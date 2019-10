No More Empty Promises

By Erica González

The magnitude of the challenges Puerto Rico faces — years of rebuilding, an economic recession of over a decade, a staggering and unaudited debt, and a hostile, racist president — requires visionary leaders who will truly listen to Puerto Ricans and make solid commitments towards resolving long-standing issues for the island.‎

Yet, decade after decade, Puerto Rico has been used as a military, economic and political pawn. The Puerto Rican communities that have sprouted from Hawaii to Pennsylvania since 1898, the year the island was passed off from Spain to the United States, are products of an island economy that has always been steered towards benefiting U.S. corporations, not sustaining its population.

And this has only gotten worse.

Throughout the years, presidential candidates have visited our communities, staged photo opps and picked up donations, all while offering lip service.

No more.

This presidential cycle, we are demanding that candidates who hope to win the votes of Puerto Ricans present their proposals for Puerto Rico and its displaced people. Leaning on criticism of how Trump has mistreated Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans will not be a substitute for thoughtful action plans.

This spring, the Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition and partners released an open letter and policy blueprint directed at all the candidates.

This letter and campaign — #ShowUsYourPRPolicy — is backed by more than 60 local and national organizations from coast to coast and in Puerto Rico. We identified major issue areas – from economic development to anti-poverty measures and unfair, colonial policies– that we expect every candidate to address through a comprehensive policy platform.

Among the critical issues we outline is the self-determination of Puerto Rico.

Power 4 Puerto Rico advocates for a fair, transparent, inclusive and binding process for Puerto Ricans to determine their future. Since Puerto Rico is a colony, all of the major decision-making regarding Puerto Rico ultimately resides in Washington, superseding that of the local government. The imposition of an unelected, undemocratic fiscal control board by the U.S. Congress reflects this dynamic, and the prioritization of Wall Street over the lives of Puerto Ricans.

With our partners, we’ve been raising the volume on this campaign.

On the second anniversary of Hurricane María, Boricuas and our allies –from Minneapolis to Newark— showed up to presidential campaign offices with the open letter. And this week, we launched the website PRpolicy.org so all voters can see and compare what each candidate has offered- or not- to do so far.

We’re not going to relent because the stakes are too high to give a pass to any candidate or to accept piecemeal approaches to resilience, economic development and human dignity.

We wage this campaign in the name of the 3,000 lives we lost, and we invite you to join us.

Erica González is the Director of Power 4 Puerto Rico, a coalition of diaspora leaders and allies pressuring for policy changes that will help the island and displaced families. For more information, please visit www.power4puertorico.com.