Lozano also advised attendees to educate and engage allies and non-Latinos in social justice causes.

“You can’t just sit there,” she said. “I believe we all have to be part of the change to become a part of the solution.”

Topics ranged from excavating secret superpowers; juggling family and work needs; and growing up bilingual.

“The fact that I grew up code switching is a skill,” said Fernández, referring to the ability to alternate between languages and cultures. “It’s a leadership skill that is at a very, very high emotional level.”

Fernández, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has spent over two decades advocating for human and civil rights.

She spoke of the need to “deepen the bench” of immigrant rights advocates and encouraged more individuals of color to engage in social justice work on all levels.

“Identify your local community organization working on civil rights issues and help out on a consistent basis,” suggested the NMCIR head. “Every little bit helps.”

Castillo currently oversees YWCA’s network of associations which serve 2.2 million women and girls in 46 states and has served in two presidential administrations. The organization is marking its 160th anniversary.

Also of Dominican descent, Castillo recalled watching cartoons as a child and hearing her Spanish-speaking grandmother have trouble communicating with an English-speaking neighbor.

“You know you’re about to be called in to translate something,” she said. “There’s a choice. I remember distinctly that choice. I wanted to watch cartoons, but I knew my responsibilities. My community needed me. So our moral compass gets shaped.”

The panelists urged the need for solidarity.

“We have to really speak as one, act as one and work as one because the Latino community collectively has enormous power,” advised Castillo. “We have economic power, we have civic power. We have power that we really haven’t understood. But it’s time for us to wake up and really flex that muscle.”

“We are more united as a community,” added Fernández. “So long as we continue on that path, we will be able to usher in policies that are fair and just.”

Brittnee Rock said the event had offered meaningful propositions.

“The panel resonated with me so much specifically as a woman of color,” said Rock. “When you have a seat at the table, you need to elevate your voice. Especially in those spaces when you are the only one, your voice matters more than ever.”

For more information, please visit www.latinojustice.org.