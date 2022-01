“We have to do more”

BP releases plan to address Omicron surge

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine stands with medical professionals at a pop-up testing site.

Do better.

Voicing concerns about the number of Covid infections and hospitalizations in New York City, new Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has released a 16-point plan to slow the spread of Omicron.

Levine, formerly the Health Committee Chair of the New York City Council, was sworn in as Borough President on New Year’s Day.

On January 3, Levine took to social media to unveil his proposal to combat the Omicron surge, noting that hospitalizations were above 5,000 per day for the first time since 2020, and the city was logging 40,000 new Covid cases per day.

“We need to manage Covid to the point where it’s no longer a crisis,” Levine said in a January 3 email to New Yorkers. “We need to act now to slow this wave, to protect hospitals, and support people who are sick.”

Levine’s plan calls for ramped up testing.

Levine detailed the following recommendations:

Clear messaging to the public that the next two weeks are a time to avoid large gatherings, work from home if possible, and generally limit in-person social activities; Offer strong guidance to the public that use of cloth masks is no longer advised. Distribute free, high-quality masks (KN94 or higher) in communities throughout the city; Extend mask mandates to fitness establishments, indoor entertainment and all indoor gathering places, regardless of vaccination status; Define being fully vaccinated as having been boosted. Announce a date by which this new standard must be met for those working in healthcare and nursing homes; The plan seeks a secure supply for hospitals of Sotrovimab, the new formulation of monoclonal antibodies. Set up a system (via web, phone and text message) to sign up to receive free rapid tests mailed to your home, as has been done in many other parts of the nation and world; Offer strong guidance to the public about the importance of ventilation (e.g., opening windows and doors wherever possible), and provide HEPA filters to low-income families who have poorly ventilated homes; Urge the federal government to require vaccination and a negative test for all domestic flights; Create multi-service FEMA centers at Javits, the Washington Heights Armory and other hubs in the five boroughs, to provide testing, vaccination, and connection to care for those who test positive (e.g., referrals for monoclonal antibodies); Allow those city workers who can do their jobs from from home the flexibility of a hybrid work schedule, at least during the Omicron surge; Institute a plan for weekly testing of all students and staff in DOE schools, whether vaccinated or not. Require that parents opt out if they don’t want their child tested. Offer regular on-site vaccination at all DOE elementary schools, with a schedule set out in advance; Extienda los mandatos de las máscaras, instó. Establish a web portal for New Yorkers to register positive results from home self-test kits, helping the city collect better data and making it easier for those New Yorkers to access supportive services; Secure supply for NYC hospitals of Sotrovimab, the new formulation of monoclonal antibodies that work for Omicron; Double the number of mobile vaccination vans and deploy in neighborhoods with low rates of boosters; Dramatically expand staffing for the 212-COVID19 call center to reduce wait time for requesting supportive services to isolate at home or in a hotel; Double the number of hotel rooms available in NYC’s Covid isolation program; Shorten turn-around time for PCR results (now as much as 5-7 days at some sites), by surging resources to NYC’s Pandemic Response Lab.

“Hospitalizations in NYC are rising faster than at any point since March 2020 with a healthcare workforce which is now exhausted and depleted,” Levine said on Twitter. “We can’t just accept this. We have to do more to slow this wave.”

For more information, visit manhattanbp.nyc.gov.