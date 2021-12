Double Period

Schools set to ramp up student Covid testing

By Gregg McQueen

About 80,000 tests will be conducted per week on both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

Make it double in the new year.

The city is planning to double the amount of Covid-19 testing performed in public schools once classes resume from holiday break on January 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tues., Dec. 28.

At a joint press conference that featured appearances by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Eric Adams, de Blasio stressed that enhanced measures will be taken to keep children in the classroom as the Omicron variant sparks an eruption of Covid cases in the city.

Students will be allowed to return to school the next day if they are asymptomatic and test negative.

“Schools need to be open,” de Blasio said, for the physical, mental and nutritional health of children, as well as socialization and emotional needs.

Earlier in the school year, about 40,000 Covid tests per week were conducted at public schools citywide on unvaccinated students.

Going forward, the Department of Education (DOE) will perform about 80,000 tests per week on both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, de Blasio said.

“A greater sample size in each school, so we get more accurate, clear results,” remarked de Blasio, who said the city would push to get more public school families to consent to testing.

Beginning on January 3, when a public school classroom has a positive Covid-19 case, every student in that class will be given a rapid test kit to take home, de Blasio said. If students are asymptomatic and test negative, they can return to class the next day.

DOE teachers and staff will continue to be tested.

“So long as they’re asymptomatic and so long as they continue to test negative, they keep coming to school,” de Blasio stated.

“This guarantees more consistency in their education, it guarantees fewer disruptions, which parents have rightfully said have been a tremendous challenge for them,” he added.

Fabian Wander, a father of two children attending P.S. 304 in the Bronx, said the new testing protocol “balances” the priorities of keeping as many students in school while still keeping them safe.

Wander said that remote learning was challenging for working families and returning to the classroom improved the quality of life for children.

Schools will continue to offer vaccines on-site.

“Being fully in-person meant [my kids] were with their friends and educators who were able to support them and give them the full attention they surely deserve. The difference was not subtle,” Wander said.

“We cannot go back to isolation, remote learning and keeping our children away from everything they love,” he said.

Hochul explained that the state would allocate 2 million rapid test kits for use by DOE students.

In addition, she noted that over 600,000 rapid tests were provided to the city’s Health Department and said five state-run test sites would open on December 29.

“State and city working together, we’re going to make sure there’s no shortage of supply,” Hochul remarked.

“Your children are safer in school,” argued Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

“We all have to do our part to continue to make sure that parents feel comfortable when they send their kids back to school on January 3,” Hochul added. “What the state of New York can do to help best is to make sure there are sufficient testing kits available to be used by the school district.”

De Blasio, who is in his final days in office, said he has been working very closely with Adams, “planning together” for the resumption of public school classes.

Adams touted Health Department statistics that 98 percent of children exposed to Covid in schools as a “close contract” end up contracting the virus.

“Your children are safer in school. The numbers speak for themselves,” said Adams, who will be sworn in as Mayor on January 1.

On Twitter, City Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger chided de Blasio for inadequate testing policies from the start of school year, and questioned the number of public families who provided consent to allow their child to be tested for Covid.

“Respectfully, Mr. Mayor, we told your office that testing was woefully inadequate back at our early September hearing and the response I was given was NYC was using the gold standard. Your administration still has to release data on the number of consent forms collected per school,” Treyger tweeted.

“We are moving closer to a safe reopening of school,” said Michael Mulgrew.

In response to the new school testing plan, United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew expressed doubts on whether the test kits would be ready at every school and whether the DOE’s Situation Room was equipped to handle the increased test volume.

“Teachers are prepared to do their jobs starting January 3rd. The real issue is whether the city can do its job — ensuring that new testing initiatives are available in every school and an improved Situation Room is actually in place by next week,” Mulgrew said in a statement.

“We cannot go back to isolation,” argued father Fabian Wander.

“We want to thank Governor Hochul for listening to our request, and for providing city schools with 2 million instant tests so that anyone with close contact with a positive case will be able to know immediately if they are infectious and must quarantine,” he added. “We’re also glad that after weeks of lobbying both the current and the incoming administrations, the Situation Room is being rebuilt, after basically coming apart in the last several weeks, and that the system will increase its ability to provide PCR tests to more adults and children every week.”

“We are moving closer to a safe reopening of school next week,” he said. “But we are not there yet.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/doe.