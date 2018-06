New marijuana arrest policy announced

Councilmember Diana Ayala was having a full circle moment this past Tues., Jun. 19th.

As she sat beside Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner James O’Neill as they announced a shift in enforcement regarding marijuana, Ayala recalled that she was no stranger in her youth to smoking pot in the park.

“Look at me now,” she exclaimed.

Starting September 1, 2018, most New Yorkers found smoking marijuana in public will receive a criminal summons instead of facing arrest.

The announcement was made at the Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center in East Harlem.

“Individuals, with exception of those on probation or with warrants, will no longer be arrested for smoking marijuana in public,” noted Ayala.

De Blasio said the shift in enforcement will increase fairness and is expected to reduce overall marijuana arrests by about 10,000 per year.

“Nobody’s destiny should hinge on a minor non-violent offense,” said de Blasio. “Neighborhood policing has helped to bring officers and community together, but we still have more work to do to right the wrongs in the criminal justice system. This new policy will help reduce unnecessary arrests, while making our city fairer and safer.”

Those smoking marijuana in public are still subject to arrest if they are on probation or parole, have existing criminal warrants, don’t have identification, have a recent documented history of violence, or their smoking poses an immediate public safety risk, such as while driving a car.

Currently, about 40 percent of people arrested for smoking marijuana had no prior arrest history.

“We know that it is not productive to arrest people who have no prior criminal history,” said O’Neill. “In fact, it hampers our efforts to build trust and strengthen relationships with the people we serve, and it does nothing to further the NYPD’s mission of ridding our streets of those responsible for violence and disorder. Issuing summonses for marijuana offenses that do not directly affect public safety will allow our officers to do their jobs effectively and safely, and in a way that always promotes public safety and quality of life for all New Yorkers.”

Prior to the policy change, NYPD officers can arrest New Yorkers for smoking pot in public, while possession of small amounts of marijuana can lead to a summons.

The policy change derived from a 30-day working group conducted by the NYPD, designed to examine reasons for racial disparity in marijuana arrests.

Patrol Officers will receive guidance on how to implement this new policy throughout the summer. The city will also issue quarterly reports on arrests and criminal summonses for marijuana possession by race and borough.

De Blasio suggested that the change in enforcement was partly in anticipation of the potential legalization of marijuana in the state.

He said he was also convening a separate Mayoral Task Force to determine the appropriate regulatory framework and identify the public safety, health and financial consequences should the state move forward with legalization.

“We know that a bigger discussion is happening in this state and this nation on marijuana policy, and we have to be prepared for that, but we’re doing what we can right now,” he said.

According to the NYPD, the working group found that most New Yorkers believe public smoking of marijuana was a public nuisance that should be curtailed; however, the consensus favored summonses in lieu of arrest if public safety and quality of life were unaffected.

The working group included input from the city’s five district attorneys, public defenders, the Speaker of the City Council, community groups, scholars, drug policy advocates, faith leaders and young adults impacted by these policies, O’Neill said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González said he would vacate and seal past marijuana convictions for thousands of people in Brooklyn, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

“I applaud the Mayor and the Police Commissioner for adopting a policy to stop making arrests in the vast majority of marijuana cases, which is the approach I have been calling for and a step in the right direction,” said González. “We must bring a sense of fairness to the past at the same time that we implement these new enforcement policies in the present.”

“Studies have shown, time and time again, that black and brown men are disproportionally targeted for marijuana arrests, which burdens them with records that follow them for the rest of their lives. As a result of low level marijuana possession, they are deprived of education, housing, and employment opportunities, which affect not only their wellbeing and livelihood, but their families and communities, too,” said Ayala. “Decriminalizing marijuana will not only lead to less arrests citywide, but it will also lead to more access for residents that live in the communities my colleagues and I represent.”

However, not everyone was on board with the new policy.

“If the mayor wanted to create a plan to make racial disparities in marijuana enforcement worse, he’s accomplished it with this. By allowing the NYPD to create a plan that feeds off and widens disparities in the criminal justice system, Mayor de Blasio has failed to show leadership,” said Communities United for Police Reform spokesperson Monifa Bandele. “The attempt to move some arrests to summons also does nothing to address disparities. The de Blasio administration refuses to fulfill its commitment to publicly report the demographic data on each particular type of summons, hiding the racial disparities in the summons system. Therefore, all this plan will do is push the racial disparities to the summons system and then hide them from the public. The NYPD must stop its discriminatory targeting of certain New Yorkers for marijuana enforcement – that’s the way to end the racial disparities.”